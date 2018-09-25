Are We Sure General Motors Is A Good Value? (Podcast)

Is it enough to say GM is not as expensive as some of its peers? Or is there more to the story for potential investors?

By Daniel Shvartsman

In 2013-14, one of the biggest battlegrounds on Seeking Alpha was Medallion Financial (MFIN) (neé TAXI). The threat was Uber (UBER) storming into New York especially but also other cities, and threatening Medallion's model. Bulls pointed to Medallion's dividend and the likelihood that Uber would be regulated similarly to MFIN. Bulls also pointed out how ridiculous Uber's valuation was and how much money the company was losing. Bears pointed to declining medallion values and the onslaught in competition.

I haven't looked at MFIN recently except to know the shares have made a very impressive recovery. And I claim no insight at the time into the story. But one thing I think about is how Uber's valuation was no doubt crazy, but also got crazier. And a company that gets a crazy valuation also gets a lot of cash, making them a stronger competitor. You can be right that Uber was expensive, but the onset of competition and cheap cash was not bullish for MFIN. It may not be 'fair', but it's the reality of the market. And from 2013 to 2017, things did not go well for MFIN.

So, look at General Motors (GM). It trades at less than 6x adjusted earnings and has over a 4% dividend. It has value investors like David Einhorn and Steve Eisman in the stock. Even Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)(BRK.A) owns shares in the company. And there is an easy comparison in the market - Tesla (TSLA), the car company that competes with GM for the highest market cap for a U.S. auto-based company. The thinking gets easy from here: "If Tesla can be worth X, there's no way GM shouldn't be worth X + Y."

TSLA Market Cap data by YCharts

I am not interested in entering the Tesla discussion, nor in defending Tesla's valuation. I am interested in that easy (and to a degree straw man) thinking. If you asked the people named in the above paragraph what they think about Tesla's valuation, you would hear skepticism and doubt - Einhorn and Eisman have both publicly spoken about Tesla, for example.

But the car industry is facing a number of changes. There's the potential move to electric cars. There's the influx of ridesharing and taxi-lite services that reduces the cost of not owning a car for people, especially in cities. There's the onset of automated vehicles and self-driving cars. This involves Tesla and Uber, but also start-ups like Lyft (LYFT), and most concerningly, tech giants like Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) with their Waymo unit and Apple (AAPL). If I am trying to imagine bullish scenarios for an industry and its incumbents, competition from Alphabet and Apple is about the opposite of what I want to hear. This is before you get to the fact that we are on the downside of the auto cycle and that the industry is cutthroat as is.

Which brings us to our subject article for this week's podcast, Blue Pacific's article on General Motors. The article raises a few pertinent concerns about the GM story - questioning the share buyback program, highlighting small changes in accounting and reporting, and questions about the sustainability of GM's free cash flow. It's a thorough piece and hits some important points. We discuss those points and see what we can add to the story.

Topics covered:

5:20 - Breaking out the initial concerns from Blue Pacific - share buyback, accounting changes, etc.

10:45 - The unequal market and the challenges of share buybacks

20:30 - Management departures and accounting changes, and the story of the heroic accounting officer

36:00 - China free cash flow in trouble for GM?

38:45 - The auto industry is changing, where does that leave GM? And how much does the Softbank investment matter?

45:00 - The limits of the 'big boy' argument for investing in a stock

48:00 - Putting it all together - the lessons of short seller articles and our fate as eternal bagholders.

What do you think about GM? Are we all just bagholders in the end, or is there a way out of this trap? (I'm speaking as someone who's long Ford (F), so I know the feeling). Is there an example of an industry facing an onslaught of competition from well-capitalized interlopers where the incumbents win out? Let us know below.

