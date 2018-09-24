Wells Fargo: Stonewalled And Disgruntled, Turning Neutral

Wells Fargo (WFC) has been through a painful period that had sparked with a fake-account scandal, which was then followed by Fed's decision to cap the bank's balance sheet growth. The harmed reputation followed by the enforcement of the Fed has been a cause for concern for investors, which also has been reflected in the stock performance. On a year-to-date basis, the share price change has fallen into the red area. In our previous note on the bank, we had laid out a bullish thesis highlighting the compelling valuation against the potential return despite the challenging period. However, we now throw the towel on the future performance of the shares and switch into a neutral position with upgrading our PT from $55 to $61.

Being unable to expand its balance sheet at a period when the economic activity maintains its strength which is expected to crave credit and investment is nightmarish for any lender from a strategic standpoint. Moreover, the restrictions will be in place for open-ended period, and recently, executives of the bank guided that the company plans to operate under the cap through the first part of 2019. While this is reportedly not expected to be as painful as it was predicted during the first projections, the bank's bottom line will ultimately take a hit with the influence on the bank's asset allocation strategy. Taking into account all this stuff, we believe that the top management's long-term profitability target of recording a ROATCE of 17% is not achievable before the end of 2020.

For the time being, it is hard to draw an accurate picture on the bank's earnings growth due to currently ambiguous regulatory environment, but there are some drivers that we can purely rely on to paint one too. First, let us stay focused on the adjustment process of the asset mix. The bank is set to dismantle its pick-a-pay mortgage portfolio which was inherited from the Wachovia acquisition. We tend to think that this is a step taken into more visibility since the portfolio has been classified as non-core for the bank for a very long time and performed poorly from a credit quality point of view. Other key lending areas that we expect to see slowdown is home equity and auto. With all that being said, commercial lending is where we predict growth in quarters to come, which also has been an industry-wide trend as most U.S. banks are increasingly extending their lending volume to businesses. We believe that this will contribute to the bank's earnings from a quality perspective. However, it is worth to note that declining non-interest bearing deposits and rising deposit betas would potentially slow the margin expansion. Still, owing to the changing interest rate environment with the process of quantitative tightening by the Fed, Wells Fargo should see an upward trend in NIM over the next two years. Our prospect is for an average annual acceleration of 25 bps over the course of next two fiscal years.

Wells Fargo has not had a great year so far in fee income generation as it saw its total non-interest income fell by 5% year-over-year during the first half of the year. The drop was primarily driven by the decrease in service charges of deposit accounts. The bank has had to partly sacrifice its biggest fee income source as it more has been in need of keeping its deposit base sticky in the aftermath of cross-selling scandal. The outlook for fee income does not look bright for now with the exclusion of brokerage business and investment banking. We expect to see sluggish growth in total non-interest income of the bank in the coming quarters. Expenses, on the other hand, are very likely to rise on higher advertising spending and inflationary pressures having their impact on other items on the expense list.

In our view, asset-quality dynamics will remain positive in Wells Fargo as the bank is sort of imperative to keep its fund allocation moving into safety areas owing to the limited growth resulting from the asset cap. Another factor that is drawing a rosy picture for credit metrics is the economic activity remaining astonishingly solid with high GDP growth and rather low unemployment. On the specific provision estimates, we expect stable allowances book for Wells Fargo and no negative catalyst that would weigh on earnings on that front.

The asset cap and the sluggish outlook on fee income build an unfavorable case for earnings growth for Wells Fargo in the remainder of the year and 2019, but we are more optimistic about growth in 2020. Our annual EPS estimates are $4.20 and $4.95 for 2019 and 2020, respectively, which would lead an average ROATCE of 13.6% during the same period. With these, we set our new target price for Wells Fargo at $61 which implies a potential return of 11.5% based on the current stock price. With no so much in the way of upside catalysts, we stick to a neutral view on the stock performance over the next twelve months. However, a sooner than expected opting out of the asset size control by the regulator remains as an upside risk to our valuation and investment thesis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.