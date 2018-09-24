Aimmune: To Capture The Vast Food Allergy Market

The correct attitude of the security analyst toward the stock market might well be that of a man toward his wife. He shouldn’t pay too much attention to what the lady says, but he can’t afford to ignore it entirely. That is pretty much the position that most of us find ourselves vis-à-vis the stock market. - The Father of Growth Investing (Benjamin Graham)

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) - a stellar bioscience firm that specializes in the delivery of medicine to manage food allergy - now presents itself as a deep bargain. Despite of its improving fundamentals, the stock is trading on a downtrend as indicated in the long-term chart. The depreciation is likely related to the strong insider selling that occurred in June. Investors generally do not like to see the management disposing of shares. Nonetheless, it is the norm for most bioscience executives to sell share. Perhaps, they wish to diversify their investments. Some people simply do not want to own stocks. Hence, one should interpret a market event within its appropriate context. That said, the aforesaid market inefficiency in the midst of improving investment fundamentals created an excellent entry point for the opportunistic and long-term oriented investors. In this research, we’ll present an analysis of Aimmune's fundamentals, update of the latest earnings report, and reaffirm our bull thesis in this grower.

Figure 1: Aimmune long-term chart (Source: Finviz)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Brisbane, CA, Aimmune Therapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of drugs to treat food allergy. The lead molecule (AR-101) is an oral biologic with peanut allergens that are designed to desensitize patients having a severe allergic reaction to peanuts. As shown in Figure 2, the idea behind AR-101 is that patients would eventually become less sensitive to peanuts over a period of six months with repeated and increasing exposure to an increasingly small amount of the allergen. It’s great for the company that AR-101 is not a one-time drug: this helps to maintain improving revenues because, after the initial desensitization, patients would continue to take maintenance AR-101 doses.

Figure 2: Peanut allergen (Source: Aimmune)

In viewing the pipeline as shown in Figure 3, AR-101 already posted the strong Phase 3 (PALISADE) trial data. And, we believe it’s very promising that Aimmune recently inked a partnership deal with Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN)/Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to co-develop AR-101 in combination with dupilumab for peanut allergy. The main reason is that a good drug still needs a strong marketing partner to reach countless physicians and hospital in order to generate blockbuster sales. With the robust clinical backing, Aimmune anticipates to correspondingly file a Biologic License Application (“BLA”) and the Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) with the FDA and the EMA in the foreseeable future. Figure 3: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Aimmune)

Catalyst Tracking

For your research convenience, we presented various catalysts in Table 1 (that is featured in the IBI article). The most interesting catalyst is the upcoming Biologic License Application (“BLA”) filing for AR-101 that we anticipated to occur by year-end. Moreover, it’s most likely that an approval is expected in Q2 2019 with a launch to ensue in the subsequent months. Commenting on the development, President and CEO Dr. Jayson Dallas enthused:

Since joining Aimmune in mid-June, I have been enormously pleased to see a strong team in place and solid progress towards submitting a Biologics License Application for AR-101 in peanut allergy by the end of this year. Our intention in developing AR-101 is to provide a reliable, robust level of protection with the convenience of daily oral dosing so that people living with peanut allergy can have peace of mind and more freedom in their daily lives. We are laser focused on continuing to move AR-101 towards potential approval and preparing for a potential U.S. commercial launch in 2019. With an estimated 1.6M peanut-allergic children and adolescents in the U.S. alone, we believe the market opportunity is very large. We are motivated by the widespread enthusiasm we hear from allergists and patients who are eager for an approved biologic oral immunotherapy. It is truly exciting to lead Aimmune into its next phase of becoming a fully integrated commercial organization with a pipeline of opportunities in other significant food allergies. I look forward to sharing our progress in the months ahead.

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of “molecule analysis” - that took into account different scoring variables, including available trial data (“TDV”), comparative molecular analysis (“CMV”), structural design (“SDV”), clinical trial setups (“TSV”), and disease specificity ("DSV") - we prognosticated that there are over 70% chances that AR-101 will procure positive regulatory outcomes in peanut allergy, thereby indicating a “strongly favorable” clinical reporting.

Qualitative data analysis AR-101 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) High Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Furthermore, we conducted the forecasting of other franchises (as depicted in Table 3). Given that AR-101 is validated in Phase 3 (PALISADE) trial, the additional developments using the same technology should bear similar results; hence, their excellent chances of success.

Molecule Franchise Chances of success Interpretation AR-101 Peanut allergy 70% Strongly favorable AR-101 + dupilumab Peanut allergy 70% Strongly favorable AR-201 Egg allergy 65% More than favorable AR-301 Walnut allergy 65% More than favorable

Table 3: Additional forecasts (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financials Assessment

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), Aimmune posted $52.6M ($0.91 per share) net loss compared to the $32.5M ($0.65 per share) decline for the same comparison. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience firm like Aimmune to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Moreover, the research and development (R&D) expenses for the respective periods came in at $35.3M and $22.2M. The increased R&D is due to the cost related to the clinical trials of AR-101. A higher R&D can be viewed positively for a bioscience firm because the money invested today can translate into blockbuster sales in the future. Furthermore, the general administrative expenses increased to $18.6M (72.2% higher than $10.8M) which is due to more preparations in anticipating an AR-101 launch.

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $182.4M in cash, equivalent, and investment. This is roughly comparable to $182.3M for the same comparison. The cash position is maintained as a result of the $190.4M in public offering executed in Q1 2018. Based on the $53.8M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q4 2019 prior to the need for additional financing.

Market Insight

Affecting 15M in the U.S. and 17M people in Europe, food allergy has a gargantuan market. Among those statistics, there are 1.7M kids in the U.S. afflicted by peanut allergy, thus accounting for approximately $24.8B in the U.S. alone. There is currently no preventative or long-lasting treatment available. A patient with severe peanut allergy is usually given an epinephrine injection (and carry an epinephrine pen for prophylaxis) whereas mild cases can be treated with an antihistamine like Benadryl. Therefore, the combination of strong demand for better treatment and the robust efficacy of AR-101 positioned the molecule to potentially generate significant sales. It is worthwhile to note that we only expect AR-101 to procure at most $1B in sales due to the lack of a marketing partner for AR-101 monotherapy.

Figure 4: Food allergy market (source: Aimmune)

Valuation Analysis

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and come up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. As follows, the Wall Street analysts consensus estimates put Aimmune at $62 per share. Our $60 price target resides within both extremes ($42.7 to $85.4 per share).

Estimated peak revenues for AR-101 Estimated net earnings based on a 25% profit margin Estimated price target in applying 4 price/sales (P/S) ratio Estimated price target in applying 10 price to earnings (P/E) ratio $1B $250M $70 ($4B enterprise value) $2.5B enterprise value ($42.7 per share) $2B $500M $136 ($8B enterprise value) $5B ($85.45 per share)

Table 4: Aimmune valuations (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. With AR-101 already passed PALISADE, the main risks for Aimmine at this point is if it can gain regulatory approvals for peanut allergy. We ascribed a 30% chance of a negative regulatory binary. The same risk of a failed development is also applicable to AR-101/dupilumab for egg allergy. Additionally, there are >35% odds that other franchises (Walnut and egg allergies) will not bear fruits. And even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on Aimmune and the four out of five stars rating. And, we ascribed the $60 price target to be reached within two to three years. Aimmune harnesses the power of simplicity that has high efficacy in desensitization by progressive exposure to innovate a robust pipeline of potential blockbusters. The lead molecule AR-101 is most likely to be approved in H2 2019 and to start generating revenues in the latter part of that year. The market size of peanut allergy alone is quite substantial. Our valuation of the company was simply based on the peanut allergy franchise alone. And yet, there are other food allergy programs brewing such as walnut and egg allergies. Perhaps, the recent insider selling contributed to the downtrend associated with the stock trading. Nevertheless, it is the norm in bioscience to witness insiders selling in a good company. As the final note, we are strongly optimistic about Aimmune going forward. And, if you are patient, the company has a very good chance of rewarding you in a year from now. Therefore, it is up to you whether to take advantage of this market inefficiency.

