Tesla - Lithium Supply Secured?

Lithium being mined from brine. It's the cheapest way to mine it, but not really the kind Ganfeng has access to, right now.

Recently, we got to know that Tesla (TSLA) and the “Chinese lithium giant” Ganfeng Lithium signed a deal for a fifth of Ganfeng’s battery-grade lithium hydroxide production capacity per year. The contract runs from 2018 to 2020, and might be extended for another three years.

With Ganfeng Lithium being billed as China’s top lithium producer, one could see this contract as helping assure the lithium Tesla needs. Indeed, LG probably saw the same exact thing, as it, too, signed a large contract with Ganfeng Lithium.

But do these contracts really assure the lithium will be there? This is where it gets interesting.

You see, while Ganfeng is billed as China’s top lithium producer, a more apt characterization would be to bill it as China’s top lithium processor. Because as it happens, Ganfeng doesn’t really own much lithium mining capacity. Instead, it buys the inputs in the market (lithium minerals like spodumene or lithium carbonate). Then, it processes them into higher-grade materials which can be used in batteries as well as other applications.

The distinction is critical. It takes many years to bring new lithium resources (mines) online. It doesn’t take nearly as long or is nearly as hard to bring up new lithium conversion capacity.

The result is that over the long term, the conversion/refining process is more challenged for margins than lithium mining will be. This is similar to what happens with zinc, where low-cost mines are often sustainably profitable, but refining the metal can be (and has been) a lousy business for many years.

Ganfeng Lithium is making a significant effort to change its nature, though. It made many moves to secure the actual inputs, such as investing in:

A 43% stake in the Mt. Marion spodumene project in Australia, which is actually already shipping concentrated ore.

spodumene project in Australia, which is actually already shipping concentrated ore. A 17% stake in International Lithium (OTCPK:ILHMF).

A 17% stake in Lithium Americas (LAC).

A 5% stake in Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF).

A 50% stake on the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium project in Argentina.

A 83% stake on Litio Minera Argentina.

What do all these projects have in common, except for Mt. Marion, though? They’re not shipping. Pilbara Minerals is set to ship spodumene soon, but the others are only set to ship in the 2020-2022 time frame and still require significant investment to reach that stage. So until then Gangeng will remain mostly a processor, or will own difficult-to-process spodumene resources.

As a result of this, Ganfeng is hardly a secure source of actual lithium minerals. Of course, Ganfeng is looking to IPO in Hong Kong and thus generate the cash which would allow it to actually take these projects forward. Still, it’s a pretty risky and aggressive enterprise, which is signing significant contracts for materials it cannot today be sure of being able to provide profitably. Why can’t it be sure? Because:

It’s a processor, so beholden to processing margins which can go negative.

The resources it controls and can rely on supply spodumene, which is higher cost to convert so can more easily lead to negative processing margins.

The above reality hasn’t been readily evident, because lithium end-products in China have been trading at significant premiums to international quotes. Since lithium processors were buying feedstock internationally, they were able to show large (and growing) margins. However, since mid-2018 these premiums have crashed. Thus, it’s likely that looking forward Ganfeng will see its profitability be a lot more challenged than it has been this far.

As a consequence, what today seems like “a giant lithium top producer” can be, within just a few months, a challenged enterprise which signed multi-year supply agreements. And also an enterprise whose way out of the quandary would need to happen through the financing of several early-stage lithium projects. Of course, if Ganfeng successfully manages to IPO in Hong Kong, things will be much easier.

Of note, it's very convenient for Ganfeng, in investors' eyes, that it recently signed the LG and Tesla contracts. This is so because Ganfeng is trying to conduct an IPO and those two names enjoy significant recognition. This might actually have provided an incentive for Ganfeng to sign those contracts on less than desirable terms (thus, more desirable terms for LG and Tesla). That can only make things harder for Ganfeng.

Conclusion

Actual safety of supply agreements can only be written with mines, in the form of offtake agreements. Contracting with a metals processor is mostly a bet on that processor’s ability to stay afloat in a low margin activity and make good on the contracts. It just transfers the need to find physical supply to the processor, instead of keeping it on the end customer until it signs an offtake agreement with an existing mine.

In my view, it’s not yet a certainty that Ganfeng is a reliable lithium supplier. That certainty can only emerge from how it handles the current Chinese lithium market during the next 12 months – as the Chinese premium to international prices disappears. Right now, Ganfeng doesn’t really have its own feedstock resources which are safe and cheap enough for it to be a safe supplier.

