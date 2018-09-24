Chinese Smartphone Vendors Are The Key To Strong Mobile Memory Sales

Smartphone vendors, which use a large amount of mobile DRAM, are facing headwinds from slowing sales, rising sales of refurbished units, and extended buying cycles.

A drop in NAND prices over the past nine months and spot DRAM prices since July are catalysts for the higher memory content of smartphones, particularly Androids.

Smartphone shipments have been nearly flat for the past few years but vendors are moving to 8 gigabytes of DRAM and 512 gigabytes of NAND.

Micron Technology reported FYQ4 and FY2018 revenues that beat consensus, yet issued guidance that included downside revenue and EPS.

On September 20, 2018, Micron Technology (MU) announced results of operations for its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2018, which ended August 30, 2018. MU's Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.53 beat consensus by $0.19; revenue of $8.44B beat by $190M.

It's the Economy Stupid

MU's Q1 (ending November 31) guidance includes downside revenue from $7.9B to $8.3B (consensus: $8.4B) and downside EPS of $2.87 to $3.02 (consensus: $3.06). Gross margins expected to be lower than Q4 level, from 57% to 60%.

We will be learning in the next few weeks when Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) preannounce Q3 earnings whether MU's near-term results and guidance is company specific or memory specific.

Micron's new guidance for November-end quarter results was blamed on three factors as presented by MU's CEO:

US tariff on Micron's China products (for backend/assembly processing), which are currently manufactured in China but will be moved out of China to circumvent U.S. imposed tariffs. How long it takes to move backend and assembly processing from China to another country is not clear. And then there is the added cost of shipping packaged chips back to China from wherever to be installed in smartphones. The current tariff of 10% increases to 25% at the end of the year. Intel's (INTC) PC processor shortage resulting in PC DRAM demand downside. How long this shortage lasts remains to be seen. INTC is making its 14nm chips in three fabs, but the shortage comes from an uptick in PCs, Apple's (AAPL) new iPhone line, and rampant data center growth Inactive chip inventory build-ups by OEMs. This makes sense: NAND and DRAM spot prices have been below contract prices since July, as shown in Charts 1 and 2, so OEMs have held back on building up inventory while prices are dropping.

Chart 1 - Source: DRAMeXchange

Chart 2 - Source: DRAMeXchange

Chart 3 shows DRAM and NAND prices for MU. I included forecasted revenues based on an analysis I presented in a September 14, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Memory Stocks: How Bad Is Bad?" Interestingly, while NAND average selling prices (ASPS) have been consistently dropping since the 2016 date in the chart, DRAM ASPs are significantly higher than 2016.

Chart 3 - Source: Micron Technology

Both Headwinds and Tailwinds in Mobile Memory

MU's CEO Mehrotra stated in the company's Q4 earnings call:

"We are already starting to see 6 to 8 gigabyte, even 10 gigabyte coming in high-end smartphones now. And days are not too far that you'll even see 12 gigabyte in smartphones. And similarly, on the NAND front, when you look at average capacities increasing in smartphones, you're seeing now 512 gigabyte smartphones being offered."

A worldwide total of 1,472 million smartphones were shipped in 2017, virtually unchanged from the 1,473 million units shipped in the previous year, as shown in Chart 4. Developed markets such as China and the United States both witnessed a decline during the quarter as consumers appeared to be in no rush to upgrade to the newest generation of higher-priced flagship devices.

Chart 4 - Source: IDC

Table 1 shows that in shipments improved 1.1% HoH in 2018 compared with 2017. Chinese companies Huawei and Xiaomi grew strongly, while Apple marginally beat the overall growth. This growth is consistent with YoY growth between 2016 and 2017: the overall growth decreased 0.1% (Chart 1) while Chinese vendors Huawei, OPPO, and Xiaomi grew 9.9%, 12.0% and 74.5%, respectively. AAPL grew 0.2%

Market leader Samsung uses its own NAND and DRAMs in its smartphones. Apple has recently purchased NAND flash memory chips for its iPhones from Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) of Japan, Western Digital (WDC) of the U.S., SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics of South Korea, and sourced DRAM from multiple suppliers, including Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, varying by iPhone model.

For Apple's 2018 crop of iPhones, teardowns reveal that they contain NAND chips from Toshiba and WDC, and DRAM chips from MU.

I've compiled data on Apple's smartphone shipments, as shown in Table 2, showing pricing (in dollars) by model by NAND bit size by year.

Due to the complexity of this chart, I didn't price in DRAM, but MU's CEO was correct stating that "you're seeing now 512 gigabyte smartphones being offered."

Another interesting tidbit. In 2015, the NAND price in the iPhone 6+ increased $100 between 64GB and 128GB. In 2018, the increase for the iPhone XR is $50.

Based on growth of the Chinese smartphone vendors, it's clear that the foreseeable future of the memory market for smartphones rests with the Chinese, particularly for DRAM-hungry Android phones. The Flagship smartphones and date of introduction in 2018 is shown in Table 3

I've plotted NAND content of these 2018 flagship smartphones along with NAND content for flagship smartphones going back to 2014. Here we can see a consistent theme that NAND content is increasing each year, albeit not reaching the 512 GB level of the iPhone XS.

Chart 5

Chart 6 shows a similar trend for DRAMs, and consistent with Mehrotra statement "We are already starting to see 6 to 8 gigabyte, even 10 gigabyte coming in high-end smartphones now", although I have not found a 10GB smartphone yet.

Chart 6

Why the trend in DRAM content? If you have a smartphone with 4GB of RAM, with an average memory usage of around 2.3GB, it can hold 47 apps in that memory. A 6GB can operate well over 60 apps in your memory at any given moment of time.

Investor Takeaway

There are other markets for DRAM and NAND chips that represent greater growth than smartphones (mobile) for memory devices, as shown in Chart 7. I already discussed data center growth for DRAMs in a May 14, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled "Can Demand For Server DRAMs Be Met After Years Of Limited Production Capacity Increases?"

Chart 7

In the mobile space, the decrease in memory prices make smartphone purchases with larger memory capacity more attractive. Smartphone vendors, which use a large amount of mobile DRAM, are facing headwinds from slowing sales, rising sales of refurbished units, and extended buying cycles. Nevertheless, despite flat smartphone shipments, bit growth increases will generate revenue for MU and other memory suppliers.

