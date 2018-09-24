Where Should AMD Be Now?

The new Wall Street darling, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has “advanced” more than 87% since last Q2 earnings release (ER). While there is a long overdue street party going on for AMD, the large share gains also startled some of the most die-hard investors. Since most of the gain came from many analysts upgrades which happened well after the Q2 ER, a reasonable question arises as to what new financial information these new upgrades offered to justify such a large run up.

There is also speculation that the short squeeze may have contributed to part of the increase. The reason to identify the source of return is that it will help investors predict the subsequent AMD movement. That is, for the portion of the share value from upgrades of AMD forward-looking financials, the value increase should be permanent and not reversible. For the rest which is not financially conceived, it will reverse.

Let me share my thought process on how to identify AMD's return associated with the analysts upgrades. I will compare the analysts’ financial forecasts between Q2 ER and the current time. The changes of their forward forecast financials should be the basis for the share gain over the same time period. I then need to convert the financial forecast changes into share price changes.

Revenue Upward Revisions After Q2 ER

Accordingly, I select revenue forecast for the next few quarters as the benchmark for AMD because it has consistently demonstrated that EPYC’s adoption and 7nm CPU are key for the CPU market share fight, in terms of revenue, between AMD and Intel at least for the near future. From the forecast revenue perspective, the average street revenue estimate has been first downward revised for the next 3 quarters (Q3, Q4 2018 and Q1 2019). The decrease in near-term revenue may have been a result of AMD’s less aggressive Q3 revenue guidance to reflect the diminishing crypto demand. However, once crypto subsides, revenue has been uniformly upward revised after Q1 2019 through Q4 2020.

Maybe a result of encouraging EPYC sales or potential 7nm chip roll out, average forecasts of AMD future revenue have been generally improved for next 10 quarters after Q2 ER. Similarly, the biggest upward revisions apply to Q2 2019 on (Figure 2).

For the next 10 quarters, analysts’ upgrades have revised revenue upward mostly from 0.62% to 7.37% (Table 1). Under the current context, the relevance of future revenue only applies to stock pricing and, therefore, stock price changes reflect the future revenue revisions in a discounted fashion. I proceeded to discount each revision change to the present based on a discount rate around 14%-15%, a reasonable range of estimates based on the AMD price one day before Q2 ER. The assumption is that AMD stock at that point was fairly valued ahead of the Q2 ER. I further weighted each discounted revision changes based on the scale of the revenue and derived a total revision for the next 10 quarters between 1.65% and 2%. In short, there should be 1.65%-2% future revenue increase for next 10 quarters, or 0.8%-1% a year.

Revenue Upward Revisions To Higher Stock Prices

Lastly, I need to figure out how to translate the revenue revision increase into share price change. To this end, I used the Sales Franchise Value Model that sales (revenue) is the focal point of the valuation. Since I have used this revenue-based valuation model many times, please click here for details.

In order to convert the revenue changes in % into stock return in %, it requires some creativity to find a base point to compute the % changes. The following procedure may be a bit tricky:

1. Identifying the change in revenue estimates for each future quarter in percentage term, i.e., 0.8%-1% as shown before.

2. Since the changes in current stock prices are associated with the present value of the changes in estimated future revenue or free cash flow, an equity discount rate is estimated between 14%-15%, using the base time point the day before Q2 ER, assuming AMD was fair valued then. More importantly, AMD has priced in 10.7% long-term revenue growth rate.

3. Given a 14%-15% discount rate, a 10.7% pre-Q2-ER revenue growth rate, a 0.80%-1% additional revenue upward revision, the fair AMD price today to reflect the current forecast financials should be between $25 and $28. In other words, AMD should be priced at 56%-75% above the level at Q2 ER. Mind you that AMD is currently traded at $31, 87% above Q2 ER level.

For a while now, I have been troubled by the fact that AMD stock price has gone up 2%-3% or more every time when one analyst upgraded the stock. The surge in returns becomes even more puzzling considering that these upgrades occurred a long time after the Q2 ER. It would violate the basic form of market efficiency, if the high return amid analyst upgrades implies these analysts have new fundamental information to offer to the market.

Of course, there could be several other explanations for why AMD is seemingly overvalued. The extra price increase can be a result of the short covering. It can be investors’ irrationally herding. Possibly, the analysts’ forecast revenue may be still too conservative. The first two reasons (short covering and herding) are often short-lived and subject to reversals. But if analysts are slow to adjust, analysts’ forecast, not AMD stock price, needs to correct themselves.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.