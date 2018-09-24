ONGC-Videsh And Its Upcoming IPO

It will come down to whether the Indian state company will be priced substantially below its intrinsic value at the IPO.

For investors, it may be a good idea to put our conventional bias against state-owned enterprises aside and look at ONGC-Videsh for what it is.

ONGC-Videsh is a rapidly growing company with a lot of inefficiencies to be squeezed out.

In this article, I review its asset portfolio, reserves, production, and profitability based on available information, however scant it may be.

It was reported recently that the Indian government has directed state oil company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) to publicly list its wholly-owned overseas arm ONGC-Videsh, citing reasons from raising funds through privatization to improving corporate governance, according to a letter sent to ONGC from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (see here). The Indian government holds a 67.45% stake in ONGC and stands to receive, in form of a special dividend, a cut of the IPO proceeds proportional to its interest.

Investors should keep an eye on IPOs of state oil companies for a number of reasons. First, state-mandated privatization sometimes leads to market inefficiency, thus creating value investment opportunities. Secondly, state oil companies, once publicly listed and under the watchful eyes of Wall Street, typically work more diligently to save costs, improve efficiency and enhance profitability, which can serve as a driver for the stock price.

The most famous case of investment in newly listed state oil companies is probably Warren Buffett's investment in PetroChina (PTR).

In order to secure its admission to WTO, the Chinese government instructed state-owned enterprises China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Group), and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC Group) to pursue a public listing. This led to the IPO of PetroChina (PTR) on April 14, 2000, Sinopec Ltd. (SNP) on October 18, 2000, and CNOOC (CEO) on February 28, 2001. In view of its low valuation and anticipated margin expansion, Warren Buffett made an entry into PetroChina (PTR) in 2001. By the time of his exit in late 2007, the stock had delivered a 10-bagger return in six short years (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1. Stock chart of PTR, SNP, and CEO. Source.

Below, let's examine the assets and operation of ONGC-Videsh as part of the due diligence ahead of its anticipated IPO. Information as to ONGC-Videsh may be scant, however we cannot wait until the company releases its initial registration form, i.e., SEC Form S-1 if the listing is to be in the U.S.

Assets of ONGC-Videsh

Rightholding

ONGC Videsh holds a portfolio that includes 41 projects in 20 countries (Table 1).

Geographically, the portfolio covers the Former Soviet Union, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The host countries of this portfolio include some of the politically most unstable countries such as Iraq, Syria, Sudan, South Sudan, and Venezuela, which inevitably resulted in disputes. ONGC-Videsh, e.g., took Sudan to the arbitration court in London in order to recover more than $400 million of dues pending for years from a project hit by the breakaway of South Sudan in 2011 (see here).

ONGC-Videsh's investment takes the form of E&P projects (32), midstream projects (4), and acquisition or participation in local E&P companies (5). Videsh operates 13 of these projects.

On February 26, 2018, ONGC-Videsh and GeoPark (GPRK) formed "a new long-term strategic partnership to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects with the objective of building a large-scale, economically-profitable and risk-balanced portfolio of assets and operations across Latin America," in an agreement signed by Narendra K. Verma, MD, and CEO of ONGC Videsh and James F. Park, CEO of GeoPark.

GeoPark in the last decade has accumulated an inventory of projects, i.e., "a pipeline of $2 billion in projects," which ONGC-Videsh is interested in. So they may pursue a great number of projects jointly. I think the first group of tangible results may be from Colombia and Mexico (see here).

Table 1. ONGC-Videsh asset portfolio. The author's tabulation based on information sourced here.

Reserves

As of March 31, 2017, ONGC-Videsh had a total of 4,741 MMboe of 2P reserves, including 2,351 MMbbl of 2P oil reserves and 13.528 Tcf of 2P natural gas reserves. It had a total of 1,881 MMboe of 1P reserves (Table 2).

Table 2. Reserves of ONGC-Videsh. Source.

According to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, total proved (1P) oil reserves were at 1,696.6 billion bo and worldwide oil production was at 92.649 MMbo/d, resulting in a worldwide 1P reserve life of 50.2 years. However, this figure is distorted by reserves of the richly endowed countries, such as Venezuela, Canada, and Saudi Arabia. The reserve life for major oil companies, e.g., Exxon Mobil (XOM), was 13 years (see here).

As for ONGC-Videsh, the 1P reserve life amounts to 20.1 years, while the 2P reserve life comes to 50.7 years, based on the average daily rate of 256,000 boe/d as of 2017. The 1P reserve life for ONGC-Videsh is on a healthy level compared to peers such as Exxon Mobil.

ONGC-Videsh's state-owned peers Ecopetrol (EC), CNOOC (CEO), Sinopec (SNP), and PetroChina (PTR) are on average being valued at $28.63/boe of 1P reserves (Table 3). If ONGC-Videsh can be valued at a 50% discount, its EV will be $26.93 billion. If ONGC-Videsh is valued on par, its EV will be $53.86 billion. Backing out the debt of $7,195 million and cash in hand of $132 million, its market cap may be $20.0-46.8 billion.

Table 3. EV/1P reserves ratio of ONGC-Videsh and selected state oil companies. EV as of August 21, 2018. The author's calculation based on data sourced here, here, here, here, and here.

Production and financial performance of ONGC-Videsh

Production

ONGC-Videsh produced at an average daily rate of 256,000 boe/d in 2017. It produced at 168,600 bo/d and 491 Mcf/d (Fig. 2). The company managed to grow production at a CAGR of 9.64% from 2004 to 2017.

Fig. 2. Average daily production by year. The author's chart based on data sourced here.

One of its main producing assets is Block 1/2/4 in Sudan operated by CNPC for Greater Nile Petroleum Operating Company (GNPOC), in which ONGC-Videsh has a 25% interest (Fig. 3). It's estimated ONGC-Videsh produces around 60,000 bo/d net to its interest in that project (see here).

Fig. 3. A map showing E&P blocks in Sudan. Source.

Financial performance

The oil price crash in 2014-2016 decimated the revenue and profit of ONGC-Videsh. In the fiscal year of 2016-2017, the company made a net profit of 7,010 million Indian Rupees or approximately $112.16 million, out of a total revenue of 117,844 million Indian Rupees or $1,886 million (Table 4).

ONGC-Videsh posted a net profit of $152 million in the latest fiscal year ended March 2018, further improved from 2016-2017 (see here).

Table 4. Financial data of ONGC-Videsh. Source.

Net profit margin decreased to 5.95% as of 2016-2017 fiscal year, after having been in the red in the previous year. Prior to the oil industry recession, the net profit margin fluctuated between 12% and 22% (Fig. 4)(Table 4).

Fig. 4. Revenue and net income of ONGC-Videsh by year. The author's chart based on data sourced here.

DuPont analysis

From 2007 onward, asset turnover has been in a downtrend, dropping from close to 1X in 2007-2008, via around 0.50X between 2010 and 2012, to 0.14X in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017, mostly thanks to the weakness in commodity prices in recent years.

Fortunately, ONGC-Videsh has lowered its leverage ratio after the global financial crisis. Right before the oil crash hit, the leverage ratio had been cut to around 1.50, which may have helped it in surviving the worst oil industry recession in decades.

The company used to boast a return on equity (ROE) of over 13% before the oil crash in late 2014. However, the ROE was clearly decimated in the last three years (Table 5).

Table 5. A DuPont analysis of ONGC-Videsh. The author's calculation based on data sourced here.

If a review of its history of ROE leads to finger pointing toward the gyrations of commodity prices, then by comparing ONGC-Videsh with its peers helps reveal its deficiency.

Against its publicly listed peers, ONGC-Videsh lags behind not only private companies but also state-owned enterprises, with regard to asset turnover. State oil company CNOOC turns over assets twice faster than ONGC-Videsh, while Ecopetrol (EC) nearly four times faster (Table 6). Clearly, OGNC-Videsh has a lot of headroom in overhauling its operational efficiency.

Table 6. A comparison of ONGC-Videsh to selected publicly-traded state and private oil companies in term of DuPont analysis, as of the year of 2017. The author's calculation based on company financial releases.

The silver lining around its low efficiency is that, if it so intends, ONGC-Videsh can substantially enhance its ROE. Suppose it can match the net profit margin and asset turnover achieved by its state company peers CNOOC and Ecopetrol, its ROE will rise to the neighborhood of 9%. If the leverage can be by a third, then lifting the ROE to 12% would be a reachable goal. This sort of improvement is what drives stock price appreciation in real life. It's probably what Warren Buffett had expected when he bought shares of PetroChina. So can we expect of ONGC-Videsh as a publicly traded entity.

Investor takeaways

ONGC-Videsh has built a sprawling portfolio of assets spreading all over the world. The geographical diversification may help mitigate the high political risk hidden in some of the host countries.

ONGC-Videsh has been growing production at close to 10% annually. The long reserve life featured by such a portfolio, however, supports an even faster pace of production growth. Uncharacteristic for a company of its size, ONGC-Videsh has a strong asset backing to pursue growth.

State companies are typically inefficient in terms of capital allocation and operation. ONGC-Videsh is no exception, as confirmed by our DuPont analysis. Its lack of efficiency and low profitability, in my opinion, may actually be a blessing in disguise for investors. This is because, with Wall Street scrutiny and under peer pressure after its IPO, ONGC-Videsh can be expected to substantially cut costs, improve efficiency, and enhance profitability. Tuning up the net profit margin, quickening asset turnover, adding a little bit of financial leverage, ONGC-Videsh will have concocted the most potent rocket fuels for its share price.

In view of the above considerations, it may be a good idea to put our conventional bias against state-owned enterprises aside and look at ONGC-Videsh as what it is - a rapidly growing company with a huge amount of inefficiency to be squeezed out. My tentative estimate based on the EV/1P reserves ratios of comparable state-owned peers, ONGC-Videsh may capture a market cap of around $20.0-46.8 billion. However, the only un-answered component of a successful investment is actually whether the Indian state company will be priced considerably below its intrinsic value at the IPO, for which I wait for the release of more information.

If you like ideas like ONGC-Videsh as presented above, you may want to take advantage of the FREE TRIAL currently offered at The Natural Resources Hub: Join The Natural Resources Hub and get immediate access to a portfolio of high-alpha investing ideas in the natural resources sector and beyond, including those behind the paywall.

and get immediate access to a portfolio of high-alpha investing ideas in the natural resources sector and beyond, including those behind the paywall. Check out our high-performance model portfolios and trading alerts;

Experience our chat rooms - the best sounding board ever;

And much more...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.