Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. - Why This Gold Miner Is Rallying Amid Gold Weakness

The company has released the results of exploration drilling at Kiena Complex as well as Eagle River Complex that have shown large mineralizations at very high grades of ore.

Management expects this to continue and has raised guidance for FY2018 production and also lowered expected costs per oz.

Introduction

Anyone who has been watching the price of gold over the course of the summer has certainly seen a lot of red. The price of the yellow metal has fallen from 2018 highs of US$1360/oz. in April down below US$1170/oz. in August (-14% peak to trough) and has settled in September just above $1200/oz. The indexes covering the major (GDX) and minor (GDXJ) gold miners have also had a pretty rough time dropping 17% and 15.5% respectively over the last 3 months. But despite this environment of falling gold prices, there is a company that has defied the odds and seen 100% price appreciation over the last 4 months. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSX: WDO , OTC: OTCPK:WDOFF) has risen from below C$1.90/share in late April to C$3.80 in early August. After a slight pullback, it again seems poised to take another run at year-to-date highs and push through C$4.00/share. We will take a look at the recent developments at Wesdome and assess the fundamentals to see if these returns are justified, and more importantly for investors, if they can continue higher still.





Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a Canadian junior gold producer with 3 fully-owned properties in different stages of development; the Eagle River Complex, the Kiena Complex, and the Moss Lake Property.

The company trades primarily on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker (TSX:WDO). With a current price per share of C$3.54 and 134.5 million shares outstanding the company has a market capitalization of C$476.13M. Shares also trade on the OTC markets in the US under the ticker (OTC:OTCPK:WDOFF), currently $2.76/share.

Eagle River Complex

Wesdome's principal production asset is the Eagle River complex, located 50km west of Wawa, Ontario. It consists of the Eagle River underground mine as well as the nearby open pit Mishi mine, with a 850-tpd joint processing mill. 2017 production was 58,980 oz. at head grades of 10.6 g/t at C$1489 (US$1150) All-In-Sustaining Cost (AISC)

Proven & Probable Reserves: 518,000 oz.

Measured & Indicated Resources: 342,000 oz.

Inferred Resources: 225,000 oz.

Kiena Complex

The Kiena complex, in Val d'Or, Quebec, is an existing underground gold mine that has produced 1.75M+ oz. over its lifetime at average grades of 4.5 g/t. Wesdome suspended production in June 2013 due to the project being economically unfeasible at expected ore recovery grades and prevailing gold prices. Although, after restarting exploration drilling at the site in 2016, the company has since found multiple very high grade discoveries and has plans to release an updated resource report later in 2018 with the intention of restarting production. The mine is already developed, fully permitted, with a 2000 tpd mill on site. Bringing it back to production would be fairly straightforward.

* Measured & Indicated Resources: 450,000 oz.

* Inferred Resources: 400,000 oz.

* from a 43-101 report dated December 2015

Moss Lake Property

The Moss Lake property, located 100km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, is a large tonnage, low-grade (1.1 g/t) surface pit operation. It is the company's largest asset in terms of resources. The company has no plans to develop the site at current gold prices due to investment capital being better utilized at the other two properties. It should be looked at as an out of the money call option on the price of gold. If gold rises then the value of the property will rise.

Measured & Indicated Resources: 1,377,000 oz.

Indicated Resources: 1,751,000 oz.

Strong Q2 Results

After the market closed on August 1st, 2018 Wesdome released their second quarter results.

Gold production of 16,628 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 33% increase over previous year (Q2'17: 12,529 ounces)

Eagle River Underground - 43,378 tonnes at a head grade of 11.0 grams per tonne for 14,767 ounces produced, a 39% increase over the previous year (Q2 2017: 10,597 ounces).

Mishi Open Pit - 25,233 tonnes at a head grade of 2.7 g/t Au for 1,860 ounces produced (Q2 2017: 1,932 ounces).

Cash costs were C$886 per oz., down from C$999 in Q1 and C$1264 in Q2'17

AISC were C$1242 per oz., down from C$1342 in Q1 and C$1718 in Q2'17

As can be seen, financial metrics improved pretty well across the board. This was mainly due to higher grades of ore being processed from the Eagle River Underground and the company sacrificing lower-grade production at the Mishi Pit mine. This allowed for more ounces to be produced at lower cost thereby increasing both margins and profits. The company expects this to continue in the second half of 2018.

Guidance Update - Higher Production and Lower Costs

2018 production guidance for Eagle River complex had originally been forecast to be 62,0000 - 68,000 oz. but as a result of strong production in H1 of 2018 as well as expected higher grades of ore being processed in H2, the company has raised their FY 2018 guidance to 70,000 - 75,000 ounces produced. This is 23% above 2017 production and 11.5% above initial 2018 forecasts. The company also guided down their cash costs per ounce from C$950-$1025 (US$750-$800) to C$925-$1000 (US$720-$770) as well as their AISC from C$1400 - $1475 (US$1100 - $1160) to C$1350 - $1425 (US$1050 - $1100).

Exploration

In recent years Wesdome has implemented an extensive exploration drilling program at both their Kiena and Eagle River complex locations that have shown some very promising results with some of the highest grades of gold mineralization anywhere in the world.

Kiena Complex

In 2016 Wesdome discovered a new high-grade zone at their Kiena complex, which had been on care and maintenance since 2013. The new discovery, named Kiena Deep A Zone, is situated about 100 meters below the existing mine. Over the course of 2017 and 2018 the company has expanded its drilling program to further define and expand the mineral resource and has confirmed multiple high grade lenses and expanded the A zone along the strike in excess of 350 meters. Meanwhile the strike still remains open in both directions and so has the potential to be expanded further. The most recent press release dated Sept. 11, 2018 indicates the up plunge could extend an additional 250 meters. The company expects to release an updated resource report in late 2018. This seems to be the principal reason for the rise in share price over the last 4 months.

Highlights:

Kiena Deep A Zone

Hole 6339: 53.6 g/t Au over 6.2 m core length (18.38 g/t Au cut, 5.3 m true width)

Hole 6321: 177.3 g/t Au over 5.1 m core length (6.5 g/t Au cut, 5.1 m true width)

Hole 6336: 18.7 g/t Au over 12.9 m core length (7.0 g/t Au cut, 6.8 m true width)

Hole 6333: 37.3 g/t Au over 8.4 m core length (6.8 g/t Au cut, 5.8 m true width)

Hole 6338: 163.8 g/t Au over 3.0 m core length (13.1 g/t Au over 2.6 m true width)

Hole 6338: 14.1 g/t Au over 12.1 m core length (10.3 g/t Au over 11.9 m true width)

Eagle River Complex

Exploration drilling at Eagle River underground has also resulted in high-grade results from multiple new zones. The majority of past mine production had been from the '8 Zone', '6 Zone', and '2 Zone' (shown above) but 2 new parallel zones were discovered in 2013 - '7 Zone' and '300 Zone'. Both zones have since entered commercial production and seen to be wider than initially expected. Resources have increased in recent years as new discoveries have exceeded the ounces that have been produced. To date, it remains open up and down plunge and recent diamond drilling has shown very high grades .

Lens Strike Length

(M) Average Width

(M) Uncut Grade

(g/t Au) Cut Grade*

(g/t Au) 300B 14.3 1.7 19.8 19.8 300C 22.8 1.5 24.6 13.3 301N 30.1 2.2 22.5 14.8 301 51.1 2.0 28.3 21.2 302 17.0 1.7 24.0 24.0 303 20.1 8.6 50.5 26.2



*grades cut to 140 g/t Au

Share prices began to climb on the 17th of May, 2018 specifically due to a press release regarding exploration drilling results from Kiena complex. The company released further reports in June, July, and September that seem to be the main reason that is causing the steady upward climb in share prices.

Recent Analyst Upgrades

On 06/12/2018, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded their rating from a 'Buy' to a 'Strong Buy', with a price target of C$5.00.

On 06/12/2018, M Partners reiterated their 'Buy' rating on the stock.

On 06/27/2018, Desjardins boosted their price target from C$3.15 to C$4.00.

On 07/23/2018, Eight Capital boosted their price target from C$3.00 to C$4.70.

On 09/12/2018, National Bank Financial boosted their price target from C$4.00 to C$4.50, with an outperform rating.

Analysts seem fairly unanimous that the company fundamentals are improving of late and that shares still have room for more upside. Of the 5 analysts with price targets, 4 rate the stock a 'Buy' and 1 rates it a 'Strong Buy'. The consensus price target is C$4.28, (range of C$3.75 - C$5.00) which is more than 20% above current prices.

Valuation

With shares trading for C$3.54 each and 134.5 million shares outstanding, the current market cap is C$476.13M

A current valuation of Wesdome is somewhat subjective as the company does not pay a dividend and most of the current profits are being spent on the continued exploration drilling program. Indeed, the stock price seems to be trending based on expected exploration results greatly increasing the value of existing assets and allowing for production to resume at Kiena Complex. The exact estimate of updated resources will not be known until later in 2018, and so an NPV analysis based on current reserves and resources would be inaccurate.

The balance sheet is fairly strong with C$26.7M in cash and equivalents, C$14.5M in working capital, and no long-term debt. The company is currently profitable and cash flow positive and so has the resources to finance ongoing development and exploration.

The company hopes to increase production from expected 70,000 - 75,000 oz. in 2018 at Eagle River Complex to 150,000 - 200,000 oz. from both mines once Kiena Complex is reopened. As the mine is already developed and maintained it should require minimal CapEx and could be funded from existing production at Eagle River Complex and so no new equity or debt would be required.

Operating cash flow was C$12.42M, or about C$0.10/share in Q2 2018. This gives a multiple of 9x. However the most important factor in the valuation, the price of gold, has fallen significantly over the last quarter and so margins will likely be reduced in coming quarters.

If we assume an average realized gold price of US$1200 (C$1550), less the mid-point of guided AISC = US$1075 (C$1387.50) , we get a profit of US$125 (C$162.50) per oz. produced.

The mid-point of guided 2018 production of 72,500 oz. * C$162.50 profit margin/oz. = C$11,781,250 or C$0.0875 per share. A current multiple of 40x.

However if the company is able to realize its medium term goal of bringing Kiena back online and growing annual production to 175,000 oz. (midpoint of 150,000 - 200,000 oz.) then profit increases to C$28,437,500 or C$0.21 per share. A potential multiple of 17x.

As can be seen in the table below, earnings are largely dependent on the realized price of gold and the AISC during the timeframe. The price of gold is shown down the left-hand column from and the AISC is shown across the top row. Figures in US Dollars for simplicity at an annual production of 175,000 oz.

Price of Gold/AISC 1200 1100 1000 900 800 700 1000 -$30M -$15M 0 $15M $30M $45M 1100 -$15M 0 $15M $30M $45M $60M 1200 0 $15M $30M $45M $60M $75M 1300 $15M $30M $45M $60M $75M $90M 1400 $30M $45M $60M $75M $90M $105M 1500 $45M $60M $75M $90M $105M $120M

If gold prices return to their 2018 highs near US$1400 the profits earned could double and could send shares much higher still.

Risks

Risks must be factored into consideration for any junior gold miner. Some of the principal risks include

Exploration Risks - much of recent price appreciation seems to be based on expectations of increases to the asset base at Kiena Complex as well as Eagle River Complex. Management has certainly seemed confident in recent press releases as well as quarterly earnings calls but until the updated resource report is released, the estimated size, grade, and economic feasibility of the mine is unknown. The report may or may not meet investor expectations.

Gold Price Risks - Wesdome has been able to fund their exploration drilling program as well as development from existing cash flows from Eagle River Complex. However the mine has a guided 2018 AISC of US$1050 - $1100. Realized gold prices have fallen from over $1350 to $1200 over the last few months which will squeeze profit margins. If gold prices continue to decline the company will have to fund future project from another source of capital or debt as well as re-assess existing production feasibility.

Operational Risks - Any production mine includes operational risk, especially an underground mine. This could involve accidents causing injury or loss of life, structural mine failures, mechanical breakdowns of machinery and/or processing facilities. Each of these events would affect production and would reduce revenues/increase costs.

Conclusion

The share price of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd has doubled over the summer due to strong production results in Q1 and Q2 and the increased guidance for the H2 of 2018. It has also a result of the very promising exploration drilling results that have been released at Kiena Complex as well as Eagle River Complex. Several equity analysts have acknowledged these improved fundamentals and raised their outlook and price targets for the firm. This price appreciation could continue if the updated resource report released in late 2018 exceed investors expectations. And if the price of gold returns to its summer highs, the price could double again.

