Will Sleep Country Canada's Growth Rate Reaccelerate?

Despite a slowdown of its same store sales growth, the company has several key initiatives to grow its top and bottom lines.

Investment Thesis

Sleep Country Canada (OTC:SCCAF) (TSX:ZZZ) is in a good position to capture market share from the liquidation of Sears Canada. Its initiatives to capture below C$1000 price point mattresses market and to grow its accessories should help it to maintain its same store sales growth and total revenue growth rates in the next few quarters. The company has a low dividend payout ratio. It also has the potential to increase its dividend by double-digit next year.

Slower growth in second quarter, but some positive signs

Same store sales and total revenue growth rates continue to decelerate

Sleep Country Canada posted Q2 2018 earnings with total revenue of C$143.7 million. This is a growth rate of 8.1% year over year. Its EBITDA of C$22.9 million in Q2 2018 was an increase of 13.2% year over year. However, its revenue growth rate continues to decelerate. As the chart below shows, this growth rate of 8.1% is the lowest in more than 3 years. Similarly, its same store sales growth rate followed the same trend. It has now decelerated to 4.4%. Management noted that the weak growth rates in Q2 were due to severe ice storm in April.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Accessories segment returned to double-digit growth

Although its same store sales and total revenue growth rates may be a bit disappointing, we noted that revenue growth rate in its accessories segment (including pillows, mattress pads, sheets, duvets, headboards, footboards and platforms) continues to accelerate. As can be seen from the chart below, its accessories segment revenue growth rate of 13.7% in Q2 2018 is the best in 5 quarters.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Catalysts and trends that should help Sleep Country Canada reaccelerate its growth

Two key initiatives to drive more growth

Sleep Country Canada has two key initiatives to increase its top and bottom lines. The first initiative is its decision to expand market share in mattresses below C$1000 price point. The company has introduced 3 new SKUs in its Bloom mattress line in June. This is not the first time they are offering lower pricing point mattresses. Management indicated that this decision has not resulted in lower average unit selling price. In fact, its AUSP has increased year over year. The decision actually helped it to gain more market share in mattresses below C$1000 price point.

The second initiative is to establish its location as a destination for accessories. The company has done several things to boost its accessories revenue. We like this initiative because accessories have higher gross margins than mattresses. In Q2 2018, Sleep Country Canada opened 3 new stores within enclosed malls. The company now has 6 stores within enclosed malls. For reader’s information, the company opens about 8 to 12 new stores per year. We believe this presents good opportunities for the company to take advantage of the exit of Sears Canada late last year. The customer traffic in malls will help it to add visibility to its brand and boost sales in accessories. The company is also in the midst of renovating its existing stores to its enhanced store. The newly designed store is aimed at boosting accessories revenue. So far, the company has renovated about 135 stores or 53% of its total stores of 256.

Advertising investments will help it capture more mattress and accessories sales

Sleep Country Canada plans to increase its advertising and media expenses by double digits in 2018. In the first half of 2018, the increase was 16.8% year over year. Although the increase adds pressure to its operating margin in 2018, we think it will bring long-term benefits. The increase in media and advertising expenses will help the company to grab more market share especially after Sears Canada’s liquidation late last year. As Sears Canada previously held a significant portion of the bed and mattresses market share in Canada, we believe Sleep Country Canada’s significant increase in advertising expenses is a wise move.

Canadian economic growth rate remains robust

Despite trade uncertainty, Canada’s real GDP growth rate of 2.9% in Q2 2018 was excellent. Canada’s economy should continue to grow at a good pace. As shown in the chart below, the real GDP growth rate in 2018 is expected to be about 2.1%. This is still robust. We believe consumer spending should remain quite solid. In fact, RBC Economics Research projects near 2% household consumption growth in H2 2018.

Source: RBC Economic Research

Valuation

As can be seen from the chart below, Sleep Country Canada’s share price has been in a declining trend since last year. The decline in share price over the past year has made its share price attractive. Its forward P/E ratio has now declined from above 25x to only 17.1x.

ZZZ data by YCharts

Sleep Country Canada currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.185 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 2.4%. With a low payout ratio (about 39% in 2017) and consensus estimate of double-digit EPS growth rate in 2018 and 2019, Sleep Country Canada should be able to continue to increase its dividend by double digits annually next year.

ZZZ data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Although Sleep Country Canada posted good revenue growth in H1 2018, management has indicated that based on the feedback they received from the industry, this year has been a sluggish year for beds and mattresses industry. Perhaps, this has to do with severe weather in the spring season. However, it may be a sign that entire industry is reaching maturation. The reason that the industry is still growing may be due to the closing of Sears Canada stores in late 2017. Investors should keep this in mind.

Investor Takeaway

We believe Sleep Country Canada has the potential to maintain or improve its total revenue and SSSG rates in the next few quarters thanks to its growth initiatives, favorable economy outlook, and its marketing strategy. Its share price appears to be attractive with a growing dividend. We believe long-term investors will be rewarded.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

