Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Galectin Proceeds, Minerva Rally, Daiichi's New Study

Galectin up on positive early-stage data

Discussion: On September 20, Galectin Therapeutics (GALT) announced preliminary Phase 1b data from a clinical trial evaluating a combination therapy of its candidate GR-MD-02 with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). The therapy is indicated in metastatic melanoma patients who progressed during or after receiving KEYTRUDA alone. Though it's too early and the company has published only a Phase 1b trial data, we think because of the early promise shown in these datasets, the stock is something to look out for at the upcoming catalysts.

According to the early report, 50% of the 14-patient group reported an objective response (ORR). The disease control rate (DCR) for the combination therapy stood at 64%. The ORR favorably compares to the 21-39% rate achieved by KEYTRUDA alone.

Apart from advanced melanoma patients, the patient group also involved six patients suffering from head and neck cancer. For that group, the ORR was 33% and DCR achievement was 67%. With potentially fewer adverse events compared to KEYTRUDA monotherapy, the combination therapy was also well tolerated. An even longer report can be accessed here.

Galectin has a really wide array of candidates and indications covered in its development pipeline. And as it progresses from one milestone to another, its public profile is surprisingly revised. As Zach Hartman rightly mentioned in his recent article that the company has developed from being known as a liver disease company to one focused on NASH and now finally this new oncological vista they are creating for themselves.

GR-MD-02 has reached pivotal Phase 3 trial in NASH cirrhosis and towards the completion of Phase 2 in NASH advanced fibrosis. We have previously covered Galectin's NASH venture and indicated how the company is making a steady progress in its fibrosis program area. In particular, we observed how the company is distinguishing itself in the NASH field.

With GR-MD-02, Galectin is targeting a different spectrum of NASH. The company's programs with GR-MD-02 are focusing on NASH treatment in individuals with advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis. It may be recalled that Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) and Intercept (ICPT) are targeting what can be termed as the "sweet spot" of the NASH spectrum. Galectin is one of the few companies targeting advanced stage of the disease. This makes it both an interesting and at the same time risky bet in the NASH space.

GR-MD-02 has done very well in the various trials it has been through. It has actually been shown to reverse fibrosis and cirrhosis in animal models. That is a tremendous achievement; just to halt the advance of fibrosis is a noteworthy achievement in itself, but to reverse it is a miracle. So that's what happened in the animal model. However, in a phase 2 trial, the drug candidate failed to meet its primary endpoint. Nevertheless, since then, the company has revised its primary endpoint.

So, now Galectin announced its plans to take the drug candidate to phase 3 trial in patients without esophageal varices. The primary endpoint will be either the change in hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) or the progression to esophageal varices (the FDA has agreed that either may be acceptable).

In cancer immunotherapy, apart from the current combination therapy for multiple melanoma, the candidate is at the same trial stage in another combination therapy with Yervoy, also indicated in multiple melanoma. The same candidate is also about to complete the Phase 2 final stage of trial in plaque psoriasis.

So, much development around the GR-MD-02 candidate may even impress upon a casual reader that as if the company staking all on this single molecule turning itself into a one-trick pony, but in reality, they are continuously extending their development programs and one research area is leading to another. And the three programs may even extend to further disease areas and further groups of trials.

On the execution front, there were two important events in the recent past. First, in December, the company announced finishing the agreement with their new director Richard Uihlein. According to the terms of the agreement, Mr. Uihlein received warrants to purchase up to 1M common shares at $8/share.

This substantial credit line comes with an extended timeline and the company is free to use it according to their need throughout 2018. Second, the company announced a transition to be effective on July 6. The then COO Harold H. Shlevin, Ph.D. succeeded Peter G. Traber, M.D., to become CEO and the President of the company. Further, the board of directors elected Richard E. Uihlein as Chairman and Kevin D. Freeman as Vice Chairman.

On June 27, the company reported another shot in their IP portfolio by the way of a patent on Method and Treatment of Pulmonary Fibrosis through GR-MD-02. After this addition, Galectin's patent range extends to at least 2032. So, the company has considerable time at its hand if it can successfully follow the candidate to its approval and further commercialization.

According to the last reports, the company has $4.1M burn rate and $11M cash at hand. Despite the recent 11% rise of the share price on this particular notice, shares trading much lower than the mid-June 52-wk high of $9.49. The share price rose to $6.93 on September 20 but has corrected to trade at $6.42 at the close of market for the weekend. At this price range, it could be an acceptable entry point who is interested to join the potentially rewarding, yet to be proved story of Galectin and GR-MD-02.

Minerva continues rally

Discussion: Minerva Neurosciences (NERV) opened the week at $10.70 and reached $12.20 - its 52-wk high on September 20. There were marginal corrections on the next day, but the stock still managed to rise to $12.15 to close for the week. Even if there were no particular catalyst of news to account for this ~15% rise in share price, the rally seemed to be fuelled by the investors joining in the Minerva story expecting a positive outcome in the upcoming catalyst. Similar expectations allowed the share price to rise almost to the double from its early May price of $6.10.

The lead candidate of the company roluperidone (MN-101) is in Phase 3 trial, indicated in negative symptoms of schizophrenia. Through the trial is estimated to continue till end 2019. In mid-May, significant cognitive improvements were published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The results showed that roluperidone achieved its primary endpoint in the trial and demonstrated statistically significant superiority over placebo in improving negative symptoms in schizophrenia patients.

On that particular news of the publication of the data, the share price rose by 13% and that was the beginning of the present rally that has doubled the share price of the company in just about four months. Top-line data from Phase 2b trial of the company's other candidate MN-117 is due in H1 of 2019. The drug is indicated in major depressive disorder.

Due to several methodological factors such as the complexity of schizophrenia diagnosis and its overlap with other disorders, it is difficult to arrive at precise number of schizophrenia prevalence. However, National Institute of Mental Health provides the following estimates:

Across studies that use household-based survey samples, clinical diagnostic interviews, and medical records, estimates of the prevalence of schizophrenia and related psychotic disorders in the U.S. range between 0.25% and 0.64%. Estimates of the international prevalence of schizophrenia among non-institutionalized persons is 0.33% to 0.75%.

So, it can be accordingly concluded that Minerva's prospects and advancement in the disease programs related to these candidates can be said to be addressing a large segment of the population and whose size is in all probability increase in coming years.

In Other News:

Daiichi Sankyo to launch study of DS-8201/Keytruda combo in HER2+ cancers

Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) and a Merck subsidiary announce the initiation of a 125-subject Phase 1b clinical trial. The trial will include 125 patients on the indication of HER2-positive advanced/metastatic breast cancer or HER2-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The trial that will be conducted collaboratively to evaluate the effect of the combination therapy of HER2-targeting antibody-drug conjugate DS-8201 and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab). Determination of the maximum tolerated dose or any recommended expansion of dose to enhance ORR are the primary endpoints of the study.

