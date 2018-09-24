Financial stocks have noticed this, you should too.

Every Investor Should Be Aware Of This One Chart

Each Friday, after the market close, the Federal Reserve releases the H.8 report of Assets and Liabilities of Commercial Banks in the United States. This is a very comprehensive report that covers total bank assets, various components of bank loans (consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans) and more.

The broadest category is the total bank asset line item which today is roughly $16.7 trillion. For historical context, cumulative bank assets in the United States are up from a pre-crisis peak of approximately $12 trillion, so the banking system has gotten considerably larger in terms of total assets.

In this piece we will focus on the growth rate (or lack thereof) of bank total bank assets over the past several years as well as reference to history and extrapolate what it may mean for the health of the economy, financial stocks, specifically regional banks (KRE) and the future growth rate of the economy.

Total bank asset growth is almost always increasing throughout economic expansions. Over the past year or so, as Federal Reserve monetary policy has become increasingly restrictive, bank asset growth has started to contract which is an alarming sign for an economic expansion.

Below is a chart of total bank assets for all commercial banks in the United States and the recent decline in assets is clear. This is likely due to contractionary monetary policy from the Federal Reserve and intentional reductions in the liquidity of the banking system.

Total Bank Assets: All Commercial Banks (Billions of US Dollars):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Looking at the growth rate of total bank assets over the last 12 weeks or one quarter, a conventional measure of growth, shows bank asset growth in contractionary territory which should give investors pause.

Total Bank Asset Growth (12-Week Annualized Change %):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Pulling the same chart back to the start of this economic cycle shows an ominous trend of declining growth in bank assets defined by the linear trendline but also infrequent readings of negative growth.

Total bank asset growth only was in negative territory from 2012-2013 when the economy was on shaky ground due to the taper tantrum and during 2015-2016 when there were recession fears as well as an Emerging Market crisis that was only abated by the now infamous "Shanghai Accord."

Every investor should be aware of this one chart.

Total Bank Asset Growth (12-Week Annualized Change %):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

My preferred method to analyze all data is in year-over-year terms and identify the "rate of change" in the growth rate. I'm less concerned about the nominal rate of growth, in this case, 1.1% year-over-year for bank assets, but more about the direction of change in growth as well as the slope of the line. Currently, bank asset growth is plunging in year-over-year terms which is very alarming, and again should worry investors who are bullish on the economic cycle continuing at above-trend rates of growth into 2019.

Total Bank Asset Growth (Year over Year Change %):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Q3 is likely to be near 2.9% year-over-year growth for real GDP, matching or slightly exceeding the growth rate in Q2 but the prospects for growth to stay in that area code are diminished in part due to declining bank asset growth.

The chart of year-over-year bank asset growth shows the growth rate to be the lowest in this economic cycle.

Total Bank Asset Growth (Year-Over-Year Change %):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Before moving on, whenever I analyze any data set, I monitor the short-term trends (1-3 years), the medium term trends and the trends over the history of the data series.

If we pull the chart on total bank asset growth in year-over-year terms back to the 1970s, we can see a trough in bank asset growth occurring in or just after economic recessions. Bank asset growth also decelerates into and during contractionary economic periods.

The trending direction for bank asset growth almost is never lower in an economic expansion, which is why the recent declines in bank asset growth, down to just 1.1% year-over-year, should be very worrisome for economic cycle growth bulls.

Total Bank Asset Growth (Year-Over-Year Change %):

Source: Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

The S&P 500 (SPY) may not have noticed, or seemingly is unphased by this trend for now as it continues to hit all-time highs but financial stocks, yet those tied directly to the health and liquidity of the banking system have, in fact, taken note and have failed to reach new all-time highs along with the broader market.

In my Marketplace service, EPB Macro Research, we have been short regional banks (KRE) over large money center banks (XLF) for various reasons. Large banks have many other businesses outside of lending such as investment banking that can offset some of the declines from reductions in total assets, reduced loan books, and a flattening yield curve.

Contractionary monetary policy from the Federal Reserve is the primary reason behind the flattening yield curve, the reduction in total bank assets and the underperformance in financial stocks.

Given the likelihood for additional tightening measures from the Federal Reserve, the above trends are more than likely to continue and bank asset growth has a strong chance of continuing to trend into negative territory on a year-over-year basis.

Regional Bank Stocks Are Still 5% Below Their All-Time High:

Source: YCharts, EPB Macro Research

The correlation between total bank asset growth and real GDP growth is something that's fairly well established given how linked the economy is to economic credit, lending and debt.

The last several quarters have seen a decoupling of bank asset growth and real GDP growth, most likely due to the fact that real GDP growth has been driven higher in the last two quarters by one-off events such as a surge in government spending and a massive rise in exports ahead of the new tariff policy.

Real GDP Growth Vs. Total Bank Asset Growth (Year-Over-Year):

Source: Federal Reserve, BEA, EPB Macro Research

The probability for growth to return to trend rather than stay near 2.9% (above trend) is overwhelmingly likely in Q4 and as we move in Q1 of 2019.

Declining rates of bank asset growth should be on every investor's radar screen.

Quick Note:

Please note that articles are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to "Follow" me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to "Follow" me. The style at EPB Macro Research is a lot of data and a lot of charts so if you like the visuals, please hit the "Follow" button. Thank you.

EPB Macro Research EPB Macro Research uses macroeconomic research to identify inflection points in the economy as well as provide two asset allocation models that are best suited for the current environment. I only publish my exact asset allocation and track record to members of EPB Macro Research. If you would like to see all the sectors that we are long and short, as well as the complete asset allocation model with exact percentages, consider joining EPB Macro Research There is no risk in trying EPB Macro Research for a free two weeks. If you do not like the service, simply cancel at any point in the two-week trial and you will never be charged. Click Here To Start Your No-Risk Free Trial

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short KRE