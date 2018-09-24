Dividend Champion Spotlight: National Fuel Gas Co.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The stock is reasonably valued, and worthy of further due diligence for investors looking for a solid energy play in the natural gas sector.

The dividend yields a sizeable 3% but due to low natural gas prices suppressing profits, the dividend has grown at a meager 3% CAGR over the past 10 years.

The company has a stable earnings base from its regulated segments, with the additional upside of an Upstream exploration and production business.

There are many utility companies on the list of dividend champions. We have covered a handful so far, but today's dividend champion spotlight is somewhat unique. National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) is known as a utility company, but its utility business is actually a minor EBITDA contributor, with upstream and midstream natural gas operations under its belt as well. Having raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years, we dive into this natural gas play, whose integrated structure offers an interesting combination of stability and upside.

National Fuel Gas Co. is an integrated natural gas company based in Williamsville, NY. The company deals in the exploration/production, storage/transport, and distribution of natural gas to more than 743,000 customers in New York and Pennsylvania. The company's three operating segments are: Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream.

source: National Fuel Gas Co.

Financial Performance

source: Ycharts

Revenues have been very choppy throughout the decade. This is because National Fuels' upstream business leaves the business exposed to natural gas prices. The company's revenues have followed the same pattern as natural gas prices over the years. Despite this volatility, note how earnings are much more stable, and have actually trended higher over the same time period. This is due to the utility and midstream businesses, that benefit from regulated rates. These regulated rates represent about 45% of adjusted EBITDA.

Diving into the financial aspects of National Fuel, we have to keep in mind that the business is very capital intensive. The company spends cash on exploration and production, as well as investing in infrastructure in its utility and pipeline businesses.

source: National Fuel Gas Co.

We start by looking at the operating margin and free cash flow generation metrics of National Fuel. It's important that a company is consistently profitable and that it converts a healthy ratio of its revenues into free cash flow. I look for consistent (or expanding) operating margins, and for a company to convert at least 10% of its revenues into free cash flow.

source: Ycharts

Despite the fluctuating revenues and commodity prices that National Gas has seen throughout the decade, operating margins have actually expanded over that time frame. Meanwhile, the company has shown to be capable of generating healthy free cash flow. While I normally knock a company for the volatility in FCF conversion that we see here, we can see that National Fuel's large CAPEX can skew this metric.

Next we look at the cash rate of return on invested capital, and return on equity. These metrics are important because we want to see how effective management is at generating returns on the resources it deploys. I usually use the CROCI as one of my lead metrics, but National Fuel's capital intensive business combined with its regulated business segments (midstream and utility) skew this figure. Therefore, we look at the company's earned return on equity.

source: Ycharts

The return on equity is essentially the profitability metric for a company with regulated rates such as National Fuel's utility and midstream businesses. Companies such as National Fuel make investments into infrastructure. In return, regulators award a set profit on that investment in the form of the base rate that the company then charges its customer base (typically between 8-12%). National Fuel earns a total ROE of 21.94%. The upstream business is not regulated, and provides a bit of upside to the overall business.

The last aspect of National Fuel's financials we will review is the balance sheet. With as much CAPEX as National Fuel spends on, it's important for the company to remain financially disciplined. National Fuel's currently levered to 2.48X adjusted EBITDA, right at the 2.5X threshold that I typically use as my "warning sign" level. In National Fuel's case, I might be a little more lenient because the regulated businesses within National Fuel provide income stability that allows for the balance sheet to manage under a higher debt load. This is common with utility like businesses. Additionally, the company has very little debt due before 2022, giving National Fuel time to pay down debt, or refinance as needed.

source: National Fuel Gas Co.

The short term cleanliness of the balance sheet is good, because I wouldn't want to see National Fuel take on much more debt beyond these levels. The company currently holds a Baa3 from Moody's, which is the low end of investment grade. Overall, National Fuel is on solid financial footing. The company carries a bit of debt, but that is common for a capital intensive business. The company isn't levered to the point of financial distress.

Dividend Outlook

National Fuel is no stranger to the list of dividend champions. The company has raised its dividend for 48 consecutive years. The dividend is paid quarterly, totaling an annual payout to shareholders of $1.70 per share. The yield of 3% is on par with 10 year US treasuries. This makes National Fuel an attractive investment for income focused investors because the stock comes with additional capital gains upside.

source: Ycharts

The dividend has grown at a very slow pace, with a 10 year CAGR of 3.0%. While that 3% yield is nice, a growth rate that at best has matched inflation is quite disappointing. At just over 35% of earnings, the capital intensive nature of the business has put dividend growth lower on management's priority list. The low growth can also be attributed to lower revenues and profits from the Upstream business as natural gas prices have trended lower throughout the decade. Until natural gas prices pick up and boost profits, I would expect the dividend to remain growing at a very modest pace.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Due to the regulated nature of the pipeline and utility businesses, and the commodity price sensitive Upstream business, there are some specific factors that can fuel growth for National Fuel. These would be the commodity prices for natural gas itself, and production/transport volumes.

source: National Fuel Gas Co.

The company has stepped up its investments into exploration and production, and is expecting to increase production at a CAGR of 15-20% over the next five years.

source: National Fuel Gas Co.

National Fuel is also investing to expand its Midstream business. Its FM100 project is adding 30 miles of new pipeline, and is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Meanwhile, National Fuel will ultimately need to see natural gas prices rise to realize the full potential of these investments. Natural gas is cleaner than coal, and should see increased demand moving forward as an energy source. For example, natural gas's economic appeal versus alternative energy sources is a big appeal for the industrial sector. These trends should boost commodity prices in the years ahead.

source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

There are certainly risks to keep in mind however. The advancements in production technologies such as fracking have caused a boon in natural gas production. Commodity prices are largely a supply versus demand issue, so too much supply could suppress prices despite increased demand.

source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

In addition, the regulated businesses are dependent on regulators remaining favorable to National Fuel. Should the regulatory environment become less amicable towards utility companies, National Fuel would stand to see its profits diminished.

Valuation

At just over $56 per share, the stock trades a few dollars below its 52 week high. Analysts project National Fuel's earnings per share to come in near $3.38 for the full fiscal year. Based on the current share price, the stock trades at an earnings multiple of 16.5X full year earnings. This is a nice 15% discount to National Fuel's 10 year median earnings multiple of 19.4X.

source: Ycharts

I typically review the free cash flow yield as a core valuation metric, but I feel that would be a poor instrument for a company with volatile and sizeable CAPEX requirements. Hence, I use a more neutral metric in the price to CFO (cash from operations). The current price to CFO of 7.46X is about on par with the decade median of 7.2X.

Shares aren't insanely expensive, unlike many other utility stocks we have reviewed. The company's Upstream business and its exposure to commodity prices have caused the stock to trade at a lower (and attractive) earnings multiple. Analysts are projecting National Fuel to grow earnings at a rate of 8.50% per annum over the next decade, giving investors something to think about at 16.5X earnings with a 3% yield.

Wrapping Up

National Fuel is an oddity as an integrated natural gas company with regulated utility and midstream businesses wrapped inside of it. Despite exposure to commodity prices in the upstream business, the regulated nature of its other segments keeps earnings pretty stable.

The dividend is a nice income option, although investors looking for dividend growth may frown on a growth rate that simply paces with inflation. The company is investing to boost natural gas production volumes, in hopes that natural gas will see increased adoption as an energy source - boosting commodity prices.

Unlike many of its peers, the stock is actually reasonably valued. With earnings projected to grow nicely in the coming years, National Fuel is a company that warrants some due diligence from investors.

