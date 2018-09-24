Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Still A Buy?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) remains a promising income vehicle during the current rate hiking cycle. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has invested in floating-rate loans that are poised to produce higher net interest income as the FED moves along the interest curve. Further, Blackstone Mortgage Trust continues to benefit from strong demand for new commercial real estate loans, suggesting that the investment thesis is still intact. Shares are affordable and pay shareholders a 7.2 percent dividend yield.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust - Business Snapshot

Blackstone Mortgage Trust is structured as a real estate investment trust that is required by law to distribute the majority of its earnings to shareholders as dividends. The REIT predominantly invests in senior commercial real estate loans, which are typically linked to floating rates.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust depends on a strong commercial real estate market, which, fortunately, is in excellent shape right now. Blackstone Mortgage Trust originated new loans totaling $3.9 billion in the second quarter, a record for the company. Origination volumes have seen a steady rise in the last couple of quarters as demand for new commercial real estate projects remained strong.

One hundred percent of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's originations in the second quarter were floating-rate, setting the real estate investment trust up for considerable net interest income gains as long as interest rates are going up.

Today, 95 percent of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's investment portfolio is linked to floating rates. Management expects that a 100 basis point increase in USD LIBOR will trigger an earnings lift of $0.24/share annually. The higher rates climb, the bigger the earnings impact.

The Dividend Is Safe (For Now)

As long as demand for new loan originations holds up, I see no problems with Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend coverage.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust covered its dividend with core earnings in ten out of the last twelve quarters. Average core earnings of $0.67/share compare against an unchanged dividend payout of $0.62/share.

Only in Q1-2017 and Q2-2017 did BXMT slightly under-earn its dividend.

And here is Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend coverage ratio.

Valuation

Blackstone Mortgage Trust's shares are not cheap, but also not overpriced yet: The REIT's dividend stream sells for ~10.4x Q2-2018 core earnings and ~1.35x book value.

And here's how Blackstone Mortgage Trust compares against its peers in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Right now, U.S. commercial real estate is doing fine, as evidenced by Blackstone Mortgage Trust's record loan originations in the second quarter. That being said, though, should there be an economic downturn, or a correction in commercial real estate, things could get a bit more rocky. Hence, investors are advised to closely monitor Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend coverage stats going forward in order to react to a deterioration in sector fundamentals.

Your Takeaway

Blackstone Mortgage Trust remains a promising income vehicle for investors looking for high, recurring dividend income. Blackstone Mortgage REIT currently benefits from a strong commercial real estate market, and has considerable NII upside in a rising rate environment. I consider Blackstone Mortgage Trust's dividend to be moderately safe, unless there is an economic downturn dragging down commercial real estate. Shares aren't overvalued yet either. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

