Recent Purchase: Thor Industries

I’m always on the lookout for dividend growth names trading with attractive valuations. In today’s market, this search has become rather difficult. Yields have remained lower than many thought in a rising interest rate environment, allowing income oriented equities to maintain their premium valuations. Right now, the major market averages are sitting near all-time highs. The vast majority of the stocks no my watch list would have to fall double digits for me to consider buying them. However, one name, Thor Industries (THO), is trading near 52-week lows with fundamental multiples that harken back to the 08/09 lows.

Thor Industries isn’t a name that often pops up in dividend growth discussions. This $5b company is a bit of a niche play, as the world’s largest RV manufacturer. I’m always a fan of buying shares of best in breed companies. Making matters better for me as a potential buyer here, the RV industries has experienced significant growth in recent years. Owning the leader in a strong growth industry is even better.

However, it’s yet to be seen if this growth is sustainable. First and foremost, RV’s aren’t cheap and like many durable goods type purchases, this industry is highly cyclical, relying on a strong economy to bolster its sales. With that being said, I think the RV space is a bit tricky, because I can image scenarios in down economies where it might make more sense for certain individuals go to the RV route rather than renting or pursuing home ownership, as an economical means of shelter with the upside of added mobility (allowing consumers to go to where the jobs are in a down economy).

But, all speculation aside, let’s allow the numbers to speak for themselves. As you can see below, these figures from THO’s introductory presentation made in March of 2018 show that sales have nearly tripled since 2012 while net income and EPS have more than tripled.

This is fantastic growth, without a doubt. However, it also means that the company faces tough comparisons, which have proven to be tough hurdles for management thus far in 2018. THO has missed analyst earnings estimates during each of the 3 quarters thus far in the new year. Furthermore, the company’s sales comps are proving difficult to overcome, resulting in slowing top-line growth. In the first quarter of FY18, THO posted 30.4% top-line growth. In Q2, the company posted 23.9% revenue growth. In Q3, THO posted 11.9% revenue growth. Well, in the recently reported Q4, that figure fell to -3.1% revenue growth.

Granted, looking back a couple of years, we see that THO’s long-term trend appears to be headed in the right direction. I’m not one to overreact to one disappointing quarter. On the contrary, when THO’s share price fell ~15% in response to the recent Q4 results, I was a buyer, initiating exposure at $88.99/share. However, I’m not going to gloss over the fact that THO’s management team has work to do to prove that the company has what it takes to continue to print the numbers required to allow its market cap to continue to grow.

THO shares are now trading down roughly 42.5% from the company’s 52-week high. This precipitous downfall has brought THO’s P/E ratio down to generational lows. I’m always a fan of bottom fishing at generational low levels like this when there is a seemingly reliable dividend involved. THO is not a particularly well known dividend growth name because the company froze its dividend for several years during each of the last two recessions. This isn’t what I like to see as a DGI investor. However, it is worth noting that THO management was never forced to cut its dividend and over the long-haul, the passive income that Thor shares generates is trending up nicely.

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, during every year that THO raised its dividend, it gave investors double digit dividend growth. Since 1999, this company’s dividend growth CAGR is an impressive 24.7% (including the frozen periods). Will THO likely create the perfect stair step pattern that conservative DGI investors like to see when looking at their annual income graphs? No. But, the company’s payout ratio remains conservative, management has kept the balance sheet very clean (THO is now debt free, having paid off its long-term debt during the last 2 years), and I think it’s likely that history will repeat itself and increases will continue, with a potential slowdown/stoppage during bear market environments, over the long-term.

Lastly, I want to mention the fact that prior to THO’s recent earnings report, the stock had experienced a bit of a bump due to what the market viewed as an attractive acquisition that the company made a few weeks back. THO purchased the Erwin Hymer Group, combining North America’s leading RV manufacturer with Europe’s, solidifying THO’s stance as the world’s leader in the space.

This deal combines THO’s $8.3b in revenue with Hymer’s $2.9b, giving THO better access to the growth markets in Europe. Management sees numerous synergies, both in the short-term and long-term, and expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in its first year. This deal not only diversifies THO’s portfolio geographically, but also across the RV/motor home segment. After the deal is completed, ~25% of THO’s sales will be international and the company’s spread between motorized and towable RV’s will be more evenly spread across the board.

This is especially important because as you will see on the graphic below, the motorhome market has been one of growth during recent years (and over the long-term). THO expects to see a 9% CAGR in the European motorhome market looking out to 2022.

THO did dilute its share base a bit to make this deal. The Hymer family was apparently interested in equity being a part of the deal and as a THO shareholder, I view this as a bullish sign. The Hymers know much more about this industry than I do and if they’re happy to have exposure to Thor, then I am too. THO management did speak about hoping to opportunistically buy back stock moving ahead to help offset the dilution that the equity that the Hymer family received caused. I’ll be tracking this buyback closely, because when shares are this cheap, using cash flows to repurchase them makes a whole lot of sense to me.

So in conclusion, I want to make it clear that while I don’t consider THO to be a S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) type DGI stock because of its un-reliable dividend growth history, I do think that the value shares present right now is attractive enough to justify the risk/reward scenario involved. Right now THO is trading at bargain basement multiples and offers a dividend yield that is essentially in-line with the S&P 500’s, at 1.5%. THO is slated to announce a dividend increase in October and while the recent acquisition may have changed management’s plans a bit in this regard, I’m expecting to see a high single digit/low double digit increase. I don’t view THO as a core holding and I’d be happy to trade in and out of the name based upon valuation moving forward. But, for the time being, I’m happy to hold and I don’t have any plans to sell unless we see a quick bump. I’ll likely add to my position if shares fall below $80 in the near future.

