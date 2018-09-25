Realty Income And Sun Communities: 2 Of The Best REITs Compared

While their underlying portfolios differ, their dominance within the REIT sector is similar.

Realty Income and Sun Communities are two very different REITs we will be comparing.

Note: This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Realty Income (O) and Sun Communities (SUI) are two dramatically different REITs. However, they were the topic of a recent subscriber request for a comparison. This should be a fun comparison and it should be very educational for most readers.

Often, investors believe REITs are interchangeable and simply focus on the dividend yield. That is not an optimal technique for investing. Instead, we need to evaluate the fundamentals of each REIT to make an investment decision.

At The REIT Forum, we have purchased SUI on 5 separate occasions:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Including dividends, we are up 9.4% on all the positions combined.

Dividend coverage

Realty Income carries a significantly higher dividend yield at 4.6%.

SUI only has a yield of 2.8%.

However, the payout ratio for O is about 83%, while the payout ratio for Sun Communities is slightly under 60%. That gives Sun Communities more room to grow the dividend in the future and it allows them to retain more cash for expanding the portfolio to drive additional growth in FFO per share. SUI continues to grow:

While expanding, the company continues to have strong NOI growth. To be precise, "Positive NOI growth for 18 consecutive years":

They have also been able to continually grow their weighted average monthly rent and occupancy.

On the other hand, Realty Income locks up a large portion of their revenue many years in advance shown in the green box:

They are a triple net lease REIT, so almost all of their revenue reaches net operating income. Since the margins for O are excellent and their tenants are signing very long-term leases, O has additional certainty about their future revenue growth rate. Realty Income, similar to SUI, has seen an exceptional growth rate:

In O's case, it's over a long period of time. They have also continually done well with occupancy rates:

Sun Communities currently has better coverage, but earnings for O are less exposed to weakness in the economy. SUI is less exposed to economic weakness than the vast majority of REITs but doesn't quite keep pace with Realty Income.

Retail risk

Realty Income owns a substantial amount of commercial real estate.

They attempt to mitigate the risk posed by e-commerce through careful tenant selection. Despite doing great research here, it will always be a risk for commercial landlords.

The manufactured home parks owned by Sun Communities are completely immune to e-commerce risk. Their same-store NOI growth has outperformed NOI growth for most other property types.

Balance sheet risk

Both Sun Communities and Realty Income have excellent balance sheets. This could be the area where the two REITs are most comparable. It is a strength for both of them.

SUI's balance sheet helps them support their growth strategy. There are no major debt maturities until 2021. Further, the company has been lowering their Net Debt to adjusted TTM EBITDA ratio.

O has an A- credit rating and a conservative capital structure:

Similar to SUI, O has a well-laddered debt maturity schedule:

Bond yield risk

REITs can often demonstrate short-term correlation with bonds. This has been most pronounced over the last few years and may be a function of hedge funds utilizing asset allocation models that are more heavily dependent on correlation. Further, the widespread belief among investors that bonds and REITs are interchangeable can drive more correlation than we should expect in a perfectly rational market.

Realty Income will generally demonstrate more correlation with bonds than Sun Communities.

Source: YCharts

Using a triple leveraged 20-year Treasury ETF on the price chart for the last 3 years we can demonstrate the occasionally absurd correlation it had with Realty Income Corporation.

The correlation for Realty Income and the leveraged Treasury ETF from late 2015 through late 2016 was insane. The fundamentals are not correlated near as strongly as that price chart would suggest.

It is clear that the correlation has decreased since then, but it emphasizes a unique risk factor for the triple net lease REITs. Their share price is occasionally tied to Treasury prices. Since predicting price movements for long-duration Treasury bonds is extremely difficult, it makes predicting price movements for a triple net lease REIT more difficult. I can be very comfortable with O's dividend safety despite the high payout ratio because the properties are leased so many years in advance. However, predicting the change in share price over the next few months is dramatically more difficult.

As analysts, we will regularly be evaluated on whether the share price moved up or down over the next few months. It would be ideal for evaluations to have a much longer sample period.

Future dividend growth

Dividend growth over the long term is strongly tied to growth in FFO per share. Realty Income's exceptional track record of growth is fueled by acquisitions.

When Realty Income issues new shares and new debts, they are able to buy enough new property to increase the FFO per share even if they use the same ratio of equity and debt. If we simply look at the growth in net operating income from existing properties, Sun Communities should grow materially faster.

I would expect them to have a higher growth rate in FFO per share over the next decade. Consequently, I would also expect greater appreciation in the share price for Sun Communities but a lower value for total dividends paid over the next decade.

Final thoughts

We recently had a buy alert for SUI and increased the size of our position. We believe both REITs have very secure dividends, but we have not initiated a position in O yet because of the price risk created by the correlation with Treasuries. We have initiated 2 positions in triple net lease REITs that we believe are notably undervalued and thus we are more comfortable with their current share prices. Those are VEREIT (VER) and W.P. Carey, Inc. (WPC). Both trade at materially lower valuations than Realty Income.

We have buy ratings on SUI, VER, and WPC.

Sources: O and SUI Q2 2018 investor presentations.

Author's note: If you enjoyed reading this article and want to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

About The REIT Forum Prices will increase October 1 The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. With our strategy, we have returned 22% every year since the inception of our service. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SUI, VER, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.