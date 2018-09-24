Aphria: The Best Value Of The 'Big 5' Cannabis Producers

Aphria is cheaper than its peers on a relative valuation, especially when considering two large private supply deals with Auxly and Emblem.

Aphria has a clean balance sheet and will not need to raise additional capital to get up to 255,000 kg/year of production.

Aphria boasts supply agreements with every single Canadian province and also with the Yukon Territory - more agreements than any other cannabis producer and covering 99.8% of Canadians.

(All prices herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.)

(Author's estimates; Tilray extends far off this chart; excludes private supply deals; percentage is percentage of Canadians in deals with undisclosed quantities)

Executive Summary

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) is a large Canadian cannabis producer - third in size based on production and fourth-largest in terms of market value.

Aphria has a skilled management team and has been able to secure supply agreements in all 10 provinces and the Yukon Territory - more announced deals than any other company. In addition, Aphria has private supply deals that could add another 55,000 kg/year of sales and has extensive international operations in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Australia.

Aphria has a strong balance sheet with ~$335 million in net cash, should not need to raise capital to make it to legalization and should be cash flow positive once recreational cannabis is legalized. Aphria has a market cap of ~$5.1 billion and an enterprise value of ~$4.6 billion, placing it as the fourth-most valuable cannabis company.

Compared to its "big five" peers, Aphria is a great value. Its current sales are comparable to larger peers like Tilray and Aurora, while it has more supply agreements (in number and covered Canadians) than both of those companies. Aphria's relative valuation is attractive compared to its peers, especially when considering Aphria's large private supply deals.

I rate Aphria as a buy and plan to initiate a position in the next few days.

Business Overview

(Q4/18 MD&A)

Aphria is a vertically-integrated cannabis producer based in Ontario, Canada. Aphria is the third-largest Canadian cannabis producer, trailing behind only Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF) on production metrics and trailing Tilray (TLRY) in stock price-based metrics. Aphria has ~35,000 kg/year of current capacity with plans to expand capacity to 255,000 kg/year by 2019. In addition to cultivation, Aphria also has an investment in Fire & Flower, which will operate retail outlets in Alberta and Saskatchewan and Aphria has cannabis assets in South America, Europe, Australia, and Africa.

(Q4/18 Investor Presentation)

Aphria targets the full spectrum of Canadian cannabis consumers: In interviews and presentations, Aphria describes five distinct user types, from first-time users who might be cautious to go into a cannabis store to daily users who prefer a premium-quality product. Aphria has brands and marketing aimed at each of these target groups.

On September 6, Aphria completed a divestment of all U.S. cannabis assets. This divestment is likely aimed at securing Aphria a listing on an American stock exchange, joining Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Cronos (CRON). This divestment may also may Aphria more attractive to potential large investors, akin to the equity investment of Canopy Growth/Constellation (STZ) (see my coverage here). There have recently been rumors of cannabis-related investments from both Coca-Cola (KO) and Diageo (DEO), and this divestment may make Aphria a more attractive partner for either company or other interested companies.

Management Team

Cannabis is a nascent market and Canadian cannabis companies are ramping up production and distribution for the October 17 legalization of recreational cannabis. Alongside adding millions of square feet of growing area and hundreds of thousands of kilograms/year of growing capacity, cannabis companies are faced with the task of producing and marketing a product that has never been legal before. On top of that, the legalization of edibles will usher in waves of brand-new products and product categories as companies compete to create successful THC- and CBD-based edibles, topical products, sprays, drinks, and more. And unlike in other industries, there is no model company here to follow, nor insiders from those companies, as cannabis has never been commercialized legally on this scale before. Thus, a quality management team will be crucial to success in navigating this industry.

Perhaps the best way to judge a management team is by listening to them speak, such as in this 15-minute interview with Aphria CEO Vic Neufeld. In my view, Vic Neufeld is well-spoken and comes off as an intelligent leader. Vic Neufeld also has over two decades of leadership experience:

(LinkedIn)

The remainder of Aphria's management team is also experienced, including a former law firm partner and several people with prior C-level experience:

(Q4/18 MD&A)

Production

(Q4/18 MD&A)

Aphria has a current annual production of ~35,000 kg/year but plans to upgrade that capacity to 255,000 kg/year by 2019. At the latter capacity, Aphria would be the third-largest cannabis producer in Canada, after Canopy Growth and Aurora.

Aphria also has international production and assets including:

Denmark: Partnered with Schroll Medical to cultivate cannabis in Denmark.

LATAM Holdings (purchased for $193 million) has holdings in Colombia, Argentina, and Jamaica, and a right of first refusal in Brazil.

Aphria also has international assets in Israel, Germany, Italy, Malta, and South Africa (Lesotho) as well as Australia.

(Q4/18 MD&A)

Supply Agreements

(Q4/18 Investor Presentation; Aphria has announced more deals since then)

Provincial supply agreements: Last week, Aphria announced they had completed supply agreements with every province (10) and with the Yukon, for a total of 11 provincial supply agreements. These deals cover 99.8% of Canadians (with the remaining 0.2% living in the Northwest Territory and Nunavut). Disclosed quantities from these deals include:

British Columbia: "[M]ore than 5,000 kg of high-quality cannabis in the first year of the agreement"

Alberta: Initial order of 870 kg (annualized totals unclear)

Manitoba: "[U]p to 2.7 million grams of cannabis and cannabis derivative products in the first year"

New Brunswick: 2,500 kg/year

Quebec: "[T]hree-year agreement for up to 12,000 kg annually"

Yukon: 50 kg/year

In sum, these deals provide for 22,250 kg/year (excluding Alberta) of supply to 42% of Canadians. Actual quantities will vary, since each deal is written as "up to" or "more than" rather than a particular quantity and because even the provinces are merely estimating potential demand. Recently, Statistics Canada has suggested there may be retail sales of as much as $1 billion in the first quarter of legalization. Notably, Aphria's Ontario supply agreement includes 59 SKUs - fewer than Canopy Growth (>100 SKUs) but more than other providers.

Aphria also has private supply agreements including:

An agreement with Emblem (OTCQX:EMMBF), above, to supply 175,000 kg over five years, beginning in May 2019.

over five years, beginning in May 2019. An agreement with Auxly (OTCQX:CBWTF) to supply up to 100 kg/month until Aphria expands its capabilities, and then up to 20,000 kg/year on an annual basis.

on an annual basis. An agreement to supply medical cannabis to Shoppers Drug Mart, which is a large pharmacy chain in Canada.

Last week, Shoppers Drug Mart received a license to sell medical cannabis. Shoppers Drug Mart has ~1,300 locations across Canada - one of the largest pharmacies in Canada. Accordingly, a relationship with the pharmacy could be valuable although Shoppers also has deals with Aurora and Tilray, among others. Aphria also has international medical supply deals including Argentina, Australia, and Colombia. I would not expect these international supply deals to contribute a significant portion to Aphria's revenue in the near term, but they could add potential revenue streams down the line as those relationships mature and if those countries move towards legalizing recreational cannabis.

Income Statement

(Q4/18 FS)

I don't consider income statements to be particularly important until recreational cannabis is legalized. These revenues are only from medical cannabis and I expect the recreational revenue will dwarf medical cannabis revenue. Revenue and margins will both become much more important once cannabis is legal. For more information on how I value cannabis companies, please see "Investing In Canadian Cannabis: A Brief Primer."

I have highlighted two items on Aphria's income statement. First, revenue rose from $20 million in 2017 to $37 million in 2018 - a gain of 80%. That revenue growth isn't determinative of success in recreational cannabis, but it does provide an indication that Aphria has been able to ramp up their cannabis production, attract customers, and retain those customers. That growth shows at least reasonably good management - an important factor as we move towards legalization.

I have also highlighted Aphria's share-based compensation ("SBC"). SBC was quite high in 2018, with ~34% of operating expenses being SBC. While this can be good cash management, it means we will need to keep an eye on dilution when calculating market caps and enterprise values.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

(Q4/18 FS)

As of May 31, 2018, Aphria had ~$105 million in cash and marketable securities and ~$31 million in debt for a net cash position of ~$74 million.

This is subject to several subsequent events, including the sale of Liberty (resulting in being owed a $59 million debt), proceeds from a deal with Emblem ($13 million cash), an investment in Fire & Flower (-$10 million), and proceeds from a bought deal ($259 million). Excluding the Liberty debt, Aphria's net cash position is ~$335 million.

I have also highlighted that Aphria had $22 million in inventory. All but $964,000 of this inventory is in cannabis, cannabis trim, and cannabis oil (Note 6 of Q4/18 FS). This is ~in line with the inventory of Aurora Cannabis and larger than inventory of peers like Tilray (TLRY) and Cronos (CRON). Inventory is likely to be especially important because I expect a cannabis supply shortage early on in legalization. That shortage could mean higher prices for Aphria's initial inventory and that Aphria should be able to sell a high percentage of its current inventory and its 2019 production.

Aphria also owns $16 million in convertible debt. Of this, $2 million is in Copperstate Farms and the remainder is in HydRX Farms. Aphria has a further $46 million in long-term investments split between ~ten companies. Given the relative size of these investments compared to Aphria's enterprise value (~1%), they can be ignored without much loss.

(Q4/18 FS)

In FY2018, Aphria had an operating cash flow of ~negative $6 million and spent another $217 million in investment in capital and intangible assets. This was primarily capital assets, including ~$217 million in additions (Note 9), as the intangible assets (like Broken Coast Cannabis) were primarily purchased using shares. In sum, this results in a free cash flow of ~negative $222 million, or ~$56 million/quarter.

This high negative cash flow is the result of expansion - Aphria has a current production of ~35,000 kg/year and is growing to ~255,000 kg/year. This production is up from ~9,000 kg/year one year ago. Given Aphria's $335 million in net cash and that legalization is only 4.5 months away from the date of these statements, there is little risk that Aphria will need to raise capital prior to legalization.

As before, I have highlighted share-based compensation here as well, as another reminder that we need to consider dilution.

Share Structure and Dilution

As of August 1, 2018, Aphria had 232,372,569 common shares outstanding. This includes the bought deal of June 2018 but does not include the 16 million shares from the LATAM deal, which is expected to close at the end of September. Including those shares, Aphria will have ~248 million shares outstanding.

Aphria further has ~12 million options and warrants outstanding, with a weighted average strike price of $8.30 and a weighted average duration of 2.2 years.

Description Number Strike Duration Avg. Expiration Date Total: 11,682,198 $8.30 2.2 years 12/3/2020 Stock Options 8,839,060 $7.59 2.5 years 3/7/2021 Warrants 2,843,138 $10.52 1.4 years 2/17/2020

(Author's estimates)

Based on the Black Scholes formula, using a risk-free rate of 2.4% and an implied volatility of 105%, these options and warrants are worth ~$170 million.

(Author's estimates)

Based on the above, I estimate Aphria's market cap at ~$5.1 billion and their enterprise value at ~$4.7 billion. Both figures place Aphria as the fourth most valuable cannabis company, behind Canopy Growth, Tilray, and Aurora but ahead of Cronos.

Comparison to Peers

(Quarterly revenue and sales in most recent quarter, in $CAD, with quarter end date noted)

Medical cannabis sales are not especially important to me but may be important to others. Canopy Growth leads in last-quarter sales with Tilray, Aurora, and Aphria all ~tied for second. Note, however, that Aphria has an enterprise value that is less than half of Aurora and less than a third of Tilray - thus, Aphria is selling a lot more compared to its current pricing than those peers.

(Author's estimates)

Aphria has the most supply agreements of any company, despite being fourth in enterprise value. Counting supply agreements may be a good reflection of management skill - Aphria's management has been able to successfully make deals with every single province and with the Yukon Territory. (Nunavut and the Northwest Territories have not yet announced any deals.)

Note that Aphria and Canopy Growth only differ here based on the inclusion of Saskatchewan. I expect Canopy Growth will also supply to Saskatchewan - it is just that they haven't announced yet. It is only very recently that any companies have announced deals in Saskatchewan, so I'd expect an announcement from Canopy Growth soon.

(Author's estimates)

By potential customers, Canopy Growth and Aphria are comparable, with Aurora and Tilray lagging slightly, and Cronos lagging further behind.

(Author's estimates)

By production in 2019, Aphria ranks third among Canadian cannabis producers behind Canopy Growth and Aurora but ahead of all other licensed producers, including Tilray and Cronos. Notably, Aphria is also expecting to complete their construction on this capacity in only a few months - sooner than either Canopy Growth (CY19) or Aurora (1H/19).

Note that Tilray and Cronos are not fourth-largest (or fifth-largest) by either metric - there are larger producers that are not shown here. My research on producers outside the Big Five can be found on my Marketplace service, The Growth Operation.

(Author's estimates; Tilray extends far off this chart; excludes private supply deals; percentage is percentage of Canadians in deals with undisclosed quantities)

In this chart, I compare each of the top five companies to their peers in terms of enterprise value compared to both provincial supply agreement quantities and compared to expected kilograms/year of cannabis production. The percentage on this chart reflect the number of Canadians covered by supply agreements that don't yet have disclosed quantities - only about one-third of supply agreements (skewing to larger deals) have disclosed any minimum or maximum quantities.

Aphria is inexpensive on a relative valuation basis. Here, Aphria costs ~$210/gram of supply agreements, which is more than Aurora but less than Canopy Growth and Tilray. Cronos does not have any provincial supply agreements with disclosed quantities. This figure under-represents Aphria compared to peers, since Aphria has the largest number of deals without quantities (covering 58% of Canadians) and because Aphria has a 175,000 kg (over five years) deal with Emblem and a 20,000 kg/year deal with Auxly.

Compared to production, Aphria is cheaper than its peers. Aphria's 255,000 kg/year of production in 2019 results in an enterprise value of ~$18/gram, compared to $19 for Tilray, $28 for Canopy Growth, $42 for Cronos, and $311 for Tilray.

As with any relative valuation, this metric will not tell you if an entire market is over- or under-valued, but will only tell you how valuable companies are compared to their peers. I would prefer to use a discounted cash flow or other valuation metric but it is difficult until we have more information - it would require many assumptions about sales quantities, prices, and margins based on very little information. In my view, such a task is fruitless at this stage.

Risks

Any investment in cannabis is quite risky. The industry is new, and no one has ever grown cannabis on this scale before. Execution risks - such as crop failures or difficulties with distribution - are likely. CEO Vic Neufeld discusses some of those risks in the video linked above. Investors should invest cautiously and with those risks in mind: Choose investment sizes with knowledge of the risks involved in these investments.

I expect long-term gains in the cannabis market. However, those gains may take years to materialize as this nascent market matures and as international markets open. Thus, I recommend that new investors:

Diversify your holdings: Consider an approach like my Model Cannabis Portfolio found in my Marketplace service The Growth Operation - I am offering introductory pricing and free trials until the end of September, and then prices will increase. In that portfolio, I hold nine different cannabis producers. There is no need to "pick a winner" in this market as, odds are, there will be multiple winners in this market. Holding a diverse group of companies will allow you to weather storms that might impact single companies and will still allow you to capture the long-term upside of this market. Hold stocks in other sectors too: I limit my cannabis holdings to 15% of my portfolio. Cannabis is very risky, and even a diversified portfolio of cannabis stocks will tend to move together and with the broader cannabis market. I am a big believer in portfolio theory and that stocks are priced as if investors are diversified. If you aren't diversified, you take on extra risk and you earn nothing for taking on that risk (in terms of expected value). Be diversified. Consider dollar-cost-averaging ("DCA") into a new position: Investors should consider a cautious investing approach using dollar-cost averaging. Consider using DCA to ease into a new position over several months. This will insulate you a bit from short-term price movement while still giving you exposure to potential gains.

(Yahoo Finance)

Be careful when investing in cannabis, especially in small companies and new IPOs or spin-offs, especially. On its first day of trading Australis Capital hit intraday highs of $16 before closing under $3. I would hate to be holding shares at $16 - please be careful investing in smaller companies and IPOs and research companies and their size before investing. Aphria should be less volatile than this given its vastly larger size, but it can still be a volatile investment.

Takeaways

Aphria is an attractively-priced large Canadian cannabis company. I rate it as a buy and suggest that it should be a part of a diversified cannabis portfolio such as my Model Cannabis Portfolio in my Marketplace community, The Growth Operation.

Potential near-term catalysts for Aphria include a US stock listing, a potential deal with a large company like Coca-Cola or Diageo (DEO), the completion of Aphria's expansion projects, and any positive news coming out about the October 17th legalization of recreational cannabis.

Aphria has the most supply agreements (by number) of any cannabis company, with eleven deals. Those deals may be evidence of management's skill at deal-making and negotiation. Those skills may soon pay further dividends, as rumors continue to swirl about potential new investors into cannabis like Coca-Cola (KO). Aphria may be more attractive to publicly-traded American companies now that they have shed their US assets, which could also allow the company to list on a US stock exchange. Such investors may especially value Aphria's large a relatively low-cost production, which could allow the company to be an inexpensive supplied for mass-produced products like CBD recovery drinks.

Aphria boasts ~35,000 kg/year of current production, and that total is scheduled to rise to 255,000 kg/year by 2019. This production will enable the company to sell large amounts of cannabis, especially early on when supply may be limited. This production is also relatively inexpensive compared to peers, with an advertised "all-in" cash cost of $1.72/gram in FY2018 and $1.60/gram in Q4/18.

On a relative valuation basis, Aphria is attractively-priced compared to peers, even without contemplating Aphria's large deals with Auxly and Emblem. Including those deals, Aphria is the cheapest of the "Big Five" cannabis producers based on either supply agreements or production capacity.

I rate Aphria as a buy and plan to initiate a position in the next few days.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CGC ACBFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate a position in Aphria in the next 72 hours (likely on Monday).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.