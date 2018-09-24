First Look At CooTek's $57 Million IPO

CooTek is still in the early stages of monetization, but growing rapidly. The company generated $48.5 million of revenue in the first half of 2018, at a staggering 5.5x growth rate.

Building on its success in keyboard apps, CooTek has ventured into other applications, launching a smart AI-driven assistant earlier this year.

The company has amassed an impressive 132 million DAUs (at a 75% y/y growth rate), which is only just shy of Snap's DAU count but at a much faster growth rate.

CooTek, a Shanghai-based internet company that is best known for a mobile keyboard application, has filed for its IPO in the U.S.

A couple of China-based technology companies are prepping for U.S. IPOs this week, and one of the fastest-growing and most exciting of them is CooTek (CTK). The company labels itself as an internet company that spans a wide variety of applications, though it's best known for an application called TouchPal Smart Input, which is an "intelligent input method for mobile devices."

CooTek's China-based domicile is fairly misleading - the company has produced a global product, with downloads in over 240 countries. In 2015, TouchPal Smart Input was named one of the best apps in the Google Play store, according to the company's IPO documents. Building on that strength, CooTek has expanded horizontally into a host of other mobile applications, with one of the most promising - an AI-based virtual assistant - launching earlier this year in March 2018. Its ambition, obviously, is to become a large internet conglomerate with a variety of revenue-generating applications.

CooTek is still a young company, having been founded only in 2008 - but it has since reached a massive user base. The company reported 132 million DAUs as of June 2018, at a 75% y/y growth rate, as shown in the IPO infographic below:

Figure 1. CooTek IPO cover sheet Source: CooTek F-1 filing

To get a gut feel of how large this number is, note that struggling social media company Snap (SNAP) just reported a DAU count of 188 million in its most recent Q2 release:

Figure 2. Snap DAU count Source: Snap investor relations

Meanwhile, Snap has slowed down to merely single-digit growth in its DAU count. CooTek, on the other hand, is developing a diversified stable of applications at a much faster DAU growth rate.

The company is proposing to sell 4.35 million American Depository Shares on the New York Stock exchange at $12-$14 per share, indicating a rather small $57 million IPO at the midpoint of that range. Regardless of this IPO's size, it's fairly inevitable that CooTek's fast growth - both in its user base and revenues - will make for an explosive IPO. Keep a close eye on this IPO as it prepares to price and go public this week.

A growing internet company

CooTek's flagship product is called the TouchPal Smart Keyboard, which is a top application on the Google Play store. The keyboard provides multi-application interface that can work across a variety of apps on a phone, giving users what it claims to be better autocorrecting services alongside a wider collection of emojis.

The snapshot below, taken from CooTek's F-1 documents, showcases how the TouchPal UI works for a typical user:

Figure 3. TouchPal Smart UI example Source: CooTek F-1 filing

A newly launched application called Talia, the virtual AI-driven assistant, also operates inside this keyboard. Talia integrates with TouchPal to deliver users contextually-driven recommendations (in the example above, a selection of restaurants). Recommended content spans across a wide variety of channels, including news feeds and video feeds.

CooTek's success with its core keyboard products has also spurred it on to develop a wide variety of other applications, fulfilling its ambitions of becoming a broader internet company. Other key properties include fitness applications HiFit and ManFIT, which allow users to set up and record workout regimens and reminders.

Other applications also include a VoIP application, a horoscope application, and several other health-related applications that track water consumption and women's menstrual cycles.

As previously noted, CooTek's growth in DAUs has been explosive. TouchPal itself has reached 125 million DAUs, while the newly launched applications have begun to contribute with nearly 10 million in DAUs:

Figure 4. CooTek DAU and MAU growth Source: Cootek F-1 filing

Financial overview

Core to CooTek's business model is in-app advertising, which drives the majority of its revenues. CooTek is still in the process of rolling out its monetization mechanism across its portfolio of applications, so its revenue growth over the past year has been staggering.

Here's a look at the company's financials below:

Figure 5. CooTek financials Source: CooTek F-1 filing

In the first half of FY18 alone, CooTek has generated more revenues than in all of FY17. The company grew revenues by a factor of 5.5x to $50.3 million in the first half of this year, primarily due to a broader rollout of its monetization strategy and a greatly increased number of ad impressions served via the applications.

As a result of CooTek's revenues taking off, it has also shifted into gross margin profitability - whereas, in the first half of FY17, the company generated negative gross margins. Now, CooTek is generating a sky-high gross margin of 84.0% - indicating that the company has extremely attractive unit economics and tremendous scalability potential as it grows larger.

After all, the company doesn't incur any meaningful incremental costs as it adds DAUs to its platform, beyond the negligible additions in server load to support these users. Online advertising has always been a high-margin business, and as long as CooTek can sustain its DAU growth (given the high popularity of its applications and recent trends, this is a very likely scenario), it can scale into becoming quite a lucrative business.

As such, the company has invested heavily into growth. It's dumping more than 50% of its revenues into sales and marketing, similarly to any other high-growth technology company. However, it's incredible to note that at least for the first half of this year, CooTek is profitable - on a GAAP basis as well. The company generated $3.5 million of operating income in 1H17, or a 7.0% operating margin.

Many high-growth technology companies are sustaining far heavier losses, in the -30 to -40% margin range. The fact that CooTek is able to advance past simply break-even while still growing at a >5x rate is impressive.

Moreover, CooTek is also generating positive operating cash flows. Often the problem with these high-growth internet companies is that they are burning cash as quickly as they are growing, requiring equity injections to keep these businesses afloat. The minimal IPO capital that CooTek is raising will be helpful in keeping a liquidity buffer, but the company's OCF profitability gives it plenty of flexibility in the future:

Figure 6. CooTek cash flows Source: Cootek F-1 filing

Final thoughts

CooTek is a fast-growing company with a highly scalable business model, a compelling product with multiple synergistic extensions, and highly attractive fundamentals given its recent foray into profitability. Of all the high-growth technology IPOs to come out of China this year, CooTek is the only profitable one.

Sustaining this pace of growth at a reasonable rate hike and continuing to expand profits will be CooTek's greatest challenge. Investors will still cast doubts on this company's performance due to its lack of a long operating track record. Still, this is a highly promising (if small) IPO that we should keep tabs on.

