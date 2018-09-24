Ternium's Investor Day Seems To Have Restored Some Confidence

Ternium (TX) shares have had a poor year, underperforming the ADRs of ArcelorMittal (MT) and Gerdau (GGB), as well as the shares of other steel companies like Steel Dynamics (STLD). Although Ternium is looking at an attractive long-term opportunity to grow its share of the Mexican market, investors have been scared off by a host of uncertainties, including the NAFTA renegotiations, the Mexican election cycle, the deterioration of the Argentine economy, uncertainty in Brazil, weakness in Colombia, and the prospect of peaking global steel prices.

Management’s investor day earlier this month did seem to restore some confidence to investors, but the shares continue to look surprisingly cheap on a relative basis, particularly when factoring in the company’s strong margins. Although I remain concerned we’re past the peak in steel and that it will tough for any steel stock to significantly outperform, Ternium’s share price and valuation just look too low to me.

Mexico On Pause, But The Potential Remains

Investors were nervous about Mexican stocks in general going into the presidential elections this summer, but Ternium hasn’t seen much of a relief rally as other risk factors remain in place. First, infrastructure and construction spending in Mexico have softened, and management believes the sector is likely to stay soft in the second half as projects were delayed or postponed ahead of the election. Longer term, though, I believe there should be expanding opportunities for Ternium in Mexico, as the new administration has a pro-infrastructure position. Although Ternium doesn’t have a particularly strong skew toward long products, it does generate a substantial percentage of its revenue from the construction sector in Mexico, so an upturn here will be positive.

Another major concern for the Mexican operations has been the ultimate fate of NAFTA and the trade relationship with the United States. There’s a new deal in place now between Mexico and the U.S. that should be a net positive for Ternium. The rule of origin for cars was bumped to 75% (from 62%) and steel and aluminum will be included (70% of the steel and aluminum used in cars has to be produced in NAFTA countries).

In the short-to-medium-term, the trade agreement with the U.S. should be supportive for Mexican industry, which is the major consumer of Ternium’s steel (about 55% of its output). Ternium remains focused on gaining share from imports in the Mexican market and is expanding its capacity in higher-end products to help drive this process. The company has a new 4Mtpa hot-roll mill coming that will use high-grade slab from Brazil, as well as a new galvanizing line to service the appliance, HVAC, and auto sectors. With auto manufacturers in Mexico still importing over 60% of their steel needs, this remains a significant ongoing growth opportunity for Ternium. While management does believe that U.S. steel prices are likely to decline from here (a view I agree with), the lower relative steel prices in Mexico should hold up a little better.

Grow In Colombia, Fix Brazil, And Hope For The Best In Argentina

Ternium already has an integrated steel plant in Colombia, but the company is looking to expand and add a 0.5Mtpa rebar facility in the country. Colombia is a relatively small part of Ternium’s business today (around 5% or so of shipments), but it’s the fourth-largest steel market in Latin America and the country imports significant amounts of long steel products. There seems to be growing confidence that Colombia’s economy is turning the corner and if that’s true, it will mean stronger demand in the construction sector for long products like rebar.

For now, Brazil is a work in progress as the company looks for improved operating efficiencies from TX Brazil and better results from Usiminas. Although there’s still substantial recovery potential in the Brazilian market, Gerdau has become more cautious about construction demand in the second half and there is still a lot of uncertainty tied to the current election cycle.

The situation for Ternium in Argentina has definitely gotten worse, with the currency and economy both in rough shape. Management lowered its expectations for the Argentine market, with management now expecting a 5% contraction in demand versus a previous expectation for 10% growth. Ternium is hoping to offset some of the local demand erosion by exporting more, but that could prove a little more challenging in this more protectionist world.

Bribery Allegations Seem Less Of A Concern, But The New Capex Cycle Is A Risk

One of the contributing factors to Ternium’s weakness this year has been allegations that employees of Techint, Ternium’s controlling shareholder, bribed officials in Argentina under the prior regime. This doesn’t seem to involve Ternium at this point, but it is an overhang. Management highlighted its own compliance department and the channels it offers for employees to report bad behavior, noting that there were 130 anonymous complaints in the prior year, with 60% of them proving true. I’m not quite sure what to make of that number of accurate complaints, though I suppose it is positive on balance that Ternium has this compliance mechanism in place.

I’m frankly less worried about what Techint employees may have done than I am what Ternium management plans to do in terms of capex. I believe we’re basically at the peak of the cycle, but Ternium plans to spend almost $2.5 billion over the next two and a half years on capex projects. Much of this was already known, but it is risky to expand at the top (though Nucor (NUE) and Steel Dynamics have been adding some capacity). On the other hand, Ternium is looking at a different market opportunity than established players like Steel Dynamics. Markets like Mexico and Colombia continue to need substantial imports to meet their needs, so building local capacity and taking share from imports is a viable growth strategy even in the face of potential weaker global steel markets in the coming years. Still, the risk of having to compete with lower-priced imports (particularly from China) is real and I wouldn’t call these expansions low-risk.

The Opportunity

I continue to believe that Ternium can generate long-term revenue growth in the low single-digits as it gains share in Mexico from imports, grows alongside Mexico’s industrial sector, and benefits from growth and improvement projects in Colombia and Brazil. I expect 2018 to be the peak year for EBITDA for a little while, though, and that is a significant risk to the investment case – it is tough to make money in commodity stocks going into a down-cycle.

I’m cautiously optimistic, though, that 2020 will be the bottom for Ternium and a 4x multiple of my EBITDA estimate for that year still supports a fair value above $40. I’d also note that Ternium looks undervalued on long-term DCF assumptions of 3% revenue growth and mid-single-digit FCF margins. Cash flow modeling is challenging in such cyclical businesses, but most of Ternium’s peers don’t yet look undervalued on this methodology, so that generally supports my notion that Ternium is relatively undervalued.

The Bottom Line

It definitely takes guts to step up and buy Ternium now. I think the outlook for Mexico’s economy, both the construction and industrial segments, is going to improve in 2019 and I think there are long-term opportunities in Colombia and Mexico (and longer-term opportunities in Argentina too). There are still political risks in play, though, not to mention cyclical risks, and so this is a higher-risk opportunity even considering what looks like meaningful undervaluation.

