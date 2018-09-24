Pyxis Tankers: Speculate On Higher Rates?

Pyxis Tankers (PXS) is a highly levered shipping company. I stumbled into it a couple of years ago through a special situation and have owned it on and off. It's a volatile stock while it owns a relatively simple set of assets; six MR chemical tankers in two size categories. Its stock is volatile because there is only very limited float. So, here, I am checking in whether this is a good time to buy. The stock is down 92% year to date coming off an unsustainable high. It tends to be attractive below $1 and trading at $0.90, so I started my research hopeful.

PXS data by YCharts

The company's enterprise value is about $80 million. That's built up out of $60 million of debt and nearly $20 million of equity. In shipping, I'm most interested in the actual assets to see if there's a large disparity between the replacement cost of said assets and the enterprise value of the company.

Unfortunately, there is no major disparity here. You could argue the assets are discounted up to 20%, but that's not enough for me to become really interested. The ships are 7.4 years of age on average. Based on the most recent Compass Weekly values on the MRs and my own estimates for the small tankers, there are about $106 million worth of ships here.

In its presentation, the company tries to argue up to 10% of the MR supply could disappear from the market. At the same time, they project demand growth for transport of chemicals to continue to grow by 3% per year. Increased global environmental regulations play a big role in this. Retrofitting older tankers with scrubbers costs several million dollars, and that may not be worth it when a 20-year old is worth about $4 million. For good measure, a 15-year old should be worth about $10 million, and that's already a questionable retrofit. Management mentioned an industry source saying 26 MRs had been scrapped first half of 2018 alone. That alone would have been 3.3% of the supply.

In addition, the orderbook for newbuild vessels is low by historical standards. End of 2019 should be another big time scrapping period as additional regulation hits in January 2020.

Pyxis Tankers can be an attractive vehicle to speculate on a rebound in MR rates because it is highly levered. The regulation-induced scrapping that's been going on recently and will continue in 2019 makes that at least an interesting strategy. However, if you are less certain of a timing of a rebound in shipping rates and favor the strategy of simply acquiring assets cheap, there are likely other shipping companies that trade at a greater discount to their assets.

