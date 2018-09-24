A Short Guide To JD.com's Aggressive Offline Expansion

JD.com plans to open 1 million convenience stores over five years, opening as much as 1,000 a day by the end of 2019.

Introduction

In my last article on JD.com (JD) (Chinese Stocks To Buy Now part 3: JD.com), I wrote about JD's offline stores plans. A lot of comments were about these brick-and-mortar stores and a lot of questions arose around this subject. That is why I want to write a short guide to JD's offline strategy.

In its offline approach, JD goes for the triple attack: 7Fresh supermarket chains, JD.com convenience stores and JD X-Mart, the cashier-less concept of JD. These three are all completely different from each other. You can already see this from the look of the stores alone.

(Source)

The JD.com conveniences stores are simple stores like this one on the picture:

(Source: Mingtiandi)

And this is a picture from a cashless X-mart:

(Source: JD's Twitter account)

What is it exactly that JD wants to achieve? Was brick-and-mortar not dead? What's the difference between the convenience stores, 7Fresh and the Xmart? Why does JD do this? How much will all that expansion cost? Is it worth the investment? These are the questions I want to look at in this article. As always, feel free to add comments or ask questions.

1 million convenience stores over 5 years' time

Let's start with the most ambitious project in numbers: the 1 million convenience stores over the next five years. These will be targeted towards the lower-tiers cities of China.

In my last article about JD, I wrote:

JD goes for an invasion never seen before in history. The company wants to open 1,000 stores per day by the end of 2019. This is no typing error: yes, 1,000 and yes, per DAY, every day. At the end of this year, the company will have 15,000 and the eventual goal is to have 1 million stores over the next five years

15,000 at the end of this year and then speeding up next year to a thousand a day to eventually reach 1 million convenience stores, just in China alone over the next five years. That is a blitzkrieg of retail if I ever saw one. Just as a reference: there are 32,000 McDonald's (MCD) worldwide. Walmart (NYSE:WMT), the biggest retailer, has 11,718 stores worldwide of which about half in the US. So 1 million stores, does this make sense?

As for the number of stores itself: there is still plenty of growth possible in China for retail. You can see that in the retail space per 1,000 inhabitants:

(Source: Statista.com)

As the middle class of China is growing, so will its retail space. And from 420ft² there is a lot of growth potential.

At this moment, there are 6 million convenience stores in China. The 1 million JD plans to open will replace a lot of the older shops, which are outdated and will eventually disappear. They will be much more modern compared to those shops, though they will be quite bland to our western norms, if you look at the pictures of existing JD convenience stores.

This giant roll-out of stores has never been done before, but if it reminds of something, it is of JD's shareholder Walmart. (Walmart has a 12.1% stake in JD). JD will open the stores in 1,300 smaller cities. Because of the huge size of its sales, JD can negotiate very low prices from its suppliers, and its enormous logistic capacity makes sure that the goods will be delivered everywhere in time and under the best circumstances. At this moment, prices in convenience stores in those smaller cities are higher, because of the higher distribution costs, lower turnover and a lack of competition. Smaller competitors will not be able to compete with JD's prices. The company is known for its thin profit margins. Consumers will see the low prices and will choose JD's conveniences stores.

Walmart did the same thing starting in the sixties: choose a small town, roll out a world-class distribution system and grow like weeds by using your leverage with suppliers and then repeat the whole process in the next town. It was a huge success then and this frantic pace of opening new stores might well be a huge success for JD now.

Win-win-win-win

The convenience stores alone can be profitable, especially because JD chooses for a franchise system. JD convenience stores will be run by people who pay a fee, a part of the revenue, a part of the profit or a combination of two or three, depending on the contract. If anyone has details about this contract, you would do us all a favor in sharing them (if this is legally allowed).

Maybe you think that you cannot franchise 1 million franchise stores? Wrong. This is a quote from Richard Liu:

"We receive 50,000 applications every day from people who are tempted by the prospect of working closer to home while also earning a decent wage.” Operating a JD.com convenience store can generate a salary of more than 8,000 yuan (a little over 1,000 euro) per month and loans from Jingdong Finance are available to those less well-capitalised to become a franchisee.

(Source: retaildetail.com)

50,000 applications every day. That means theoretically that after two weeks all franchises would be filled. Theoretically, because JD will probably look at quality of the franchisees in terms of their views on the business and look at the solvency of appliers. And you can make a loan from JD Finance. That is a win-win for JD: making money on the franchised stores and making money on the loans.

But it goes further than a win-win. It is a win-win-win. Because, the convenience stores will be used as distribution centers too. That will cut the very expensive last-mile delivery price completely or almost completely. It's that last part that makes e-commerce delivery so expensive:

(source: businessinsider.com)

The higher the volume of the delivery, the lower the cost per parcel. So if JD supplies its stores, it can bring the packages, and if it brings the packages, it can supply its stores. People can collect the packages in the local convenience store, probably for free, or let it be transported to their door for a small fee, covering the cost of the delivery. Mostly this is not the case now. Not for Amazon (AMZN) or JD. So, the stores are a win-win-win for JD.

But there is even more to the story. Because of the huge network, JD.com will have an enormous amount of data on which it can let AI do its magic. Then the efficiency of the company will be better: shorter turnover, more awareness of trends, etc. So in the end, the convenience stores are a win-win-win-win

Financing of the stores

What will the franchises cost JD? It depends how the franchise contract is made up. Will JD own the buildings, as for example McDonald's does? I don't think so. I think JD will let the convenience stores be bought by the franchisees, with borrowed money from JD Finance. Don't forget that this is in lower-tier cities, so the shops will be more affordable and not such a good investment for JD. So a McDonald's strategy of not earning money with burgers, but with property on premium places is not the way JD will operate. Therefore, it is best practice to let the franchisee pay for the building.

Is the plan too ambitious?

This plan is of course very ambitious. JD wants to put its footprint on China like no other company has ever done before in history. This might seem too ambitious. But that is how Richard Liu, JD's founder, chairman and CEO, is. And although he is very ambitious, he is mostly right in his overambitious plans. They are not taken out of thin air. This is an example of the book 'The JD.com story: An e-commerce phenomenon' by Zhigang Li, which I recommend to anyone interested in the origin, history and culture of JD. It talks about the time JD had its first venture capitalist money injection. A contract had to be made with Chang Bin of Today Capital, the VC company:

In the agreement between JD and Today Capital, there was a target incentive clause. In order to set the targets, Chang Bin asked Liu to make a business forecast for the next three years. Liu sent a fax projecting sales of 350 million yuan in 2007 and 1 billion yuan in 2008. In 2006, JD’s sales were 80 million yuan. Chang looked at the numbers and thought: “Four times yearly growth in 2007 and three times in 2008? Are you kidding?” Today Capital also worried that the target was too high and that, if it wasn’t achieved, it would impact employee morale. After further discussion, they set a more reasonable four-year business objective: sales would grow 100% per year (...)

As it turned out, JD’s 2007 turnover was about 360 million yuan and its 2008 sales were about 1.3 billion. JD surpassed Liu’s target predictions that had seemed so impossible at the time. He’d had a keen grasp of the business and even factored in a safety margin.

I think this anecdote shows how Liu is: very ambitious, but with a good grasp on the numbers. I think he will make this expansion a success too. It makes sense, as it is a win-win-win-win.

Besides that, JD has a great logistical system to accomplish such a huge expansion.

(Source: Q2 2018 earnings slides)

It has 7 fulfillment centers, 14 mega warehouses and 521 warehouses all over China and those numbers are growing every quarter. Until recently, it only used this enormous network just for its e-commerce business, but now it can double-serve as distribution network for the offline store network.

The 7Fresh concept

At the other end of the spectrum from the convenience stores is the concept of the 7Fresh supermarkets. They are being aimed at upmarket clients in first-tier cities and look modern. The first two 7Fresh supermarkets are in Beijing and I expect that Shanghai, Tianjin, Guangzhou and Shenzhen will be following soon.

(7Fresh supermarket inside)

JD aims to open 1,000 7Fresh stores in the next five years. It is a technological supermarket: soon the supermarkets will have autonomous shopping carts, which should guide you through the store in the future. At this moment, the cart just follows you. You can see one in action in this YouTube video.

You can also scan products in a mobile app and will be able to pay in-app. This will allow JD to use big data for its products and to see what consumers want, to detect new trends and get information for price setting.

The 7Fresh stores also contain 'magic mirrors', which show all the information you want from a product: the origin, nutritional value, recipe suggestions, etc. And if you want, you can let chefs prepare something from in the store to eat if you go, some 30 minutes later, to the adherent restaurant.

(Source)

Of course, this puts JD in direct competition again with Alibaba (BABA), that is rolling out its own smart supermarkets under the name of Hema. For more on Hema, feel free to read my article on Alibaba.

The first results of 7Fresh are said to be very encouraging. On the Q2 2018 earnings call, Sidney Huang, CFO of JD, said:

On the 7fresh we have a couple of stores that are - we have been observing the results of those stores which actually has shown very very encouraging results. Overall, our sales per square meters have seen at least 3x to 4x the traditional offline supermarkets, so we're very encouraged by the initial results and we are in the process of opening up another 20 to 30 stores in the next few months.

X-mart, unmanned convenience stores

Besides the simple convenience stores and the 7Fresh concept, JD is also in the process of opening up X-mart (smart, do you get it?) stores. And yes, they are smart. I quote The Telegraph:

The shops have already been trialed with JD's 10,000 employees at headquarters in Beijing and use facial and recognition technology to register payment and product identity, meaning that customers do not have to wait in a checkout line. JD explained that cameras on the ceilings of the stores can recognize customers’ movement and generate heat maps of their activity to monitor customer traffic flow, product selection and customer preferences, which helps store owners to stock efficiently. In addition, facial recognition will enable the shop to show customised adverts and promotion based on a customers' shopping habits and demographics. The technology developed by JD.com will all be eventually able to be licensed to other third-party retailers, the company said.

All kinds of advantages are named: the better supply, more data to show where clients are interested in and less necessary stocking space for the store owners, no waiting lines and easy to use for the customers, but the most important one is of course a lot less wage costs for shop assistants. This means a huge cost advantage for JD. And it can license its software platform over time. It can ask quite a premium price for this, since it will bring in huge cost savings for the stores that want it.

Cost?

The first 7Fresh that was opened is 4,000 square meters (about 43,000 ft²). So, what does a 7Fresh cost? The average price of a building in China is about RMB 3,000 per square meter (China: cost of completed buildings per square meter 2016 | Statistic), 4,000 square meters per store would cost about RMB 12,000,000 per store, or about $1.8M per store. Because of the more luxurious finish, let's take $2M per store. With 1,000 7Fresh stores, this would add up to $2B in investments over the next five years, which is feasible for JD. Of course, there will be more investing. JD uses block chain technology to source all its products from 2,000 producers. The reason:

7Fresh offers products directly sourced from top-quality suppliers who have been carefully vetted by JD, as Chinese consumers are increasingly focused on food safety and product supply chains, according to JD.

(Source)

For the X-mart shops, it is a bit more difficult to know. JD has announced that it wants to have opened about 500 before year-end. Of course, with all the technology, it is difficult to guesstimate the price. But these stores are much smaller: about 80 sqm² or 860 sqft². Let's assume that the average cost is RMB 8,000 per sqm². With 80 sqm² per store and 500 stores, that would amount to about RMB 350M or about $50M for the building alone. Then of course, it has to be equipped with all kinds of new technology. But altogether, this investment should not be much more than $500M.

Return?

7Fresh, the 1 million convenience stores and X-mart will all be legs of JD in the ever expanding world of Chinese retail. And it will want to take these concepts abroad too. An unmanned X-mart has already been opened in Jakarta, Indonesia. Over time, these stores can become very profitable, but because of the rapid expansion plans, JD will be in investing mode for quite a few years to come.

These initiatives bring JD closer and closer to a sort of Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Costco (NASDAQ:COST) membership system. They will have a huge database from their clients and can offer very targeted discounts, maybe one day on the condition that the customers pay a little fee. But now JD is still building its empire.

JD.com is investing its money into a race for dominance in retail, together with Alibaba. I think both will survive and thrive, just like Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP).

Conclusion

JD is taking all the right steps. Amazon Go touted its cashless market, but had to stop further expansion up to now because of numerous problems. JD has already several that work well and has even taken the concept abroad. Investors that can look at the overall picture see that JD takes all the right steps to become the Chinese equivalent of Amazon. But the overall results will only be clear in a decade or so. This is a long-term game, suitable for long-term investors.

If you don't want to miss any JD.com updates or installments of my series (Potential Multibaggers, Chinese Stocks To Buy Now) feel free to hit the follow button.

In the meantime: keep growing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD, BABA, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.