AT&T: Own It For The 6% Yield And For Much More

The company doesn't only provide internet, wireless, cable, and video connections to tens of millions of people, it now delivers the content as well.

Source: NYTimes.com

AT&T (T) has been largely stuck in the mud since plans for the Time Warner takeover were announced in 2016. After peaking at about $39, AT&T made a trip all the way down to below $30 in late July. However, the declines endured following the merger appear to have created a substantial buying opportunity in AT&T. The stock is very cheap now, provides an extremely attractive 6% dividend, and the company appears set to grow revenues and EPS in future years. Additionally, AT&T shareholders are likely to benefit from the Time Warner acquisition over the long term, and rotation into more defensive dividend paying stocks could propel shares even higher going forward.

The Time Warner Deal is a Big Deal

AT&T’s stock declined quite a bit following the $85 billion Time Warner mega deal announcement. This was primarily due to AT&T dishing out a substantial premium to own the coveted media conglomerate. AT&T acquired Time Warner at about $107.50 per share, in a deal valued at roughly $85 billion. Slightly prior to the announcement of AT&T’s intentions to buy the company, Time Warner was trading at approximately $75 per share. So, AT&T essentially paid a staggering premium of around 43%, or roughly $36.5 billion. An additional problem is that AT&T had to finance part of the deal through taking on new debt. At the end of Q1, the company had about $163 in debt, and it now has over $190 billion.

Source: HBO.com

However, the deal is not without major advantages. Sure, AT&T paid “a lot” for Time Warner. But let’s not forget that AT&T now has arguably the best movie studio in the world (Warner Bros.) under its umbrella. In addition, the company now controls the best premium networks HBO and Cinemax, has NBA TV operations, CNN News Group, and much more. Time Warner is an enormous media empire, arguably the best in the world, and with untapped potential growth opportunities.

Also, AT&T now has HBO Go and HBO Now, which are prime positioned Netflix (NFLX) competitors. HBO Now already has over 5 million subscribers, and growth has been accelerating in recent years. AT&T can utilize its position to expand growth in this segment. The company can incorporate HBO Now into its data service plans and can essentially engineer substantial subscriber growth in HBO’s streaming segment.

AT&T a Monopoly Once Again?

Source: imgflip.com

If it wasn’t already, AT&T is now certainly one of the most powerful companies in the world. The influence AT&T now possesses in the video, internet, and wireless connectivity, coupled with its newly acquired content empire, seems unparalleled. Through DirecTV, DirecTV Now, and U-Verse, AT&T now provides more than 47 million video connections. Using its Fiber/IPTV/Satellite technologies, AT&T is the number one multichannel video service provider in the U.S., with over 25 million subscribers, and has nearly 16 million internet connections in service.

AT&T also has over 141.5 million wireless subscribers in the U.S., second only to Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) approximate 150.5 million. However, AT&T’s combined U.S. and Mexico subscribers now equate to over 163.2 million. Also, subscriber growth has been quite robust in recent years. Last year YoY subscriber growth was about 7.5%; in 2016, YoY growth was about 6.6%; in 2015, YoY subscriber growth was about 14.2%, etc. In fact, wireless subscribers have increased by roughly 133% from just 70 million over the last decade.

AT&T Wireless Subscribers

Source: Statista.com

AT&T provides internet, video, and wireless connectivity to tens of millions of people, and its subscriber base continues to expand at a relatively robust pace. In addition, AT&T now owns substantial content it can deliver to consumers. With networks like CNN and others, AT&T now has far reaching influence on a global scale, and channels like HBO and Cinemax give AT&T control over some of the best premium programming content in the world.

In addition to all this, AT&T now has HBO Go and HBO Now, streaming services that are still in very early stages of their development cycles, which have enormous growth potential going forward. In the future, AT&T can utilize its dominant market position to temporarily reduce HBO Now prices to significantly grow the platform’s user base. Furthermore, AT&T can utilize its position to grow its DirecTV segment, and it can ultimately use its position to influence prices to its advantage. Being an enormous internet, video, wireless provider and simultaneously being a substantial content creator/provider, should give AT&T significant advantages in certain areas of the market, and should eventually lead to higher revenues and more income for shareholders.

The AOL, Time Warner merger never made much sense, and ultimately it failed. However, this deal makes sense, and ultimately it should succeed.

Fun fact: AOL paid $165 billion to acquire Time Warner in 2000, which was and remains the biggest merger in American history. Adjusted for inflation, that is a staggering $234 billion. So, if you think AT&T overpaid with $85 billion, I’m not so sure….

AT&T is Just So Cheap

Despite AT&T’s greatly improved market position, its stock remains incredibly cheap right now. The company is set to report roughly $3.50 in EPS this year, and this puts the company’s P/E ratio at just 9.7. In addition, the company is set to expand EPS by about 14.75% YoY in 2018. This implies that AT&T currently has a PEG ratio of just 0.65, incredibly cheap for a dominant U.S. powerhouse corporation.

Next year, the company is projected to earn $3.64 per share (consensus estimates), putting its forward P/E at just 9.3. However, estimates go up as high as $4.46 for next year, and AT&T has shown an ability to surpass most analysts’ estimates. For instance, in its last 4 quarters, AT&T has beat EPS estimates by an average of about 6% per quarter. So, the company could report higher EPS than consensus estimates suggest for next year. If AT&T beats consensus EPS estimates by a similar 6%, the company will earn about $3.86 per share next year (still substantially lower than higher end $4.46 estimates). Earnings of $3.86 per share imply AT&T is likely trading at around 8.8 times next year’s earnings.

AT&T’s Incredible Dividend

In addition to AT&T's dominant market position, and its incredibly cheap valuation, the company also pays out a substantial dividend. In fact, AT&T’s 6% yield amounts to a staggering $14.45 billion annual payout for shareholders. This appears to be the highest dividend payout out of any company in the world, more than Apple’s (AAPL) $14.1 billion and Exxon’s (XOM) $13.87 annual dividend distributions.

Great Defensive Play for The Future

AT&T’s stock is also likely to benefit from late cycle rotation. As this bull market enters its later stages, investors are likely to rotate out of higher alpha, ultra-high multiple, higher growth names, and into lower P/E, safer, more stable, defensive, dividend paying stocks like AT&T. AT&T’s business is not likely to be seriously impacted by a recession.

People will still need mobile phones, and they’ll still watch TV, possibly even more so than they do now. Also, even with a revenue growth slowdown, the stock is not likely to contract by much due to its already rock bottom multiple. And of course, you have the juicy dividend to fall back on. So, more rotation into AT&T and AT&T type names seems very likely, which could ultimately drive AT&T’s share price substantially higher from here.

AT&T’s Big Debt Problem

AT&T does have a problem. There is one significant issue I think is worth discussing, and that is AT&T’s enormous debt load. AT&T was already a very heavily indebted enterprise before the Time Warner merger, but now the company carries a staggering $190 billion worth of debt on its books. In recent years, AT&T has been paying about 3.8% per year to service its debt. So, assuming this approximate rate continues, AT&T will need to pay about $7.22 billion annually just to service its monstrous $190 billion debt burden. AT&T is set to earn about $25.4 billion in net income this year, which is more than enough to cover its debt and its dividend obligations. Nevertheless, the debt load is high and worth keeping an eye on in the future.

T Total Long-Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

The Time Warner deal is a big deal, and it’s likely to propel AT&T into a significantly more dominant market position. AT&T doesn’t only control the channels that deliver high speed internet, cable, video connections, and wireless services to tens of millions of consumers, it now controls a substantial portion of the content delivered over those wires as well. This should provide AT&T with additional flexibility, influence, and pricing power going forward. In addition, AT&T now has the distinct ability to develop HBO Now’s streaming service platform, which can result in substantial streaming subscriber growth.

Despite AT&T’s favorable market position, the stock remains cheap, extremely cheap, trading at just 9.7 times this year’s projected earnings, and at around 8.8 times next year’s EPS estimates. Also, the company’s current PEG ratio is only around 0.65, AT&T pays an incredibly lucrative 6% dividend yield, and the stock is likely to experience favorable rotation as this bull cycle approaches its later stages. In total, the AT&T-Time Warner merger appears to have created the most powerful media and telecommunications juggernaut in the world, and AT&T’s share price should benefit significantly from this by moving substantially higher into 2019 and beyond.

If you enjoyed reading this article, hit the "Like" button, and if you'd like insight about my future ideas, press the "Follow" link. Thank you for taking the time to read my article, and I hope that the information was helpful!

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

If you’d like to learn more about how to best position yourself for a rally in Intel, and to find out more about positioning in various other investments, please consider joining Albright Investment Group. Subscribe now and receive the best of both worlds, deep value insight coupled with top-performing growth strategies.

Join and get access to FULL ARTICLES that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets.

that include technical analysis, trade triggers, comprehensive trading strategies, portfolio allocations, and price targets. Enjoy access to my best investment ideas, and trade alongside AIG's top-performing core long portfolio which has outpaced the S&P 500 by about 73% over the past year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, AAPL, XOM, NFLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.