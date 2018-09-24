OceanFirst On A Solid Footing For Future Growth

With not a lot else going on, September is a popular month for sell-side conferences and company investor/analyst days. Although these are great opportunities to learn more about companies you care about, it does tend to lead to a bit of a backlog if you follow a relatively longer list. Even so, OceanFirst Financial’s (OCFC) first-ever investor day hit a lot of the important notes on how and why I believe this New Jersey-based community bank is well on its way to above-average growth in the coming years.

The only modeling changes post-event are mostly minor and don’t move my fair value estimates meaningfully. I continue to believe that OceanFirst is undervalued and priced to generate a double-digit annualized return for several years to come.

Punching Above Its Weight

One of the key competitive aspects to the OceanFirst story is the extent to which the bank can offer a large majority of the conveniences and services depositors get from regional/super-regional banks in the area (like TD Bank (TD), Bank of America (BAC), Wells Fargo (WFC), and PNC (PNC) ) but still offer higher levels of service to smaller loan customers.

OceanFirst’s IT and digital platform continue to be a central part of that strategy. The company pursues a “fast follower” strategy that means it doesn’t have to spend quite as much on pioneering new service offerings. The company recently improved its digital account set-up process and the mobile app is very competitive with larger bank offers. The company has also forged partnerships with Nest Egg, Zelle, and Venmo to further expand its offerings.

OceanFirst is seeing strong growth in the amount of deposits being made through its digital platform, but only about 10% of its deposits are coming in through this channel. As this percentage grows, and as customers make increasing use of other digital services, it should provide further cost leverage for the bank in the coming years.

The bank is also well underway with getting itself ready for CECL in 2020. CECL, which stands for “current expected credit loss” is a new way of accounting for loan losses that factors in losses over the life of the loan. Although it is more than a year away, CECL will require more complex modeling and could be a more significant challenge for smaller banks.

Keeping Corporate Customers Happy

Readers who are familiar with larger regional banks may know that corporate treasury and similar services are important fee-generating businesses for many banks. OceanFirst has made it a priority to improve its own corporate cash management offerings – not so much to drive large amounts of fee-based revenue now, but to offer a competitive level of service that encourages commercial customers to place their deposits with OceanFirst and keep them there.

Around 40% of OceanFirst’s deposit base is commercial (another quarter or so is local governments) and close to half of them use at least one of OceanFirst’s cash management products or services. Moreover, when the bank integrated its Sun acquisition, it managed to keep 100% of Sun’s commercial customers in the fold. With OceanFirst management increasingly looking to target the huge amounts of commercial deposits available in the Philadelphia and New York City metro areas, having a strong suite of cash management products will be critical when competing against larger banks like PNC, Bank of America, TD, and so on.

Building For Bigger

Although OceanFirst management didn’t address this directly, the company’s presentations on risk management, monitoring/compliance, and security lead me to believe that the company already has the systems in place necessary to support a larger banking operation. Although that’s arguably slightly wasteful in the near-term, readers need only look at the some of the lengthy hassles larger banks have had dealing with consent orders tied to inadequate BSA/AML procedures and systems to appreciate that sometimes it is better to over-build, particularly when ongoing growth is central to the plan.

Also relevant to the building process, OceanFirst continues to target selective competitive hire-aways from larger banks on the edges of its operating footprint (Philly and New York). OceanFirst’s relocated headquarters are close enough to offer a reasonable commute to NYC, and OceanFirst offers long-term growth and less bureaucracy to commercial loan officers who may be less than fully content with larger banks.

Last and not least, OceanFirst really didn’t directly address the subject of M&A – which is just as well, given that the markets have not been all that generous to banks telegraphing their interest in ongoing M&A. That said, in answering questions on the subject, I think it is pretty clear that management believes it is ready for more deals (it certainly has the systems infrastructure in place). My sense is that in-market deals (New Jersey) would be attractive, particularly good core deposit franchises, but that the bank intends to target the Philly MSA over the NYC MSA. Given the intense (if not insane) competition in NYC commercial real estate and the potential for some tough times in that market segment, I believe that’s a good decision on balance.

The Opportunity

Management did give more guidance on the tax situation now that New Jersey has passed a tax surcharge mechanism. The gist of it is that OceanFirst will see a DTA write-up in 2018 and use net operating loss carryforwards to offset much of the impact in 2019. The bank will likely see higher taxes in 2020, probably in the mid-20%’s, but it is hard to forecast beyond that period. These changes don’t radically alter my outlook, and I still believe OceanFirst should trade at or above $30.

The Bottom Line

New Jersey isn’t my first choice for best banking market in the country, but OceanFirst is an attractive banking franchise that I believe will generate above-average growth and profitability/quality in the years to come. Although I suppose the shares aren’t ridiculously cheap, I see good value here into the low-to-mid $30’s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.