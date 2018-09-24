Mastech Digital: Strong Stock Growth Potential As Both Segments Grow

Mastech Digital (MHH) looks like a solid company for the current positive business environment and over at least the next year. The company's valuation is below the staffing industry average, which is likely to support strong stock price appreciation. I'm expecting Mastech's revenue to increase at a double-digit rate over the next year. The attractive valuation and strong revenue growth rate will help the stock price appreciate at an above-average, double-digit pace over the next 12 months.

Mastech handles IT staffing services, which experienced an 11% revenue increase for organic growth (growth excluding revenue from acquisitions) in Q2 2018 over Q2 2017. The IT staffing segment is likely to achieve strong growth over the next year as the outlook for staffing firms looks strong. Mastech also added data analytics services with the acquisition of InfoTrellis, which was completed in July 2017. The Data Analytics segment faces multiple positive tailwinds, which will help contribute to future revenue and earnings gains for Mastech.

IT Staffing Outlook

The tight job market as a result of the low unemployment rate will help drive demand for Mastech's IT Staffing business. Mastech helps companies find employees with the right skill sets. Mastech focuses on skill sets across the following technologies: middleware, mainframes, databases, data warehousing, and service-oriented architecture/web. This is for positions such as Project Managers, Business Analysts, IT Admin/Support, Development/Maintenance, and Verification/Validation.

The IT Staffing segment comprises 86% of Mastech's total revenue. So, staffing is the most important driver of the company's growth. The good news is that the U.S. staffing industry is expected to experience growth of 3.9% to $148.3 billion in 2018 and increase 1.2% to $150 billion in 2019.

The IT staffing industry is expected to grow at a larger rate of about 3% in 2019. This is due to higher IT spending and longer contract lengths. Strong demand for IT staffing has been for cloud computing, cyber security, application development, and data science/analysis. I expect Mastech to reap the benefits of this growth environment for their IT staffing solutions.

Mastech's positive momentum is evident as their billable consultant base increased by 110 consultants over the past 12 months. The company is securing more assignments with advanced technology skill sets. With the unemployment rate at low levels [3.9%], the need to secure highly skilled IT workers is crucial for Mastech's clients. With less available workers in the market, companies are more likely to use Mastech to find IT workers that fit their employment needs.

Data & Analytics Services Outlook

Mastech's new segment (Data & Analytics Services) from the Infotrellis acquisition will help the company diversify beyond IT staffing and grow over time. Mastech's Data & Analytics segment comprises the other 14% of company revenue. So, it has a lesser impact than the IT staffing business. Even so, it is another source of revenue growth for the company.

There are multiple trends that will help make this a segment with growing revenue for Mastech. Mastech handles analytics for social media, the cloud, mobility, and for data engineering/decision science. Extracting value from the large amount of data being accumulated and stored will help Mastech grow this segment.

1. Companies have accumulated large amounts of data. This data has been stored in data hubs known as data lakes or data silos. While all of this data is stored, getting value from it is another story. That's where Mastech's data & analytics business can help. Mastech InfoTrellis has consultants that can help companies get valuable insights from their data through effective information management.

2. The new European Union General Data Protection Regulation [GDPR] went into effect earlier this year in May. GDPR affects businesses throughout the world. GDPR applies to all companies that sell to or store personal information about European citizens. If companies are found not complying with the GDPR regulations they are subject to hefty fines. Mastech's data analytics can help companies manage the personal info of European customers to be GDPR compliant.

3. Trends like the Internet of Things [IoT] and Artifical Intelligence [AI] will significantly increase the amount of data that companies store. This creates increased demand for analyzing and interpreting that data so that it creates value for businesses. That's where Mastech InfoTrellis' expertise can help businesses improve sales and other key factors through effective data management/interpretation.

Fundamentals

Overall, Mastech's solid fundamentals will help support strong stock performance for at least the next year. The company increased revenue 12% and EBITDA 27% in 2017. Mastech is off to a great start in 2018 with a 31% revenue increase in Q1 and a 28% revenue increase in Q2. Some of that increase was a result of the InfoTrellis acquisition. Even without the acquisition, Mastech achieved an 11% increase in organic revenue growth in both Q1 and Q2 this year over the same quarters last year.

With consistent organic revenue growth of 11% for each quarter so far in 2018, I'll estimate that Mastech will achieve 11% organic growth for the year. The positive momentum can continue for the next 2 quarters and most likely through the next 12 months due to the positive environment for IT staffing.

The company increased their ROE to 19% TTM as compared to 7% in 2017 and 14.5% in 2016. The higher ROE should help drive strong earnings growth this year. Mastech already achieved EPS of $0.38 for Q1 and Q2. This is higher than 2017's EPS of $0.165. So, two more quarters of EPS growth in 2018 will lead to significant earnings growth over last year. That will help drive the stock for above average gains that are likely to outperform the S&P 500 (SPY).

Overall, Mastech's balance sheet looks solid. However, they are light on total cash, which was $926,000 as of June 30, 2018. Compare that to total debt of $37.77 million. I would rather see a lot more cash and less debt.

The good news for the balance sheet is that Mastech is asset-rich versus liabilities. The company has 1.5x more total assets than total liabilities for shareholders' equity of $31.52 million. Mastech has $15.12 million in retained earnings. The company also has 1.94x more current assets than current liabilities.

In Q2, Mastech operated with positive operating cash flow of $1.42 million and was left with free cash flow of $1.11 million. With all of that said, Mastech should easily be able to handle both short term and long-term debt payments. However, I would like to see the company's total cash position increase.

Valuation Is Below The Industry Average

Mastech's attractive valuation level will help support further stock appreciation as the company continues to grow revenue at a double-digit pace. Since Mastech doesn't have analyst consensus earnings estimates, I will use trailing valuation metrics instead of the usual forward P/E or PEG ratios. Mastech is trading with a trailing P/E ratio of 23.6, Price to Sales of 0.69, and a Price to Book ratio of 3.69. This is below the Staffing/Outsourcing Services industry averages of: trailing P/E of 26, Price to Sales of 1.11, and Price to Book of 4.63.

With Mastech trading slightly below their industry's valuation averages, I think it is reasonable to expect the stock to grow approximately in-line with revenue growth going forward. Mastech's stock has correlated well with revenue growth over the long term as shown in the chart below.

Final Thoughts on Mastech

Overall, I think that conditions look positive for Mastech's IT Staffing segment and their Data/Analytics segment. The company is already on track for strong, above average double-digit gains this year. With the employment situation and the need to IT staffing solutions likely to remain the same through next year, I expect Mastech to achieve strong revenue gains again in 2019.

The risk to the investment thesis is that the staffing industry can be highly competitive. There are low barriers to entry. So, new companies can jump in and increase the amount of competition. That could reduce Mastech's market share. With that said, I think Mastech has a good opportunity to grow their Data/Analytics segment to offset that risk.

Given Mastech's strong recent growth, it looks like the company is navigating effectively through the competitive staffing industry. I expect the company and the stock to continue to perform well over the next 12 months as Mastech maintains an effective focus for achieving strong results.

