Why Bank Of America Shares Dropped And Then Popped - Future Implications

Did you notice what happened to Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares over the course of the last two weeks? The important lender saw its shares dip abruptly before rebounding about as quickly as they fell exactly one week later. The price action appears to have been driven by a regular economic data point that is important to the lender. Given our standing recommendation of the shares, it’s our responsibility to help our followers to understand why it happened, and to inform you of any future implications. Finally, it’s important you know that we reiterate our buy recommendation on the shares, given our view that the move was anomalous and not the result of a meaningful factor that may impact the shares through our 12-month forecast.

BAC data by YCharts

Bank of America (BAC) shares dropped 1.4% on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, and then slid another 0.9% the following day. The move marked a two-day decline of about 2.3%, to a price of $30.14 from $30.85. Then, exactly one week later, on Wednesday September 19, 2018, BAC shares jumped 2.6% higher to $31, regaining the prior week’s loss in one day. So the question you ask yourself is whether the price action had something to do with Wednesday. The answer, I believe, is yes, because I have been following a very relative economic data point that is regularly reported on that day for years.

The Culprit

In my opinion, the culprit, or the driver of the price action in Bank of America shares, and other similarly sensitive firms, was a regular data point that is reported each Wednesday morning. The data is the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey, which for the two periods in question provided a wildly different message to investors in mortgage lenders and other relative firms.

Shares of important mortgage lenders dipped on the day, while shares of the broader market gained, and while homebuilders’ shares rose. Homebuilders had the support of data found within the same mortgage report, which showed an increase in mortgage activity relative to home purchases, versus the decrease seen in refinance activity.

Relative Shares 9/12/18 SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) +0.02% SPDR S&P Homebuilders (XHB) +0.5% iShares U.S. Home Construction (ITB) +0.8% Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) +1.0% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) -0.9% Bank of America (BAC) -1.4% J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) -1.2%

In the data reported on the morning of September 12, weekly applications for mortgage refinancing were reported down 6.0% week-to-week. That is quite a dramatic change for this activity, and unfortunately, the financial press appears to have mostly misunderstood why it happened. Major financial media broadly blamed the change in refinance applications on a weekly increase in mortgage rates. A change in rates would be the obvious suspect behind a change in mortgage refinancing activity, but there is good enough reason to argue against that possibility. For instance, if you simply look at what happened a week later.

On the morning of September 19, a week later, when BAC shares regained their lost ground, the MBA reported mortgage applications for refinancing jumped by 4.0% week-to-week. This was again another large move for the data. The gain, versus the prior week’s decline, came despite further increases in mortgage rates and long-term treasury rates. Ironically, this time, some of the financial press attributed the increase in activity to rising mortgage rates, or rather to borrowers’ fear of even higher rates in the future. To be fair, the idea is feasible when considered in isolation and would be worth studying. Also, it seems no major media publication or other expert understood what I know to be the case from my years of following the data.

Whatever the case, it appears that the shares of this important mortgage lender, Bank of America, moved lower and then higher on the data each week. It’s important to shareholders they know why.

Why It Matters

Bank of America is an important mortgage lender, third in the nation in 2017, originating $68 billion in mortgage loans in 2017 (see page 4). The bank’s average balance of mortgage and home equity loans on its books accounted for 28.3% of its total loan balance in 2017 and 58% of its consumer lending balance.

Thus, when refinancing activity is reported significantly lower, it matters to this important lenders’ shares. Investors could infer that rising rates, attributed for the problem with refinancing, could also impact loan origination for the purchase of homes. Home prices have been on the rise, and rising mortgage rates compound the cost of homeownership. The stock market is a price discounting mechanism that looks ahead in its assessment of value, so it seems to have penalized the bank for a potentially more difficult operating environment in the future. However, in my view, it was wrong, and fortunately, it discovered its error a week later.

The Problem with the Data

One week later, we learned that the week’s sharp decrease in refinancing activity was anomalous, as the 6% decline was muted by the latest week’s 4% increase. I’ve been following this data for many years now and was even working on an article for Seeking Alpha that I never found time to finish, which disputed the financial press interpretation and the significance of the 6% drop in refinancing activity. I have written about this issue many times in the past as well.

The MBA adjusts its data for holidays, or some of it, but it’s naturally an imperfect process. Purchase applications, or those applications for mortgages that are relative to the purchase of homes, fell by 11% on an unadjusted basis in the data published on September 12. This data was hurt by the Labor Day holiday. On an adjusted basis, purchase applications were reported up 1% week-to-week.

In the past, I’ve argued that the data seemed to miss accounting for a natural decrease in relative business activity on the Friday before a three-day weekend and the Tuesday thereafter. However, it appears the process is improving with regard to purchase applications. Still, it seems changes in refinancing activity are imperfectly accounted for.

The importance of refinance activity also changed dramatically in the first week, dropping from 38.9% of total loan applications to 37.8%. Then, the following week, for the period following the Labor Day impeded period, it rose again to 39% of total application volume. And this occurred while long-term treasury yields and mortgage rates continued to increase. I see this as further confirmation that the data could use further adjustment, or that its rereporting by the financial press needs further explanation. As things stand, investors reading about the data are probably confused, but I hope my report helps clear some of that confusion.

Long-term Implications for BAC Shareholders

While the price swings in BAC shares were apparently for anomalous reason this time around, someday they will not be. At some point in the future, the economy will soften, and mortgage and total loan origination activity will actually slow for meaningful reason. Anticipating this will be integral to managing the cyclical swings that occur in the bank’s shares for those of you interested in doing so. I realize many holders of these shares are going to retain ownership beyond the economic cycle, which typically runs roughly 3 or 4 years, and not attempt to time the next recession and bear market.

Ignore the Anomaly and Still Buy Bank of America

In my last report on Bank of America, one of many recommending the shares through the current upswing, I declared the stock still a strong buy. It was mid-July at that point, and the stock was trading at approximately $28.50. I suggested the stock should recover to as high as $41 a share by year-end, with a minimum upside to $33. My opinion has not changed, and I reiterate that opinion here based on the reasons discussed in my prior report and considering the risks also outlined therein. In summary, this latest swing in the stock is not something I believe investors should be worried about. Readers are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha, as I cover Bank of America closely due to my recommendation of the shares.

