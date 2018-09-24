Starbucks Is Perking Up More Than Coffee

3 - Share repurchases: Share repurchases are likely to be a significant tailwind for Starbucks earnings over the next two years in particular.

Over the last year or so, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares have been on a bumpy ride, offering investors little in the way of return. This once champion growth story seems to have lost its way. However, there are at least four reasons investors should consider adding shares to their portfolio. This growth story is far from over and now seems to represent a solid entry point for long-term investors.

More customers are looking to the stars

The first reason investors should consider Starbucks has to do with the value of the company’s rewards program. It’s no surprise that even a company the size of Starbucks realizes the impact of keeping loyal customers. Recent research allowed customers to make very clear how powerful a rewards program can be. In this study, “54% of respondents (said they) would consider increasing the amount of business they do with a company for a loyalty reward, and 46% said they already have.”

Starbucks’s competition, Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), knows the value of a rewards program, and is growing membership faster, yet off a smaller base. Dunkin’ reported it reached 8 million members, on growth of 33% year-over-year. As of last quarter, Starbucks reported having over 15 million members, with 14% annual growth.

Starbucks is using one method to try to drive new membership that Dunkin’ hasn’t caught up to. Early this year, Starbucks and JPMorgan Chase partnered on a credit card, that allows customers to earn Starbucks Stars anywhere Visa is accepted. Credit Card holders get 1 Star per $1 at Starbucks and 1 Star per $4 everywhere else. Recently, Starbucks expanded this idea further, offering a prepaid Visa with no fees, yet somewhat less rewards on outside of Starbucks purchases.

The opportunity for Starbucks is massive to expand the number of rewards members and thus its sales. According to the company, each week, Starbucks serves 85 million guests. With just 18% of its weekly visitors signed up for the rewards program, it will be a long time before the company reaches saturation. Given that rewards program members tend to spend more each visit and visit more often, this program should provide a tailwind to Starbucks’ results for a long time.

Plenty of room left to run

The second reason to consider perking up your portfolio with Starbucks is that the company's new store growth is far from over. With 28,720 stores worldwide, some investors might worry that Starbucks has nowhere left to grow. However, there are at least two solid arguments that suggest this is not the case. First, there are two companies that have significantly more locations. McDonald’s (MCD( has over 37,000 locations, and these restaurants are far larger on average than Starbucks. The average McDonald’s location stands at about 4,000 square feet, versus the average Starbucks is between 1,500 and 2,000. This may sound obvious, but this means there are theoretically more locations that could accommodate a Starbucks.

To get an idea of where Starbucks could go, we can look at the company with the most locations in the world, Subway. The flexibility of Subway’s operating model, and the fact that its stores can fit just about anywhere has allowed the company to grow to over 45,000 stores.

The good news for Starbucks’ future store growth is the experience doesn’t require a lot of room. Though some customers like being able to sit in a Starbucks sipping their coffee, there are millions who just want their favorite drink as quickly as possible, and ambiance isn’t a factor. The company is sticking to an aggressive plan for new locations of at least 7% to 8% annual growth. By comparison, Dunkin’ Donuts grew its U.S. stores by about 3.5% year-over-year, and international growth was even slower. If Starbucks can keep same-store sales positive, the combination of comps growth and new stores, should allow the company to post revenue gains of at least 9% per year.

Coffee isn’t the only thing perking up

The third reason to believe in Starbucks as a long-term investment is the company’s commitment to rewarding shareholders. “In May, Starbucks announced it will form a global coffee alliance with Nestlé SA.” In short, Starbucks is being paid by Nestlé to market Starbucks products in the international packaged goods arena.

This is a huge deal for Starbucks, as the company’s Channel Development (aka packaged goods) grew revenue by just 6% annually last quarter. This was one of the weakest performances of Starbucks’ divisions. The fact is, Nestlé has a broader reach, and better capabilities worldwide, to get Starbucks packaged goods in front of customers. If Nestlé can help increase sales, that will be good for the long-term growth of both companies. In the near-term, the closing consideration Nestlé is paying Starbucks should add to Starbucks returns as well.

Prior to this deal, Starbucks suggested it would buy back as much as $15 billion in stock through 2020. After the deal was announced, the company increased this commitment to $20 billion. As of Starbucks’ last conference call, CEO Kevin Johnson upped the ante again moving the buyback target to $25 billion by 2020. Since the company has already returned about $5 billion to shareholders, this means roughly $20 billion in share repurchases over the next two years.

Starbucks has about 1.3 billion shares outstanding. Using an average of $8 billion to $10 billion a year on repurchases, this should allow for between 140 million to 174 million shares to be retired each of the next two years. To put that another way, between 10% and 13% of Starbucks shares could be retired each of the next two years. With decent revenue growth as we outlined above, the share buybacks should cause earnings per share to jump significantly.

Something you almost never hear… Starbucks is cheap

The fourth reason to consider adding Starbucks to your portfolio, is by multiple measures the stock is relatively cheap. If we do a straight comparison of Starbucks to Dunkin’ Brands, the difference is so obvious is nearly jumps off the page.

Company Yield Forward P/E Projected 5yr EPS Growth Dunkin’ Brands 1.8% 25.7 13.4% Starbucks 2.65% 20.5 14%

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Investors looking for a better yield, lower P/E, or faster growth rate, you get it all with Starbucks. Considering the positive factors mentioned in the previous paragraphs, Starbucks seems to be well positioned, yet compared to this time last year, the shares don’t reflect this reality.

Year Yield Forward P/E Projected Growth 2017 2.2% 23 15% 2018 2.65% 20.5 14%

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Though EPS growth projections have come down a bit, the stock has a better yield, and is 10% cheaper on a P/E basis relative to last year.

The bottom line is that Starbucks has been trading in a range for the last year, but this trend is ready to be broken to the upside. Whether it’s the tailwind of more visits by customers collecting their Stars, more restaurants, huge share repurchases, or a better relative stock value, investors are getting the whole package from Starbucks. Long-term investors should look to the coffee king to perk up their returns well into the future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX, DNKN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.