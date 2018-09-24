ING Settled Its Money Laundering Case, But Worries About Capital And Turkey Remain

Bulls continue to have their patience tested by ING (ING), as shares of this Dutch bank continue to suffer from an assortment of worries including loan growth, capital adequacy, and the stability of the company Turkish operations. With the shares underperforming other European banks by about 10% over the past year, though, I continue to believe the skepticism is overdone and that these shares offer attractive long-term opportunity on mid-single-digit earnings growth. While capital levels are a risk, I believe the risk is manageable and more than reflected by the 25% discount to ROTE-based fair value.

Settling Its Main Legal Risk

ING settled its one outstanding major legal case, agreeing with Dutch authorities to fines and disgorgement of profits totaling EUR 775 million. This was a multiyear issue for the bank, and Dutch authorities were never able to adequately ascertain whether Dutch accounts were misused to launder money. In any event, the matter is now settled with the Dutch government and the company doesn’t expect any fines in settling the issue with the SEC. It remains to be seen whether or not the U.S. DOJ will insert itself into the process. The U.S. government could claim jurisdiction on the basis of the use of U.S. dollars, but this would be a very late point in the process for the U.S. government to look to pursue a case against ING.

The second, unofficial, part of the settlement came a week later when the company announced that its CFO Koos Timmermans would be stepping down from his job. Mr. Timmermans was in charge of ING Netherlands from 2010-2016 and though not directly implicated in any of the issues, still bears final responsibility for what happened. Although not an irreplaceable part of the ING team, his departure still adds to a list of operating challenges that was long enough already.

Turkish Looms Large … But How Bad Will It Get?

Along with other large European banks including BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQY), BBVA (BBVA), and Unicredit (OTCPK:UNCFY), ING has been pressured lately by its exposure to Turkey as that country goes through some serious fiscal and monetary challenges. While the impact of a total collapse of Turkey would be significant, I think assuming such a collapse as anything like a base case is premature at best.

ING has about EUR 15 billion of loan exposure to Turkey, or around 2.5% of its total loans outstanding. Two-thirds of that is at the local subsidiary level, and about half of the loans at ING Bank AS are foreign currency loans (loans denominated in currencies other than the Turkish lira). Another EUR 3 billion (or 20% of the total) consists of group-level loans made to the Turkish subsidiary to allow the business to continue funding loan demand despite a very high local loan/deposit ratio (over 160%) – this is a typical practice for multinational banks, as you can’t just shift deposits across borders. The remainder is mostly off-balance sheet items like undrawn credit lines.

The NPL ratio had been improving in the Turkish business (to around 3.4% in the first half), with losses around 2.5% to 3%. If losses stay at that level for a few years, it will have an immaterial impact on ING’s results, though every 100bp increase in loan losses would likely hit EPS to the tune of around 2% or so.

There’s also the question of ING’s equity capital to consider. The book value of the Turkish business is around EUR 1.5 billion; add in the other commitments and you get a figure of around EUR 4.8 billion, or about 10% of Q2’18 shareholders equity. A total wipeout would be a serious hit (around 1.5% to the CET1 ratio), but I just don’t see that as particularly likely. I do believe a couple percentage points worth of EPS could be at risk, but the bank is already seeing borrowers switching to TRL-denominated loans and the situation seems to be somewhat more stable now.

Managing Capital

ING has a long-term (2022) CET1 capital target ratio of 13.5%. Factoring in a 200bp headwind from Basel 4, the bank is now at about 12.1%, but the money laundering settlement strips out about a quarter-point. Keeping in mind that that 2022 goal is a company goal and not a regulatory requirement, I’d say that the bank is short on room to maneuver but not yet in desperate straits. It does circle back to the Turkey issue, though, as it underlines that there’s not much room for things to go wrong in ING’s model and still reach that target. While lower lending growth and shifts to lower risk-weighted assets would be an option, those choices would impact earnings growth. The other option would be to slow/reduce the pace of capital return to shareholders, but the consequences of that decision are probably pretty obvious to readers.

The Opportunity

Although ING has more at stake in its Turkish operations than several of its peers, the underlying credit quality there has been better than average and I believe ING will be able to manage its way through this period of increased volatility and operating risk. The bigger concern to me now frankly is whether the company will see the hoped-for pick up in loan demand in markets like the Netherlands and IT-driven cost synergies in the next few years. I haven’t made any meaningful modeling changes at this point, and I continue to value ING shares at around $16.50 to $18 on the basis of ROTE-P/TBV and discounted adjusted earnings.

The Bottom Line

ING has been more value-trap than value here recently, but I believe the market’s skepticism is overdone. Turkey is an issue, as is the company’s long-term capital ratio target, but I believe both are manageable and I believe today’s discount to fair value reflects an overly pessimistic view of the challenges the bank is facing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.