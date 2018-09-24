Annaly Capital's Dividend And Valuation Compared To 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q4 2018 And 2019 Dividend Projections) - Part 2

My current NLY buy, sell, or hold recommendation and dividend projection for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2019 are stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

This article also explains why NLY had a stable dividend for the third quarter of 2018 (which I previously correctly projected) and projects NLY’s dividend sustainability for 2019.

Author’s Note: PART 1 of this article analyzed Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s (NLY) recent results and compared several of the company’s metrics to 20 mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. PART 1 also showed how NLY’s premium to book value (“BV”) as of 6/30/2018 compared to the 20 other mREIT peers. PART 1 helps lead to a better understanding of the topics and analysis that will be discussed in PART 2. The link to PART 1’s analysis is provided below:

Comparing Annaly Capital's BV, Dividend, And Valuation To 20 mREIT Peers (Post Q2 2018 Earnings) - Part 1

This two-part article is a very detailed analysis comparing NLY to many mREIT peers. I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY and some of the company’s mREIT peers at periodic intervals. For readers who just want the summarized conclusions/results, I would suggest to scroll down to the “Conclusions Drawn” section at the bottom of each part of the article.

Due to the fact NLY recently completed the company’s acquisition of MTGE Investment Corp. (MTGE) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) completed its acquisition of CYS Investments Inc. (CYS), each acquired mREIT’s historical data has been omitted from PART 2 below. Going forward, MTGE’s and CYS’s MBS/investment portfolios will be “covered” per se through NLY and TWO, respectively.

Focus of Article:

The focus of PART 2 of this article is to compare NLY’s recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several dividend sustainability metrics to nineteen mREIT peers. This analysis will show recent past data with supporting documentation within Table 4 below. This article will also discuss NLY’s dividend sustainability which is partially based on the metrics outlined in Table 4. A more in-depth analysis of NLY’s dividend sustainability will be provided in Table 5 below.

By analyzing these metrics, one will better understand which mREIT generally has a safer dividend rate going forward versus other peers who generally have a higher risk for a dividend reduction. When both back testing and projecting the metrics within this analysis, the results have continued to be proven highly reliable. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector or project future dividend per share rates. However, I believe this analysis would be a good “starting-point” to begin a discussion on the topic. At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the nineteen mREIT peers: 1) trailing 12-month yields based on a stock price as of 9/22/2017 and 9/21/2018 (for each respective time period; including annual dividend change); 2) annual forward yield based on a stock price as of 9/21/2018;and 3) annual forward yield based on BV as of 6/30/2018. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, dividend per share rate projection for the fourth quarter of 2018, and price target on NLY.

Side Note:I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. For readers who are new to my articles or for existing readers who need a “refresher” on several different mREIT classifications, please see PART 1 of this article (link provided above).

Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages Analysis - Overview:

Let us start this analysis by getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 4 below. This will be beneficial when comparing NLY to the nineteen mREIT peers within this analysis.

Table 4 –Dividend Per Share Rates and Yield Percentages

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s dividend per share rates from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

Using Table 4 above as a reference, the following information is provided (see each corresponding column): 1) dividend per share rate for the second quarter of 2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the total monthly dividends during the quarter); 2) stock price as of 6/22/2018; 3) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the third quarter of 2017-second quarter of 2018); 4) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the second quarter of 2018 using the stock price as of 6/22/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 5) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the second quarter of 2018 using a BV as of 3/31/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 6) dividend per share rate for the third quarter of 2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the total monthly dividends during the quarter); 7) stock price as of 9/21/2018; 8) trailing 12-month dividend yield (dividend per share rate from the fourth quarter of 2017-third quarter of 2018); 9) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the third quarter of 2018 using the stock price as of 9/21/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter); 10) annual forward dividend yield based on the dividend per share rate for the third quarter of 2018 using the BV as of 6/30/2018 (for monthly dividend payers, the latest monthly dividend per share rate during the quarter);and 11) annual dividend increase (decrease) (for monthly dividend payers, dividend per share rate fluctuation from September 2017-September 2018).

As of 9/21/2018 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) had a stock price that “reset” lower regarding the company’s monthly dividend accrual. In other words, ARR’s “ex dividend date” for September 2018 had already occurred. NLY and TWO had a stock price that partially reset lower regarding each company’s “pre-merger” dividend that was paid prior to 9/21/2018 ($0.22174 and $0.15837 per common share, respectively). AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO), Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC), Chimera Investment Corp. (CHMI), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC), Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. (GPMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) had stock prices that have not reset lower in reference to each company’s monthly/quarterly dividend accrual (all quarterly dividends with the exception of AGNC and ORC).

As of 9/21/2018, PMT had yet to declare the company’s dividend for the third quarter of 2018. However, within Table 4 I have assumed/projected PMT will declare a stable dividend of $0.47 per share for the third quarter of 2017. In addition, technically speaking AI’s current “entity status” is not a REIT per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”) but a C-Corporation. However, AI still maintains many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders (which is the focus of PART 2). As such, I believe AI should still be compared to the mREIT companies within this analysis which are REIT entities per the IRC. Readers should take all these points into consideration as the analysis is presented below. Let us now begin the comparative analysis between NLY and the nineteen mREIT peers.

NLY:

Using Table 4 above as a reference, NLY declared a dividend of $0.30 per share for the second quarter of 2018. This was the nineteenth consecutive quarter where a stable dividend per share rate was declared. Due to the fact NLY aggressively reduced the company’s dividend from $0.65 per share during the third quarter of 2011 to $0.30 per share by the fourth quarter of 2013, the company’s yield percentages also materially decreased by the end of 2013 which have remained relatively stable through the third quarter of 2018.

NLY’s stock price traded at $10.62 per share on 6/22/2018. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 11.30%, an annual forward yield to NLY’s stock price as of 6/22/2018 of 11.30%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 3/31/2018 of 11.40%. When comparing each yield percentage to NLY’s agency mREIT peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month dividend yield percentage was modestly below average while its annual forward yield percentages were slightly above average.

As was discussed in PART 1 of this article, NLY continued to have the second lowest at-risk leverage ratio (on- and off-balance sheet) out of the agency mREIT peers within this analysis (CHMI had the lowest). From charting past trends, typically lower leverage ratios within the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector generally equate to below average dividend yield percentages. Of course, there are various other factors at play regarding dividend sustainability. However, a company’s leverage ratio is one “general” metric which I believe should be analyzed.

When combining this data with various other analytical metrics (several will be discussed below), last quarter’s analysis correctly projected NLY’s dividend had a relatively high-high (75%) probability of remaining stable at $0.30 per share for the third quarter of 2018. This projection was based on numerous variables at play regarding NLY’s business operations. I continue to believe three important metrics to analyze when assessing NLY’s near-term dividend sustainability are the company’s quarterly estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”), estimated core earnings (“ECE”), and most importantly its normalized core earnings (“NCE”). To analyze/explain these three metrics, Table 5 is provided below.

Table 5 – NLY Quarterly ERTI, ECE, and NCE Analysis (Q1 2017 – Q2 2018)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using data obtained from NLY’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the first quarter of 2017–second quarter of 2018)

Using Table 5 above as a reference, NLY reported quarterly ERTI available to common shareholders of $224.6, $155.4, $189.0, and $253.8 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “E”). When calculated, NLY had ERTI available to common shareholders of $0.22, $0.15, $0.18, and $0.22 per share, respectively (see red reference “E / F”). This was modestly-notably below the company’s dividend of $0.30 per common share.

However, this figure excluded the impact of NLY’s net long “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) position during each quarter. When including “net dollar roll” (“NDR”) income of $70.0, $81.1, $94.3, and $89.5 million (see red reference “G”), NLY reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $294.6, $236.4, $283.3, and $343.3 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “I”). When calculated, NLY had quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $0.29, $0.23, $0.26, and $0.30 per share respectively (see red reference “I / F”). As readers can see, NLY’s quarterly ECE was fairly volatile during 2017. However, NLY’s ECE also excludes another notable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to IRC adjustment when it comes to “true” taxable income (“TI”).

When also including NLY’s “catch-up” premium amortization expense adjustment of $17.9, $72.7, $39.9, and $11.4 million (see red reference “L”), the company reported NCE available to common shareholders of $312.4, $309.1, $323.2, and $354.6 million for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “N”). When calculated, NLY had NCE available to common shareholders of $0.31, $0.30, $0.30, and $0.31 per share, respectively (see red reference “N / F”).

NLY’s NCE calculates to a quarterly dividend distributions payout ratio of 98%, 99%, 101%, and 98% for the first, second, third, and fourth quarters of 2017, respectively (see red reference “J / N”). I believe most would agree NLY was able to basically match the company’s NCE to its dividend distributions during 2017. As readers can see, unlike NLY’s quarterly ERTI and ECE, the company’s quarterly NCE was extremely stable during 2017 and should be deemed the best metric to utilize when assessing the company’s dividend sustainability.

Moving to 2018, NLY reported quarterly ERTI available to common shareholders of $381.5 and $280.6 million for the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, NLY had ERTI available to common shareholders of $0.33 and $0.24 per share, respectively. This was slightly above and modestly below the company’s dividend of $0.30 per common share, respectively. As discussed earlier, this figure excluded the impact of NLY’s net long TBA MBS position. When including NDR income of $88.4 and $62.5 million, NLY reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $469.9 and $343.1 million for the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, NLY had quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $0.41 and $0.30 per share, respectively.

However, when also including NLY’s catch-up premium amortization expense adjustment of ($118.4) and $7.5 million, the company reported NCE available to common shareholders of $351.5 and $350.6 million for the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. When calculated, NLY had NCE available to common shareholders of $0.30 per share for both quarters. This calculates to a dividend distributions payout ratio of 99% and 100% for the first and second quarters of 2018, respectively. I believe most would agree NLY once again was able to basically match the company’s NCE to its dividend distributions.

When taking a look at NLY’s combined payout over the prior six quarters, the company had a NCE underpayment of $18.6 million. This should be considered an extremely minor underpayment of NCE which calculates to a payout ratio of 99.1%. I believe this provides strong, factual evidence as to why NLY continued to maintain a quarterly dividend rate of $0.30 per share over the prior six quarters. This was also one of the main reasons why I correctly projected a stable dividend for the third quarter of 2018.

As touched upon earlier, NCE considers an additional GAAP versus IRC adjustment when compared to quarterly ERTI and ECE (specifically when it comes to NLY). Dependent upon management’s projected lifetime conditional prepayment rate (“CPR”) in regards to NLY’s MBS portfolio, the catch-up premium amortization expense adjustment can materially alter the company’s quarterly ERTI and ECE figures. As reconciled above, NCE excludes/reverses this GAAP adjustment since an entity’s cost basis per the IRC is not par.

In addition, as stated last quarter,NLY’s interest rate payer swaps (a vast majority of the company’s current derivatives portfolio; see PART 1 for specific composition) continue to have its “hedging costs” per se being recognized within both the company’s income statement (per GAAP) and its core EPS/quarterly ERTI/ECE/NCE figure (per the IRC) in the period of occurrence. This is through the net periodic interest rates swaps income account (which recently switched from an expense to income; helps offset the rise in borrowing costs). This is very important to understand when assessing NLY’s dividend sustainability. Recently, some readers (and even a contributor) were incorrect/confused when discussing this topic. I have completely reconciled all applicable figures in relation to this topic so I have factual support regarding this assertion.

To be technically precise, when it comes to interest rate swaptions, U.S. Treasury futures, and Eurodollar futures, there is really not a hedging cost for these derivative instruments. Instead, there is a cost basis and fair market value (“FMV”) for each instrument which fluctuates and leads to GAAP unrealized/realized gains (losses) and IRC realized gains (losses) that are recognized in accordance with the rules of each respective derivative instrument. Simply put, the hedging cost is not the cost basis of the instruments but ultimately the realized loss recognized (if applicable). If a derivative instrument has a realized gain, there may ultimately be no cost incurred. If one accounted for the full cost basis of a derivative instrument at inception, this would assume there would be no value to this position upon sale/termination/maturity (a 100% loss). While this is technically possible when it comes to interest rate swaptions (even so the loss would be deferred over the remaining life of the underlying swap per the IRC), this never occurs when it comes to U.S. Treasuries, U.S. Treasury futures, or Eurodollar futures (always some underlying value). The sole purpose of bringing up this topic/discussion is to ensure readers have the most accurate/reliable data when making their investment decisions/strategies (or understanding the dynamics of a particular sector).

Once again using Table 4 as a reference, NLY’s stock price traded at $10.29 per share on 9/21/2018. When calculated, this was a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 11.66%, an annual forward yield to NLY’s stock price as of 9/21/2018 of 11.66%, and an annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 6/30/2018 of 11.54%. When comparing each yield percentage to NLY’s agency mREIT peers within this analysis, the company’s trailing 12-month dividend yield percentage continued to be modestly below average while its annual forward yield percentages continued to be slightly above average. I continue to believe NLY should have an annual forward yield near the agency mREIT average.

Several Comparisons Between NLY and the Company’s 19 Other mREIT Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide yield percentages, dividend per share rates, and other metrics for all the mREIT stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, using Table 4 above as a reference, the following metrics are provided for NLY and the nineteen other mREIT peers:

Trailing 12-Month Dividend Yields as of 9/22/2017 and 9/21/2018, Respectively (Including Annual Dividend Change; Lowest to Highest Percentage as of 9/22/2017)(Good General Indicator of “Back-Testing” Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided below]):

1) BXMT: 7.90%; 7.22% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

2) GPMT*: 1.68%; 8.18% (11% Dividend Increase Q3 2017-Q3 2018)

3) CMO: 8.69%; 7.41% (42% Dividend Decrease Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

4) ARR: 8.99%; 9.98% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

5) MFA: 9.04%; 10.50% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

6) IVR: 9.37%; 10.29% (2% Dividend Increase Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

7) NLY: 9.65%; 11.66% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

8) ANH: 9.77%; 12.06% (7% Dividend Decrease Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

9) TWO**: 9.91%; 12.34% (10% Dividend Decrease Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

10) AGNC: 10.00%; 11.43% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

11) MITT***: 10.22%; 10.44% (5% Dividend Increase Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

12) CIM: 10.27%; 10.69% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017-Q3 2018)

13) DX: 10.39%; 11.27% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

14) PMT****: 10.93%; 9.27% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

15) CHMI*****: 11.44%; 10.57% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

16) NRZ: 11.49%; 11.01% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

17) WMC: 11.53%; 11.56% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

18) NYMT: 13.55%; 12.68% (Stable Dividend Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

19) ORC: 16.65%; 16.64% (43% Dividend Decrease Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

20) AI: 17.56%; 18.24% (32% Dividend Decrease Q3 2017–Q3 2018)

* = This mREIT began operations during the calendar second quarter of 2017; as such yield “rank” based on percentage as of 9/21/2018

** = All applicable yield percentages and annual dividend fluctuation exclude the special stock dividend provided via shares in GPMT

*** = For MITT, all applicable yield percentages include the special periodic dividend of $0.10 per common share for the third quarter of 2017

**** = For PMT, assuming the company will declare an unchanged dividend of $0.47 per common share for the third quarter of 2018

***** = For CHMI, all applicable yield percentages include the special periodic dividend of $0.14 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2016

When comparing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields, a general conclusion that can be drawn is that the lower a company’s percentage was as of 9/22/2017, the lower the probability of a dividend decrease (or the higher the probability of a stable/increasing dividend) during the fourth quarter of 2017-third quarter of 2018 (and vice versa). Again, there are some expectations to this general trend. For instance, CMO basically solely invests in variable-rate agency MBS which are currently lower-yielding assets. As such, with the continued increase in borrowing costs, CMO has recently reported a notable net decrease in financing spreads which has negatively impacted the company’s dividend. In addition, CMO has derivative instruments towards the shorter-end of the yield curve which are negatively impacted by constantly entering into new higher-rate interest rate payer swaps in the current environment (less effective mitigation of valuation losses due to quick resets). In addition, back in 2017 TWO spun-off the company’s CMBS portfolio into a separate mREIT, GPMT.

Still, I believe one can see some patterns arise when analyzing each company’s trailing 12-month dividend yields. For instance, since BXMT (rank 1), GPMT (rank 2), ARR (rank 4), MFA (rank 5), IVR (rank 6), and NLY (rank 7) had a low-relatively low trailing 12-month dividend yield as of 9/22/2017, I do not believe it was a surprise each company either had a stable or increased dividend per share rate during the fourth quarter of 2017-third quarter of 2018. As one moves down this list, it is also not surprising companies like ORC (rank 19) and AI (rank 20) had a notably material (at or greater than 20%) decrease to each company’s dividend per share rate during the fourth quarter of 2017-third quarter of 2018.

As correctly projected earlier this year, at the time I believed AI’s dividend was the most susceptible for a dividend reduction during the second quarter of 2018 (which came to fruition). I also correctly projected ORC’s monthly dividend per share rate had mounting pressure for a reduction heading into 2018 as the company’s quarterly ERTI steadily decreased as 2017 progressed. Looking ahead, I believe AI’s, ORC’s, and NYMT’s dividend needs to be monitored heading into the 2019.

Annual Forward Yield Based on Stock Price as of 9/21/2018 (Lowest to Highest Percentage) (Another Good General Indicator of Near-Term Future Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided above]):

1) CMO: 5.43% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

2) BXMT: 7.22% (multipurpose mREIT)

3) GPMT: 8.70% (multipurpose mREIT)

4) PMT: 9.27% (multipurpose mREIT)

5) ARR: 9.98% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

6) IVR: 10.29% (hybrid mREIT)

7) MFA: 10.50% (hybrid mREIT)

8) CHMI 10.57% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

9) CIM: 10.69% (hybrid mREIT)

10) MITT: 10.71% (hybrid mREIT)

11) NRZ: 11.01% (multipurpose mREIT)

12) DX: 11.27% (hybrid mREIT)

13) AGNC: 11.43% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

14) WMC: 11.56% (hybrid mREIT)

15) ANH: 11.64% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

16) NLY: 11.66% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

17) TWO: 12.34% (hybrid mREIT)

18) NYMT: 12.68% (multipurpose mREIT)

19) ORC: 12.78% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

20) AI: 14.79% (fixed-rate agency C-Corp.)

Annual Forward Yield Based on BV as of 6/30/2018 (Lowest to Highest Percentage)(A Very Good General Indicator of Near-Term Future Dividend Sustainability; Exceptions Apply [for instance CMO; reasoning provided above]):

1) CMO: 4.84% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

2) BXMT: 7.86% (multipurpose mREIT)

3) GPMT: 9.33% (multipurpose mREIT)

4) ARR: 10.05% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

5) PMT: 10.16% (multipurpose mREIT)

6) CHMI: 10.39% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

6) MFA: 10.39% (hybrid mREIT)

8) IVR: 10.52% (hybrid mREIT)

9) MITT: 10.70% (hybrid mREIT)

10) CIM: 11.07% (hybrid mREIT)

10) NRZ: 11.07% (multipurpose mREIT)

12) DX: 11.08% (hybrid mREIT)

13) AGNC: 11.43% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

14) NLY: 11.54% (fixed-rate agency mREIT)

15) ANH: 11.55% (variable-rate agency mREIT)

16) WMC: 11.98% (hybrid mREIT)

17) TWO: 12.12% (hybrid mREIT)

18) NYMT: 12.92% (multipurpose mREIT) (continuous monitoring should occur)

19) ORC: 13.28% (fixed-rate agency mREIT) (continuous monitoring should occur)

20) AI: 13.51% (fixed-rate agency C-Corp.) (continuous monitoring should occur)

Conclusions Drawn (PART 2):

PART 2 of this article compared NLY to nineteen mREIT peers in regards to recent dividend per share rates, yield percentages, and several other dividend sustainability metrics. This article also discussed NLY’s near-term dividend sustainability. Using Table 4 as support, the following were the recent dividend per share rate and yield percentages for NLY:

NLY: $0.30 per common share dividend for the third quarter of 2018; 11.66% trailing 12-month dividend yield; 11.66% annual forward yield to the company’s stock price as of 9/21/2018; and 11.54% annual forward yield to the company’s BV as of 6/30/2018

When combining this data, along with metrics within Table 5, the following probabilities regarding NLY’s dividend sustainability is provided:

NLY: Relatively high to high (75%) probability of a stable dividend for the fourth quarter of 2018 (same probability percentage as the prior quarter)

NLY: Modest to relatively high (70%) probability of a stable dividend for 2019

I believe the movement of MBS prices will directly impact NLY’s use of the TBA forward market (which directly impacts NDR income). As explained in PART 1 of this article, NLY’s leverage, borrowing costs, and hedging coverage ratio (risk management strategy) also needs to be considered when discussing this topic.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company’s stock price is trading at or greater than a 5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 9/21/2018; $10.00 per share [including $0.30 per share quarterly dividend; second ex-dividend date is about to occur]), a HOLD when trading at less than a 5% premium through less than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last NLY article (approximately five weeks ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a HOLD. As such, I currently believe NLY is appropriately valued (not overvalued, not undervalued). My current price target for NLY is approximately $10.50 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. My current entry price for NLY is approximately $9.50 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a BUY.

Long-term holders of NLY (more passive investors) can gain comfort that I continue to anticipate the company providing a stable dividend through at least the fourth quarter of 2018.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations;and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down”/decrease of the Fed’s balance sheet through gradual “runoff”/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which has increased spread/basis risk).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 11/27/2015, I initiated a position in AGNC’s Series B preferred stock, (AGNCB). On 12/7/2015, 12/9/2015, 12/14/2015, 1/14/2016, and 1/20/2016 I selectively increased my position in AGNCB.When combined, my AGNCB position had a weighted average purchase price of $23.215 per share which excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 10/11/2017, 10/12/2017, 10/13/2017, and 10/16/2017 I selectively sold 50% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.425 per share. On 10/23/2017, 11/20/2017, and 12/7/2017, I selectively sold 7%, 14%, and 9% of my existing position in AGNCB at a weighted average sales price of $26.615, $26.30, and $26.50 per share, respectively. On 10/12/2018-10/14/2018, I selectively sold the remaining portion of my AGNCB position at a weighted average sales price of $25.915 per share. When combined, my AGNCB position had a weighted average sales price of $26.324 per share. Each AGNCB trade was disclosed to readers in “real time” (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017 and 7/7/2017, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775 and $15.18 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position has a weighted average purchase price of $15.349 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each NRZ trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on NRZ.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, and 1/29/2018 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, and $17.145 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $17.797 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a BUY recommendation on CHMI.

On 8/23/2017, I initiated a position in TWO’s Series B preferred stock, (TWO.PB). On 8/24/2017, I increased my position in TWO-B. When combined, my TWO-B position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.283 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.26% of the outstanding shares of TWO-B. Each TWO-B trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI’s Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. This TWO trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. I currently have a HOLD recommendation on TWO.

On 2/9/2018, I re-entered a position in ORC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.845 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 7/17/2018, I sold my entire position in ORC at a weighted average sales price of $8.042 per share as my price target, at the time, of $8.05 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 17.5% in roughly 5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 24.4%. Each ORC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/1/2018, I initiated a position in CYS at a weighted average purchase price of $6.34 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 6/18/2018, I sold my entire position in CYS at a weighted average sales price of $7.515 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 per share was met. This calculates to a non-annualized realized gain of 18.5% in roughly 3.5 months and a non-annualized total return (when including dividends received) of 22.0%. Each CYS trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in NYMT’s Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018 and 4/27/2018, I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $23.489 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 0.64% of the outstanding shares of NYMTN. Each NYMTN trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures, as of August 2018 I had an unrealized/realized gain “success rate” of 97.0% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 100% out of 33 positions (see my profile for more detailed investing statistics). The slight increase in percentages, when compared to June 2018, was due to the fact my re-entered position in Altria Group Inc. (MO) recently turned positive. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI, CHMI.PA, NRZ, NYMTN, TWO, TWO.PB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in NLY, AGNC, AGNCB, AI, ARR, BXMT, CIM, CMO, DX, GPMT, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORL, NYMT, ORC, PMT, REM, or WMC.