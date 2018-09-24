AT&T Is A Strong Buy

Investment Thesis

AT&T (T) is currently a strong buy with an attractive dividend yield combined with excellent prospects for future top-line revenue growth. AT&T is also currently trading at a very low PE of six; this would seem to be due to the uncertainty surrounding its legal battle over the Time Warner merger. This uncertainty is causing the market to discount AT&T at a very steep rate making it an attractive buy.

AT&T has scored a first major legal victory over the government in its merger with Time Warner. This victory would lend legitimacy to AT&T’s stance that the government's claims are without merit. While in most of AT&T’s business segments it would be considered a mature business where large growth is much less likely by virtue of its size. The story of slowing growth would not appear to the be the case with its Time Warner segment where the merger with AT&T creates attractive possibilities for growth.

In the last five years, AT&T has seen some top-line revenue growth; this top-line growth is likely to continue and or hasten with the Time Warner merger which allows AT&T to compete in a market that is separate from the mature part of its business. AT&T currently trades with a 6% dividend yield, as well as with a PE of 6, a heavy duty PE of 12.7 (Market Cap + Total Liabilities – Cash \ EBITDA), and is currently sitting on 13.5 billion in cash at the end of the most recent quarter. The dividend is also extremely well covered by operating cash flows. All of these factors speak to the financial strength of AT&T which is currently trading at a discount.

Qualitative Factors

The largest qualitative factor with AT&T currently is the legal status of its merger with Time Warner which would be an extremely large benefit to the future outlook of AT&T. AT&T recently won a legal case against the federal government which was seeking to prevent the two businesses from merging. AT&T has maintained that the government does not have a legal case against the merger and won the first legal battle in court allowing the Time Warner merger to continue forward. Now the Justice Department is appealing this court decision in a final attempt to block the AT&T merger with Time Warner. AT&T’s management publicly states its confidence that it will remain victorious in this legal struggle. I would also be inclined to agree with them since the basis for blocking the merger is that it would lessen competition. While others may agree with the government's case, I do not agree with them and remain certain that they will lose their appeal.

As the view that this would lessen competition in the marketplace runs contrary to my view of how the merger benefits AT&T. I think that the benefit is that it is allowing AT&T to enter into a new market, new for AT&T that is, as a competitor. AT&T would be moving further away from being a pure telecom company, and into actually creating digital content. Before the Time Warner merger, anyone would be hard pressed to say that AT&T was directly competing with Netflix in any way at all. Yet, after the Time Warner merger, AT&T owns HBO and finds itself jockeying with Netflix to see who will be number one. I don’t see how this supports the government's notion that AT&T is harming competition in the free market. To me, it makes perfect sense why the government lost the first time around and why the case being under appeal is not concerning to me. Although to disclose some personal bias, I had a five-year career in Law Enforcement where I got to experience how endless the criminal appeal process is. It makes me think that this type of appeal process might be the same sort of thing, where they can continue endlessly and without any real merit.

Quantitative Factors

Starting off with the blandest quantitative factors it should be noted that the vast majority of AT&T revenues come from subscription-based services and thus revenue and operating cash flows are extremely stable year over year. This stability allows for a high amount of certainty in the firm's ability to cover their dividend. As AT&T currently trades with an attractive 6% dividend yield and cash flows from operations consistently exceeds dividends paid by about 70%. This margin of safety sets a very strong foundation for investing in AT&T.

Top line revenue growth has also been occurring in the last five years and seems likely to continue to occur with the Timer Warner merger and the firm’s ability to compete for profits in a new market. One slightly irrelevant and yet interesting point is that about 90 billion of the firm's half a trillion in assets are listed as licenses. This is referring to a variety of licenses that AT&T has been issued by the government for many things including to broadcast signals on certain frequencies etc. It is not clear if these licenses are transferable and if they could ever be sold. If they are not transferable, should AT&T ever be liquidated, it would be wise to not count these as a means to recoup a loss. Although, AT&T failing as a business is not likely to occur any time soon, if ever, so it is almost not worth mentioning.

Probably the most impressive part of the quantitative picture for AT&T is that it managed to complete a huge merger with Time Warner without putting itself into any serious kind of financial distress. It is clear when comparing AT&T’s interest expense to its operating income, AT&T can cover all of the interest on its outstanding debt with only 21% of its operating income. This is an impressive indication of the strength of this business since it is common to rise this figure rise by a large amount after a substantial transaction, and that has not occurred here. I do not expect it to take AT&T long at all to recover from the cost of purchasing Time Warner, thus allowing for the upside of the merger to be realized very quickly. Again, all of this points to AT&T as being a financially healthy business with strong long-term prospects.

Recommendation

Again, AT&T is a strong buy; it has an extremely well-covered dividend that allows investors to sit back and collect 6% while waiting for the market to price the stock correctly. While I do not use the Discount Future Cash Flow method of valuation in these situations since I believe it is unhelpful when growth rates are uncertain. I think the future growth rate for AT&T is uncertain because I don’t believe that I have an accurate understanding of precisely how large of an impact the Time Warner merger is going to have on long-term growth rates for AT&T. So, I won’t be providing a specific share price target, since I believe doing so in uncertain situations creates a false sense of precision. Using a relative valuation method would seem to be much more accurate for these circumstances. Two of AT&T peers are also trading at low PE multiples with Verizon and Comcast both sitting around a PE of 8. These low multiples seem to suggest that there might be a broad-based bear outlook on large telecom firms currently. I think it is perfectly reasonable to expect AT&T to rise over the next few years to a PE of 9 or 10. Simply put, given that both earnings changes and price changes affect PE, I would expect to see a 35%, allowing for a healthy margin of error, price increase in AT&T over the next few years. Combine this with a stable dividend and safe dividend, and it is easy to see why AT&T is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.