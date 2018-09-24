Lead: How To Play Its Comeback?

The Comeback, an abstract painting by Dan Bunea

Lead has struggled so far this year - the LME 3M lead price is down roughly 19% in the year to date. In contrast, the London Metal Exchange Index (LMEX) is down 15% over the same period.

Source: LME

My fundamental analysis suggests that the LME lead price weakness is not justified. In fact, I attribute the bulk of its weakness to speculative selling while the physical market has tightened since the start of the year.

Source: LME

According to the LME Commitments of Traders Report (COTR), investment funds (proxy for speculative activity) have reduced their net long exposure by ~125,000 tonnes in LME lead so far this year. This is significant considering that global demand for refined lead rose by ~589,000 tonnes last year, according to the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG).

In contrast to the deterioration in lead’s speculative positioning, the present fundamentals of the refined lead market have improved so far this year. The ILZSG estimates that the global refined lead market was in deficit of 38,000 tonnes in the first seven months of 2018, including a deficit of 49,000 tonnes in China and a surplus of 11,000 tonnes outside China.

Looking ahead, I expect demand for refined lead growth to accelerate in the final quarter of 2018 due to the battery season. It is important to note that 45% of global refined lead demand stems from starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) replacement batteries, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: ILZSG

Interestingly, the battery season has started since the start of September with Lead Acid Batteries (LAB) manufacturers boosting their lead offtake ahead of the large wave of battery replacements in the winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

The restocking phase is evident in the drawdown in exchange inventories both on the LME and SHFE, as can be seen below.

Source: LME, SHFE

LME stocks and SHFE stocks are down around 6,000 tonnes or 5% so far this month, including 5,000 tonnes of outflows in LME stocks and 1,000 tonnes of SHFE outflows.

LAB manufacturers are likely to boost further their lead stocks in the coming months, which should result in a larger decline in exchange inventories, and therefore, support international lead prices.

Another key component of refined lead demand is SLI original equipment (OE) batteries, representing around 15% of global refined lead demand. SLI original equipment (OE) batteries are highly correlated with auto sales. So far this year, the global automotive industry has shown robust growth. According to LMC Automotive, global auto sales expanded by 3.1% on a yearly basis in the first eight months of 2018. This compares with a growth of 2.1% in 2017.

Source: LMC Automotive

LMC Automotive forecasts global auto sales growth at 2.3% this year. This should be supportive of refined lead demand from SLI original equipment batteries.

Against this, the refined lead market is likely to tighten in the final quarter of 2018 and beyond. This should prompt investment funds to unwind their bearish bets built earlier this year, producing a decent short-covering rally.

How to play the comeback?

To play a potential rebound in lead prices (once the positive fundamental backdrop reasserts itself), I propose the iPath Dow Jones-UBS Lead Total Return Sub-Index ETN (LD), which allows investors to have exposure to the Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return (the “Lead Sub-Index”) is designed to be a benchmark for lead as an asset class and is currently composed of one futures contract on the commodity of lead, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month. For instance, a futures contract purchased in August may specify an October expiration date. As time passes, the contract expiring in October may be replaced by a contract for delivery in December. This process is referred to as “rolling.”

If the lead market is in contango (spot < forward), the purchase of the December contract would take place at a price that is higher than the sale price of the October contract, thereby resulting in a negative roll and affecting negatively the value of the Lead Sub-Index.

If the lead market is in backwardation (spot > forward), the purchase of the December contract would take place at a price that is lower than the sale price of the October contract, thereby resulting in a positive roll and affecting positively the value of the Lead Sub-Index.

Although the forward curve of the lead market is presently in contango, I expect the continued strengthening of the fundamentals to tighten time-spreads, which should therefore result in a positive roll yield, on top of the appreciation in spot lead prices.

As an ETN, this product is riskier than ordinary unsecured debt securities and has no principal protection. It is important to understand that the return on LD is linked to the performance of Lead Sub-Index, but is not equivalent to investing directly in the Lead Sub-Index due to a number of factors that influence the value of the ETN regardless of the value of the Lead Sub-Index. As highlighted in the prospectus, these factors include the supply and demand for the ETN, the general interest rate environment, the creditworthiness of Barclays Bank PLC, the issuer of this LD. However, I believe that LD will be able to replicate relatively well the value of the Lead Sub-Index, judging by historical standards, as can be seen below.

Source: Barclays

Its expense ratio is 0.70%, which is slightly lower than its competitor iPath Pure Beta Lead ETN (NYSEARCA:LEDD).

As of September 10, 2018, LD’s market capitalization (closing note value x ETNs outstanding) was $500,093 with 11,804 outstanding shares.

The main downside risk to being long lead is a hard landing in China since the latter consumes roughly 50% of lead demand. Given the escalation of the US-China trade dispute, I contend that Chinese economic growth could be impacted in the medium term. However, I expect Chinese authorities to do whatever it takes to tackle any external risk to avoid an ugly deleveraging.

Final note

