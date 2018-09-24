Implications For MannKind Regarding United Therapeutics Collaboration

On September 4, 2018, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) and United Therapeutics (UTHR) announced a collaboration agreement for a dry powder formulation of Treprostinil Technosphere known as TreT, for potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, or PAH. MannKind received an upfront payment of $45 million and potential milestone payments of up to $50 million. MannKind will also be entitled to receive low double-digit royalties on net sales.

Treprostinil is a synthetic analog of prostacyclin, a vasoactive mediator essential to normal lung function. United currently markets in the U.S. and Israel a mist form of treprostinil marketed as Tyvaso. The only other inhalable prostacyclin analog, known as iloprost, is marketed as Ventavis. TreT has the potential to improve the therapeutic profile of existing formulations of treprostinil by enhancing deep‑lung delivery and achieving higher dose levels than current inhaled therapies.

To have an idea what this collaboration implies for MannKind, I assumed TreT will have a similar sales trajectory as Tyvaso, capture market share of 50 or 75%, and MannKind receiving 15% royalties of net sales. The numbers, in millions, are as follows

Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Year 6 Year 7 Year 8 Tyvaso Net Sales 151.8 240.4 325.6 438.8 463.1 470.1 404.6 372.9 50/15 Model 11.4 18.0 24.4 32.9 34.7 35.3 30.3 28.0 75/15 Model 17.1 27.0 36.6 49.4 52.1 52.9 45.5 42.0

At first glance, potential royalties appear modest; however, when one considers MannKind’s Q2 2018 net product revenue of $3.8 million and a net loss of $22.7 million, TreT royalties would be relatively substantial.

It is possible United could consider an outright purchase of TreT. From discussions with contributor Spencer Osborne, a purchase price would be approximately three times estimated peak revenue. Assuming $500 million in net revenue for inhalable treprostinil, with TreT capturing between 50 and 75% market-share, that would equate to a purchase price of between $750 and $1,125 million.

Conclusion

While there are many unknowns with drug development, it is seems reasonable TreT will receive FDA approval upon completion of a Phase 3 trial that will likely begin early 2019, with completion estimated before the end of 2020. According to my modeling, MannKind stands to receive modest initial royalties based on previous Tyvaso U.S. sales, and a purchase by United of TreT is questionable.

One unknown is the likelihood of E.U. approval. United had previously applied for E.U. approval, but withdrew the application because of objections as a standalone product. If the E.U. deems TreT acceptable as standalone or in combination with other products, royalties would be substantially more than I modeled and the possibility of a purchase would increase.

MannKind has a market capitalization of $266 million based upon September 21st closing price of $1.74 and 153 million shares outstanding. MannKind has authorization to issue up to 280 million shares, which I expect MannKind to issue to fund near-term operations. It is possible MannKind management will ask to increase share authorization beyond the 280 million.

Because of the cash burn and likely dilution, I cannot recommend buying until clarity is given despite the positive aspects of the United collaboration.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.