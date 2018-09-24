Amazon: The $940 Billion Startup That Cannot Be Accurately Valued

Thesis - The $940 billion start-up

We believe Amazon (AMZN) is at a stage where its valuation cannot be accurately quantified. This is because it has aggressively invested in new and novel initiatives that did not previously exist but that every company and household will desperately need as we move forward. A startup, in this case, implies a company that is still expanding (stage in its business cycle), one that has not peaked.

It is an odd thing to call an e-commerce behemoth with ~$940 billion in market capitalization a 'startup', but that's Amazon. The growth potential in its pursuits, observed in isolation, are simply billion-dollar startups.

Amazon has multiple growth areas, but two stand out for us: the cloud business and the Prime membership/Prime video initiatives. We believe these two initiatives alone have the potential to keep fueling Amazon's stock price moving forward and obscure Amazon's accurate valuations.

AWS & the TAM myth

There is a myth we need to address here - the unquantifiable nature of the cloud business. The cloud business has huge potential and the ability to accommodate multiple players because of its underlying growth catalyst. The limits for the cloud business are determined by workloads and not necessarily by how many companies have moved into the cloud. This means that the Total Addressable Market ("TAM") for the cloud will continue to expand as more workloads are pushed to the cloud. From recent developments, we know that a lot of companies are moving or planning to move to the cloud. This will increase the number of available clients. Also, as these clients increase their workloads (through expansion), the TAM for AWS will continue to expand.

But there is more. Amazon's investments into Prime video and Alexa depend on the underlying infrastructure for AWS. Amazon uses the same infrastructure as AWS to support Alexa's growing demand and Prime video's streaming hours. Therefore, with or without AWS, Amazon needs that infrastructure to scale its other initiatives. But with AWS a booming business, an investment into AWS benefits the e-commerce behemoth in multiple ways. Meaning that by growing and improving AWS infrastructure, Amazon ensures that they have the infrastructure to scale and expand other business units such as AI (Alexa and all new devices that depend on it), streaming hours for Prime video and many others. Therefore, Amazon's AI and Prime initiatives get 'free' cloud services, making them more competitive than their respective rivals.

AWS has huge potential. It is leading the cloud business race. According to a report by Gartner, the worldwide public cloud services market is projected to reach ~$302.5 billion by 2021. AWS is not only expected to have a large share of the $302 billion, it is also expected to achieve high, double-digit margins on that share.

The cloud really changes the game. We do not know what kind of ideas will soon become possible because of it, how much these ideas will be worth and how valuable AWS will become because of such ideas. We know most companies will move operations to the cloud. Cloud computing enables companies to trade capital expense (investments in data centers and servers from the beginning) to variable expenses (it is a pay-as-you-go model) and this enables companies to achieve massive economies of scale and grow faster. This ability to be able to eliminate the uncertainty of knowing your own infrastructure capacity (pay-as-you-go pricing) and reduce capital expense will allow companies to instantly go global and expand quickly.

In late August, MKM Partners released a report that claimed that AWS could be worth $1 trillion in six years (implying that AWS alone could be worth more than the entire market capitalization of Amazon by 2024). They attributed their optimistic outlook to the strength of Amazon's public cloud business and they expect it to have improved margins. But we believe that there is more to the story. Improved margins and high growth rate will not be the major driving force. The TAM for AWS will look a lot more desirable in 2024 than it does now. More workloads would have shifted to the cloud and the demand for cloud services will only grow. This unpredictable and growing TAM for AWS will be a huge factor in determining that AWS' valuations are higher.

Prime membership/Prime video - The power of an ecosystem

We can all agree that Netflix (NFLX) dominates this space. Netflix has surged from a $3 stock to a ~$360 stock in just a decade (~$160 billion in market capitalization). Netflix's huge competitive advantage has been its investment in content. Amazon has taken similar, albeit less aggressive steps than Netflix.

Last year, Amazon spent ~$4.5 billion on new content compared to ~$7.5 billion for Netflix. They have invested in original content and increased their content offerings. Prime video is a great selling point for new Prime members both domestically and internationally. As a standalone business, Prime video has the potential to give Netflix and Hulu a run for their money. Prime video is helping in the adoption and retention of Prime membership. For example, Amazon debuted NFL Thursday Night Football on Prime video last year and they had more than 18 million viewers over 11 games.

The power of an ecosystem. It is the same concept that has made Apple (AAPL) so successful. Apple creates some of the best products known to man. Take the iPhone for example, apart from revolutionizing the phone as we know it, they have tried to create the best (compared to other existing smartphones) smartphones of its time year after year. Their devotion to perfection has created a loyal ecosystem. An ecosystem that allows them to push more products.

Amazon will see the same benefits Apple has seen through its ecosystem. This year, Amazon Prime membership exceeded 100 million globally. Last year, Amazon shipped over five billion items with Prime worldwide. The growth of Prime membership will serve as a huge advantage as Amazon enters the natural and organic foods space as seen through its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods.

When you add the value of Prime video and Prime shipping alone, Prime membership is a steal. Hence, the reason why we believe that the potential for Amazon Prime is far from being realized. But its value goes beyond projected revenues that can be attributed to it, directly or indirectly. It is a tool that Amazon can use to gain new members and to expand into new markets.

Conclusion - "If you cannot beat them..."

Amazon's additional and growing ammunition is partnerships. Partnerships with strong, powerful and loved brands in the world (Apple, Asus, Dell, Energizer, HP, Roku, Samsung, SanDisk, Sony). Amazon qualifies as the ultimate partner because it has built the best logistics infrastructure and unrivaled e-commerce presence. It would take years and billions in capital to replicate their model. Even then, success would not be guaranteed as they keep innovating and moving forward.

Besides, we have no idea what share of the grocery store market Amazon will gain. According to Statista, US grocery store sales amounted to $641.04 billion in 2017 (with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) generating more than half of that). The introduction of Amazon Go (Amazon's new cashierless stores) has the potential to disrupt both small and large supermarkets as it did with retail companies.

Lastly, we have addressed the potential in the cloud business (TAM potential) and Prime membership (means to an end), but not Alexa. Which is undeniably one of the most promising growth areas in technology.

Last week, Amazon unveiled 15 new Alexa enabled products from microwaves to clocks. Amazon's strategy, however, seems to focus on selling hardware as a way to dominate the smart home while competitors like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are focused on selling user data (Google seems to prefer partnering with hardware companies than to make the hardware themselves). For over a decade now, Amazon has had tremendous success selling hardware products (Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa, Kids Edition Fire Tablets). Therefore, it is not far-fetched to predict that they are going to have a lot of success selling AI enabled smart home devices. A market we still do not know how big it could be. Furthermore, even though Amazon is not focusing on selling user data at the moment, the more smart home devices they can sell, the more user data they will have. In the end, Amazon will not only be the dominant e-commerce player, but it might also dominate the data analytics space because of the unlimited user data that its devices can collectively accumulate.

It is the collective potential of all these initiatives that make Amazon's valuation unpredictable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.