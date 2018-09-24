Paramount Resources: Same Story Again?

With its costs structure and its exposure to Canadian gas prices, the company may run into the same issues again.

After selling some properties, the company is back to strong growth via an ambitious capital program. Also, the company acquired some important assets in 2017.

Paramount Resources (OTCPK:PRMRF) has a remarkable history. The company faced the recent years gas prices drop with a high debt compared to its cash flow. After selling some assets, the company went back to acquisitions last year with a strong production growth goal.

But at current prices, the company does not operate at a profit. Thus, management will have to divest assets and increase the debt to finance the growth.

With no hedges for the gas production, there is a risk for the company to get into the same issues as a few years ago.

All the numbers in the article (including slides) are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

An eventful history

The graph below represents a good picture of the recent history of the company.

Source: presentation September 2018

Paramount Resources had grown its reserves and its debt till the end of 2015. With the drop of the gas prices at that time, the company sold assets to be in a net cash position of C$600 million by the end of 2016. At the end of 2015, the net debt amounted to C$1.9 billion. And the company bought assets in 2017 to grow its production and grow its debt again.

The graph below shows the same story from the production perspective.

Source: presentation September 2018

The graph below zooms into the period 2016 - 2017 to show the impact of the asset sales and asset purchases in 2016 and 2017.

Source: presentation September 2018

At the end of Q2 2018, the company has a net debt position of C$853,8 million. Management is now spending more than the cash flow to grow the production based on the acquired assets.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

In July 2018, management sold assets in the Grande Prairie region for $340 million. Thus, the net debt should now amount to about C$513 million.

Management guided on a 2018 average production in the range of 88,000 boe/d - 92,000 boe/d, with approximately 37% liquids. The company's 2018 capital budget amounts to C$600 million. And management announced the goal of reaching a production of 140,000 boe/d by 2021, with liquids representing 44% of the volume.

Source: presentation September 2018

So, is the company taking again the same risks as in the past to accelerate its growth?

No profit at current prices

The table below shows gas represented 64% of the company total production in Q2 2018. Oil and NGL represented 28% and 8%.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

These Q2 2018 numbers can't be compared to last year because of the important acquisitions at the end of 2017.

The table below shows the company operates at a low margin. The adjusted funds flow at C$7.93/boe corresponds to a 26.11% margin while the best operators produce at a margin above 50%.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

Even without taking into account the negative hedging position, adjusted funds flow would have amounted to C$11.08/boe for a 36.48% margin.

We also need to add the costs to replace the depleted resources. Due to the past acquisitions and divestitures, the depletion and amortization costs of C$20.12/boe for H1 2018 don't reflect the real costs.

And the reserves reports provide the proved FD&A figures only for the Karr property, as shown on the table below. The finding and development costs for the assets acquired during 2017 are not part of the reserves report. Thus, we can use the C$13.48 given in the table below as an approximation.

Source: annual report 2017

In any case, without the hedges losses, the company needs replacement costs below C$11.08/boe to operate at a profit with Q2 2018 oil and gas prices. The 2018 reserves report that will be published by February or March 2019 will provide clarifications on the FD&A costs. But it seems unlikely that the company's replacement costs drop below C$11.08/boe.

The cash flow statement shows that the company is spending much more than its cash flow to grow its production.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

For H1 2018, the company has invested C$317.7 million out of its C$600 million capex program against a cash flow of C$137.2 million. Even without taking into account the C$132 million of hedges losses during H1 2018, the company would have generated about C$269 million of cash flow.

Thus, even if the company decides to keep its production flat, it would not generate a profit at these prices.

And despite the high exposure to the depressed Canadian gas prices, the company does not hedge its gas production. Management has commitments to sell a part of its gas production to the Dawn hub (60,000 GJ/d) and the Malin hub (21,000 GJ/d), though.

In fact, the company only hedges a part of its oil production, as summarized in the table below.

Source: Q2 2018 earnings

With no profit at these prices, the company will need to divest assets, as mentioned by management. If gas prices don't improve, I expect the net debt to increase as well.

Thus, the risk is the same as in 2015. Management has ambitious production growth despite generating modest netbacks. The debt could increase again at unsustainable levels if the gas prices stay depressed for a prolonged period.

Conclusion

Due to the recent acquisitions, some information about the replacement costs of the depleted reserves is missing. But with the low adjusted funds flow, I can say Paramount Resources does not operate at a profit at Q2 2018 oil and gas prices.

Regardless, management has indicated an ambitious goal to reach a 140,000 boe/d production by 2021, from a Q2 2018 production of 86,741 boe/d.

Without hedges for its gas production, the company needs higher gas prices to avoid the same issues as three years ago.

