Osisko Gold Royalties: Second Quarter Results Analysis

The stock has lost almost 40% of its value in 2018.

Osisko Gold Royalties posted a revenue of US$106.75 million in the second quarter 2018, up 7.3% sequentially.

Investment Thesis:

The Canadian Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) is not a precious metals miner and has little to do with mining for precious metals. It is a recent company which started activities in June 2014. The company is a precious metals streamer which provides necessary financing for traditional miners and allows them to complete infrastructure and to begin mining operations commercially.

In exchange for that critical capital, the streamer receives a certain amount of the metal produced for a discounted rate.

We can compare Osisko Gold Royalties to Franco-Nevada (FNV) in this category (I covered FNV recently in this article,) Wheaton Precious metals (WPM) (that I covered recently here,) or Royal Gold (RGLD) (that I covered recently here.)

WPM data by YCharts

Also, one "junior" streamer that can be considered in this category, as a second choice, is Sandstorm Gold (SAND) that I covered recently here.

Source: Osisko 2Q'18 Presentation (Extract) - Note: Production was in line with the 2018 annual guidance of 77,500 to 82,500 GEOs.

Sean Roosen, the CEO, said in the conference call:

So as we look forward to the rest of the year in 2018, the second quarter has been a very good quarter for Osisko, with over 20,500 GEOs earned, 89% increase since the second quarter of 2017, cash flows provided by operating activities of CAN$19.7 million compared to CAN$14.1 million last year for the same quarter, adjusted earnings of CAN$3.7 million compared with $7 million for last year, giving us CAN$0.02 per basic share, a repayment of CAN$51.8 million for our revolving credit facility.

Osisko Gold is a stock that should be considered as a long-term investment and also an excellent hedge against the dollar, which is generally the case for all gold streamers. However, the company is not as robust as FNV, WPM, or RGLD and should be seen only as a second choice.

However, if you choose OR as a long-term investment, I recommend maximizing your profit by trading about 30% of your position using the volatility of the gold sector. It is especially true with the recent drop in gold price that has created a real buying opportunity for the precious metals segment.

Osisko Gold Royalties: A Highly Diversified Portfolio with Focus on North America

Source: OR Presentation (partial)

Note: According to the Company,

Osisko holds a North American focused portfolio of over 130 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko's portfolio is anchored by five cornerstone assets, including a 5% NSR royalty on the Canadian Malartic Mine, which is the largest gold mine in Canada. Osisko also owns a portfolio of publicly held resource companies, including a 12.6% interest in Falco Resources Ltd. and a 34.7% in Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

Osisko Gold Royalties: Balance Sheet And Production In 2Q 2018 (in US$)

Osisko Gold Royalties 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Total Revenues in US$ Million 11.37 12.25 13.47 10.27 12.93 13.65 54.39 86.13 99.49 106.75 Net Income in US$ Million 0.0 12.2 13.6 6.5 3.1 8.2 5.4 -50.6 1.8 0.4 EBITDA US$ Million - 18.3 20.0 10.5 -20.0 13.1 13.7 -58.3 19.1 16.6 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 99.70% 99.7% 101.0% 63.3% 23.8% 60.1% 9.9% 0 9.90% 0.4% EPS diluted in US$/share 0.00 0.12 0.13 0.06 0.03 0.07 0.04 -0.41 0.01 0.00 Cash from operations in US$ Million 6.3 13.7 11.3 9.2 9.1 10.3 2.3 15.9 18.5 15.2 Capital Expenditure in US$ Million - 17.3 2.5 4.3 0.2 10.5 1.4 18.7 7.9 38.0 Free Cash Flow in US$ Million - -3.6 8.7 4.9 8.9 -0.2 0.9 -2.8 10.6 -22.9 Total Cash US$ Million 186.4 338.3 328.2 298.8 371.9 269.3 88.72 265.37 257.95 146.88 Long term Debt in US$ Million 33.0 35.2 34.8 34.3 34.8 34.8 154.6 365.0 370.3 324.7 Dividend per share in US$ 0.031 0.030 0.030 0.030 0.030 0.040 0.040 0.040 0.039 0.039 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 106.6 106.6 106.8 106.7 106.8 106.8 140.8 157.6 157.7 156.3 GEO's 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Estimated Production gold equivalent Oz Eq. 9533 9767 9902 8964 10418 10863 16664 20988 20036 20506 Gold price realized 1205 1271 1334 1212 1210 1257 1283 1279 1333 1306

Source: Company filings and Morningstar (Exchange rate $CAN vs. $US = 1.2911 in Q2'18 versus 1.3449 the same quarter last year)

Note: Values can differ a little due to the conversion from CAN$ to US$.

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details (in US$)

1 - Revenues

Elif Lévesque, the CFO, said in the conference call:

Our revenues went up by 79% compared to the same period last year to reach CAN$32.9 million. And if you look at the net cash flows for operating activities, they also went up by 40% to reach CAN$19.7 million for the quarter and, this, even after our interest payment of CAN$7.9 million, which covers the periods from November 2017 to June 2018 on the CAN$300 million convertible debentures, which happened actually at the end of June this quarter.

Most recent acquisition:

MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSX & NYSE:OR) ("Osisko Gold") announces today that, pursuant to the terms of a private share purchase agreement completed on September 18, 2018, Osisko Gold has acquired direct ownership of an aggregate 10,588,235 common shares at a price of $1.70 per share (the "Shares") of Osisko Mining Inc.

After this transaction above, Osisko Gold Royalties owns directly or indirectly 17.89% of Osisko Mining (OSK.TO).

2 - Free cash flow

Free Cash Flow is a critical value for a streamer and must be sufficient to pay for the dividend. The second quarter 2018 indicates a negative FCF of $22.9 million. The free cash flow on a yearly basis is now minus $14.2 million.

OR, is failing the FCF test.

3 - Net Debt

Net debt is $US 177.8 million as of June 30, 2018, which is quite high if we look at the yearly EBITDA, which is a negative $8.9 million.

Source: OR Presentation (partial) Warning: Values indicated in CAN$

The company is trying to reduce debt and has been modestly successful in H1 2018.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and details

Osisko Gold Royalties produced 20,506 GEOs in the second quarter 2018, up significantly from 2Q'17 as we can see on the chart above. Revenues were solid with gold price at $1,306 per Oz.

5 - Guidance 2018

The company indicated in 2Q'18 that it is on track to meet guidance of 77.5 K to 82.5 K Attributable GEOs in 2018.

Commentary

Osisko Gold Royalties can be considered as an opportunity after the company corrected heavily in 2018 and seems now on its way to stabilize. Sean Roosen said in the conference call:

This is year 4 for us. We just celebrated our fourth anniversary as a company in June of 2018, so pretty strong progress. And we continue to see lots of opportunity for us. And having done over $330 million already this year, it's already been a big year.

Osisko Gold is a very active - I would say successful as well - start-up. However, from a long-term investor's perspective, this strong activity has not been favorable for shareholders as we can see in the chart above. We can say without hesitation that Osisko Royalties has been a poor investment overall.

It doesn't mean that the business model is not working, but as always in such start-up companies, the shareholders are often the ones who pay the price of the expansion.

Hence, it is essential to be very cautious with a start-up, especially when it is still in the process of building its assets portfolio. Osisko Gold has lost about 40% of its value in 2018. It is a significant loss even if it has been reduced a little by a dividend yield of ~2%.

As I said earlier, we can compare Osisko Gold to Sandstorm Gold business model, which is also a streamer start-up.

The company needs to acquire more assets either through debt or equity offering, which is highly caustic for the shareholders who are often the ones ending paying for the expansion.

Sandstorm Gold uses mainly equity to acquire assets and is debt-free, while Osisko Gold Royalties uses the debt tool to achieve quickly the same goal.

Let see which one is the most successful using the last six months.

SAND data by YCharts

Conclusion:

It is imperative to look at this streamer with a cautious eye despite an apparent attractive stock price that could be misleading. Assuming that the company has completed its big acquisitions strategy, the stock offers a reasonable valuation and potentially a genuine opportunity for the long term, but it is still too early to be sure, and I recommend OR as a hold. Furthermore, the gold price trading around $1,200 per Oz is not helping.

Technical Analysis

The stock OR is forming a descending channel pattern (also known as a bearish channel) with line resistance at $9 (I recommend selling a part of your portfolio) and line support at $7.40 (I recommend buying cautiously as a long-term opportunity). However, the gold price is paramount to pick the right timing here.

