Baker Hughes, A GE Company: The Heart Of The Business

One really interesting company that offers investors with attractive prospects in the long run is Baker Hughes, a GE Company (BHGE). In analyzing the company, one thing I found particularly appealing is that, following the energy price downturn, it may finally be hitting a bottom of its own. If so, in the future we might see a nice upswing in performance, which could enrich shareholders in the process, but it’s also worth mentioning that the party it will help out most (due to that party owning 62.5% of the firm) is General Electric (GE).

A look at Oil & Gas

In an effort to change up its business structure and focus on its core operations, General Electric decided back in 2016 to merge its Oil & Gas business with Baker Hughes, creating in the process Baker Hughes, a GE Company (for simplicity’s sake, Baker Hughes will, unless otherwise stated on a case-by-case basis, be used the combined company), of which General Electric owns 62.5%. The rationale was two fold. First, it allowed General Electric’s Oil & Gas business to benefit from proposed synergies. Already, it’s believed that the combination will create $700 million in synergies this year and this figure should grow to $1.6 billion per year by 2020. Second, by merging its business with another publicly-traded firm, the conglomerate found an easy way to divest of the business over time and as they see fit.

Fast forward to today and Baker Hughes operates in the form of four sizable segments: Oilfield Services, Oilfield Equipment, Digital Solutions, and Turbomachinery & Process Solutions. Of these, the segment I'm most interested in covering for this article is Turbomachinery & Process Solutions. Not only is the segment the largest for Baker Hughes in terms of sales, it also served as the business’ cash cow. This makes it not just worthy of further consideration, it makes it necessary in order to fully understand Baker Hughes and its prospects.

What Turbomachinery & Process Solutions does

Turbomachinery & Process Solutions, or TPS for short, is an aggregation of various products and services offered under the Baker Hughes banner. At its highest level, the segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power generation applications. Customers consist of companies in upstream, midstream, and downstream oil and gas.

If we were to break out the segment into specific products and services offered, the list would consist of drivers (like aero-derivative gas turbines and similar products), driven equipment (like electric generators, reciprocating, centrifugal, etc… integrated and subsea compressors), and flow control devices (like pumps, valves, control systems, etc…). Baker Hughes also prides itself in its suite of turnkey solutions, which involve, among other things, power generation modules, waste/heat energy recovery, carbon capture, and more. Last year, Baker Hughes issued more than 2,800, patents and while a breakdown wasn’t offered by segment, I’d imagine that a majority of those patents relate to the firm’s TPS.

Performance has been lackluster lately

The energy downturn that began in 2014 really took a large bite out of Baker Hughes, especially as it relates to the firm’s TPS operations. As you can see in the graph below, for instance, revenue declined from $7.985 billion in 2015 to just $6.463 billion by the end of last year. While this might be painful at first glance, little compares to what happened on the bottom line. According to the company’s latest 10-K, segment profits declined from $1.684 billion in 2015 to just $853 million in 2017. Even so, excluding the segment losses associated with Oilfield Services, TPS’s share of Baker Hughes’ overall operating income grew gradually from 60.8% to 65.9% during this timeframe.

*Created by Author

So far this year, the picture has continued to worsen in some respects. Revenue in the first two quarters for the segment fell to $2.845 billion, down from $3.23 billion last year. Meanwhile, segment profits dropped by nearly half from $374 million to $232 million. Even on a percentage of all profitable segments, TPS’s take of the bottom line declined from 61.9% in the first half of 2017 to 31.7% today, but a big part of that comes from a significant swing higher in the profits associated with Baker Hughes’ Oilfield Services segment.

*Created by Author

This isn’t to say that everything was bad though. Some of the earliest signs of a recovery can often be seen in that company’s (or in this case segment’s) backlog. In the second quarter of this year, TPS’s orders totaled $1.498 billion. This is still down from last year’s figure of $1.556 billion, but it’s up marginally from the $1.450 billion seen in the first quarter of this year. Of course, one small quarterly growth is not a trend, but it’s something that investors should keep a watchful eye over.

*Created by Author

It’s worth mentioning here that management isn’t just sitting by the sidelines and waiting for the market to recover. Instead, they are hard at work trying to optimize their results. Take a look, for instance, at the image above. In it, you can see that over the next fear years management expects positive growth associated with global E&P spending, particularly North American onshore but also for offshore markets. One area, though, that management also seems to be really dedicated to is the LNG space and for good reason.

In an article I wrote earlier this year about Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), I pointed out how a significant amount of the company’s focus is on the LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) space. In the US alone, it’s expected that between now and 2025, LPG production will expand from 2.5 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day to 4 million boe per day or more. Interestingly, this is not expected to be area for increased consumption growth for the US. Instead, the 1.5 million boe per day increase between now and 2025 will likely be exported, primarily to countries like China.

This is why, when Baker Hughes stated it intends to cater to the LNG market, I grew excited. This is due to the fact that, between LNG and upstream production, the business has a significant installed base with a service backlog of $13 billion. Though sales associated with service activities may be small at any one time, the margins tend to be attractive. At the end of the day, sales don’t matter: It’s what the business can bring home that does.

Takeaway

At the heart and soul of Baker Hughes is its TPS business. Over the past few years, financial performance for the segment has suffered due to the energy downturn and sales and profits this year haven’t been any better. That said, the segment’s modest uptick, quarter-over-quarter, from an orders perspective is slightly encouraging, as is the fact that management is so focused on the LNG space. Ultimately, this should lead to a true recovery for the enterprise, but investors getting in now should understand this is a long game. Right now might be the trough before the turnaround, and if so then that’s great, but this trough could flatline for a while. For short-term investors, this is a net negative, but for long-term investors like myself, this could be a good time to consider taking up a position in the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.