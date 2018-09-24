Crispr: Elucidating The Prospects Of The Clinical Hold Removal

A basic ingredient of outstanding common stock management is the ability neither to accept blindly whatever maybe the dominant opinion in the financial community at the moment nor to reject the prevailing view just to be contrary for the sake of being contrary. Rather, it is to have more knowledge and to apply better judgment, in thorough evaluation of specific situations, and the moral courage to act in opposition to the crowd when your judgment tells you you are right. - Philip Fisher

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) is a highly promising bioscience firm that has delivered +127% profits for subscribers of Integrated BioSci Investing. Moreover, a look at the long-term chart revealed that CRISPR is trading on an uptrend amid various peaks and troughs (which correlates to the fact that the stock overcame a plethora of negative news). The robust long-term appreciation is backed by the strong investing fundamentals. First, CRISPR is at the forefront of gene-editing (a novel cell-based therapy that holds much promise in treating rare genetic diseases). Second, the fact that CRISPR can secure the Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) partnership signifies the stellar quality of CRISPR's gene-editing platform. Third, there is a highly favorable chance that most molecules in development will bear fruits. Fourth, there is a next-generation gene-editing CAR-T brewing in the background. Notably, CAR-T is a validated approach to cancer treatment that has unprecedented efficacy and safety. There is also a powerful catalyst related to CTX-001 clinical hold that we'll later discuss which can provide much further upside. That being said, we'll present a fundamental update and reaffirm our bull thesis on this strong grower.

Figure 1: CRISPR stock chart (Source: Finviz)

About The Company

Before proceeding with the analysis, we wish to briefly present an overview of CRISPR for new investors. Based in Switzerland, CRISPR Therapeutics is focused on the development and commercialization of the next potential medical breakthroughs with its CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing platform. The CAR-T approval back in 2017 marked an unprecedented milestone in medical innovation. Nevertheless, the best is yet to come with gene-editing that can have more far-reaching ramifications than CAR-T. As depicted in Figure 2, CRISPR is brewing both gene editing molecules and a stellar next-generation CAR-T to manage various conditions. The partnership with Vertex, a firm that is at the summit of cystic fibrosis management, speaks volumes to the quality and prospects of CRISPR's gene-editing platform.

Figure 2: Medicinal pipeline (Source: CRISPR)

Catalyst Tracking

For your research convenience, we presented various catalysts in Table 1. Of note, CRISPR announced that the FDA placed a clinical hold on its lead molecule CTX-001's as a gene-editing drug potentially used to treat sickle cell disease ("SCD") in adults back on May 30, 2018. Interestingly, we've observed many clinical holds removed under the stellar leader of the FDA Commissioner (Dr. Scott Gottlieb). For CTX-001, it's most likely that the FDA simply wants to make sure all the pieces of the puzzle fit together prior to enabling the Phase 1/2 clinical trial for SCD. Based on the comment made by the management in the Q2 earnings report, we expect that the most notable upcoming event is the anticipated clinical hold removal of CTX-001 for SCD. According to the President and CEO (Dr. Sam Kulkarni):

In H1 2018, we continued to drive rapid and meaningful progress across our hemoglobinopathies program and our immuno-oncology platform. We obtained approval of Clinical Trial Applications ("CTA") in multiple countries for both beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease and we continue to work closely with various clinical sites to initiate these trials. In parallel, we are working diligently with the FDA and have a clear path to resolve the current clinical hold of the Investigational New Drug application ("IND") in the U.S. for SCD. In immuno-oncology, a key area of focus for us, preclinical studies have begun, and we look forward to initiating clinical trials early next year. As we move to H2, our focus remains on the execution of our development programs to bring us closer to our goal of providing transformational medicines to patients with significant unmet medical needs. We look forward to continuing our progress across key areas of our pipeline throughout the remainder of 2018.

Latest developments Clinical CTA of CTX-001 for beta-thalassemia and SCD accepted in different countries. Remains on track to commence a Phase 1/2 study in patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia later this year. Gene-edited CAR-T is advancing rapidly. Strong preclinical data and on track to file an IND by year-end. Development and manufacturing activities started for CAR-Ts targeting CD19+ cancers, CD70+ (i.e. blood and solid tumors), and BCMA targeting (i.e. multiple myeloma). Abstracts of preclinical research related to CRISPR/Cas9 selected for presentation at the Annual American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) meeting. Other Won the US Patent No. 10,000,772 and allowance of US Patent Application No. 15/138,604 by the USPTO. Appointed Richard Schwartz, Ph.D. to run Technical Operations. Outlook Clinical hold removal for CTX-001 in SCD expected in Q1 2019.

Table 1: Catalyst summary (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Quantitative Data Forecasting

Leveraging our Integrated BioSci framework of "molecule analysis" - that took into account different scoring variables, including available trial data ("TDV"), comparative molecular analysis ("CMV"), structural design ("SDV"), clinical trial setups ("TSV"), and disease specificity ("DSV") - we prognosticated that there are correspondingly 70% and 60% chances that CTX-001 will procure positive outcomes in beta-thalassemia and SCD, thereby indicating the "strongly favorable" and "slightly favorable" clinical reporting.

Qualitative data analysis for CTX-001 Scientific novelty (product differentiation) Extremely high Unmet medical needs (therapeutic demand) Extremely high Ease of regulatory approval Extremely high

Table 2: Qualitative metrics assessment (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Additionally, we conducted other data forecasting as shown in Table 3. The most promising franchises are CTX-001 and CTX-110, which correspondingly have the "strongly favorable" and "more than favorable" chances of posting the positive clinical results in the foreseeable future.

Molecule Franchise Chances of success Interpretation CTX-001 Beta thalassemia 70% More than favorable CTX-011 SCD 60% Sightly favorable CTX-110 Gene-edited CAR-T 65% More than favorable

Table 3: Comprehensive data forecasts (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Financials And Valuations

For the Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30), CRISPR posted the $1.1M in revenues compared to the $3.6M for the same period a year prior. The revenues related to the collaborative development with Vertex. Due to increased headcounts and legal expenses, the general and administrative expenses also logged in higher at $12.7M (a 62.8% increase from the $7.8M). In addition, the research and development (R&D) expenses for the respective periods came in at $25.6M and $17.1M. A higher R&D can be viewed positively for a bioscience company, as the money invested today can translate into the blockbuster sales in the future.

That aside, there were the $38.4M ($0.82 per share) net losses versus the $22.3M ($0.56 per share) declines for the same comparison. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like CRISPR to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: CRISPR, adapted by Dr. Tran BioSci)

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $319.7M in cash and equivalents, thus representing a 6.4% decrease from the $341.8M. The $22.1M decreased is related to the higher R&D. Based on the $38.3M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q2 2019 prior to the need for additional financing.

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company (and come up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. As follows, the Wall Street analyst consensus estimate put CRISPR at $66 per share. Our $120 price target is much higher than the market due to our anticipation of a run-up subsequent to the clinical hold removal and the tremendous value in various franchises being brew by the company.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50% and vice versa. At this point in its growth cycle, the main concern for CRISPR is if the company can get the clinical hold removed for CTX-001 in SCD. The other risk is if various franchise molecules like CTX-001, CTX-110 can yield positive clinical results. There are 30% chances of failure for CTX-001 in beta-thalassemia and 35% odds of failure for CTX-110. In SCD, there's a 40% chance of a negative clinical binary.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on CRISPR with the five out of five stars rating. And, we ascribed the $120 price target to be reached within two to three years. Our review of the early data indicated that it is dollars to donuts that the CTX-001 application for beta thalassemia will bear fruits. And, Grandview research estimated that the market for hemoglobinopathies is substantial: it's growing at the 7.6% CAGR to reach $8.8B by 2022. The most important upcoming catalyst is the potential clinical hold removal that we anticipated to occur in Q1 2019. Be that as it may, the removal can happen earlier as was the case for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) that sparked a robust rally. Those who invested in Solid after the shares tumbled (due to the clinical hold) enjoyed multi-bagger profits after the hold was removed. If all gene-editing fails for CRISPR, there is still the next-generation CAR-T to fall back on. Last but not least, CRISPR is a company that is most likely to deliver multiple fold profits but one needs to be patient for this low hanging fruits to mature.

