Buy Wells Fargo On The Cheap

It seems like there have been a never-ending series of scandals at the bank that have hurt the stock.

Wells Fargo has been badly beaten down. The company has an asset cap imposed on it, which makes it very difficult for the bank to grow earnings meaningfully.

Investment thesis

Wells Fargo (WFC) was hit hard by a fake accounts scandal in late 2016 when the bank created more than 2 million accounts without customer’s knowledge. Since the fake accounts scandal, it seems like it has just been one problem after another for the bank. After the fake accounts scandal, Wells was accused of illegally repossessing service member’s cars, retaliating against whistle-blowers who tried to inform the public about misconduct at the bank as well as modifying mortgages without the knowledge of customers.

Wells Fargo received two fines, a $185 million dollar fine for creating fake accounts and another $142 million class action lawsuit. As soon as it seemed everything has been resolved, new allegations about auto insurance were revealed. The bank admits it charged at least 570,000 customers for auto insurance they did not need. Wells Fargo says an internal review found about 20,000 customers may have defaulted on their car loans for related reasons.

Finally, in 2018, the Federal Reserve punished Wells Fargo by imposing an asset cap. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency also announced that they were fining Wells Fargo $1 billion for the car insurance and mortgage abuses.

From an investor's point of view, talk about blood on the streets. Wells Fargo has been in huge trouble over the last 20 months and its stock performance reflects this. While other big banks have seen their stock prices more than double over the last couple of years, Wells has badly lagged behind. Is this an opportunity for investors to buy on the cheap, or should Wells still be avoided?

Fundamental analysis of Wells Fargo

While scandals have hit the bank, the financial position of the company still appears extremely solid. Wells Fargo’s return on assets remains significantly above other big banks. The company is still earning more than 13% on tangible common equity and losses from impaired assets are down significantly. While the bank’s efficiency ratio has worsened significantly since the outbreak of the scandal, it is still achieving decent efficiency rates for a financial institution of this scale. Wells Fargo remains one of the most profitable American companies, after everything that has taken place.

Source 1: Annual Report

For me as an investor what I find most encouraging is Wells Fargo’s capital ratios. The bank is incredibly well-capitalized and there is no question in my mind that Wells holds an excess of cash on its balance sheet. The firm has 14.14% of its assets as Tier 1 capital, while loss provisions have ranged between $150 and $400 million per quarter. For a bank that has $1.95 trillion dollars in assets, there is no question that the company can easily return very significant amounts of capital to shareholders.

Wells Fargo’s intention to return money to shareholders is clear and the company was recently approved to undertake a $33 billion dollar capital plan. This set a record for the any bank’s capital return program and Wells Fargo will still be one of the best capitalized big banks . The fact that Wells Fargo has a liquidity coverage ratio of 123% (exceeding the regulatory minimum of 100%) gives an indication of just how conservatively the bank is being run. According to the company’s internal estimates, the bank has an estimated $25 billion in excess capital.

These reserves represent money that shareholders can realistically expect to receive in the future as the bank properly navigates out of the scandals that have rippled through it.

Source 2: Annual Report

Source 3: Investor day

Wells Fargo has been one of the most conservatively run banks over the last 100 years and it is reassuring that by every metric imaginable, the bank has more than enough capital. Reassuringly, management has still kept very tight underwriting standards, and the bank pulled bank on its commercial real estate loans and auto-lending in 2017, as it was concerned with the credit quality of some of its potential borrowers. This is the kind of responsible management that I look for.

Source 4: Quarterly filling

Wells has always been one of the best run banks. During the financial crisis it was able to purchase Wachovia without any government assistance. I found it interesting to listen to John Stumpf speaking about the capital position of the bank following the financial crisis. Let us not forget that Wells Fargo is also Warren Buffett’s favorite bank.

Valuation

Wells Fargo trades at just over 13 times next year’s earnings. Banks are out of favor with investors at the moment as interest rates are so low and by any valuation metric, Wells Fargo looks cheap. When you factor in the company’s share buybacks and excess capital on the balance sheet, there doesn’t seem to be any way that the stock price will not increase meaningfully in the future, as long as the company is able to finally resolve all of the misconduct which took place.

My only point of concern is the deposit trends which have taken place at Wells. The number of deposits the bank holds has been in decline, while the bank has paid more for their clients funds and the net interest margin has not widened meaningfully. As banks earn on their assets, they need more and more deposits if they are going to improve their earnings over time. Wells Fargo will need to attract clients back to the bank if it is going to meaningfully improve the bottom line. While it is true that Wells has not been able to take on more assets as a result of the Fed’s asset cap, it will be interesting to see what takes place when the restrictions are eventually removed.

Source 5: Quarterly filling

Takeaways

Wells Fargo has been very badly beaten down. The biggest impact of the company’s sale practices was the damage to the bank's reputation. The underlying business still remains very strong and I believe shares are undervalued. Once Wells begin to return capital to shareholders, the asset cap is lifted and investors feel reassured about the businesses future, the stock price will reflect the bank’s real earning power.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.