Riley Exploration Permian Files For $115 Million IPO

REPX is growing sharply as it adds to production but faces takeaway constraints in the increasingly crowded Permian.

The firm operates as an oil & gas exploration & production company focused on the Permian Basin.

Riley Exploration Permian aims to sell $115 million of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Riley Exploration Permian (REPX) intends to raise gross proceeds of $115 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm acquires and develops oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin.

REPX is growing revenue quickly but faces takeaway constraints as the Permian deals with a lack of pipeline capacity in the near future.

Company & Business

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma-based Riley Permian was formed to acquire, explore, develop and produce oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid reserves from horizontal drilling in the Permian Basin, particularly in the Central Basin Platform and the Northwest Shelf.

Management is headed by Bobby Riley. He also serves as the CEO of REG (Riley Exploration Group) and has been Vice President, Operations at Activa Resources.

Riley Permian focuses its activities on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf, which accounts for approximately 24% of the nearly 30 billion barrels of oil historically produced from the Permian Basin and where horizontal production has increased by more than 425% since January 2014. (Source: page 1)

The company has successfully executed its development plan, expanding its acreage position from 19,893 as of September 30, 2017, to approximately 65,839 net acres as of June 30, 2018.

The public entity will receive the contributions of various oil & gas related assets from a variety of ‘Contributors,’ which include related parties or sponsor/investors Yorktown Partners, Bluescape Energy Partners, and Boomer Petroleum.

The current status of the firm’s operations is as follows:

For the nine months ended June 30, 2018, our average net daily production was 3,136 BOE/d, of which approximately 94% was oil, 2% was natural gas and 4% was NGLs. As of June 30, 2018, we produced from 80 gross (40 net) horizontal wells which included both our operated and non-operated wells combined.

Production Area

The Permian Basin area of West Texas and New Mexico has been the center of significant oil production activity as the costs of extracting oil and gas from shale formations has been reduced through new methods and technologies.

Below is a map of the greater Permian Basin area along with sub-basins:

(Source: Encyclopedia Britannica)

As the price of WTI (West Texas Intermediate) oil has fluctuated markedly in recent years, so has production and exploration. However, E&P firms have been able to largely weather the pricing downdraft of 2014 - 2016 and have emerged with leaner operations.

It also doesn’t hurt that oil prices have rebounded due to the restraint from OPEC and other aligned economies as well as production cuts in major oil producing countries like Venezuela.

However, due to a dearth of takeaway capacity such as pipelines, the increase in Permian production is threatened by rising costs of transporting the raised oil and gas out of the Basin.

Some exploration and production (E&P) companies are contemplating or have instituted production cutbacks in the second half of 2018 due to the unavailability of cost-effective transport options. Instead, those firms with production capabilities outside the Permian have shifted their focus to those areas while they wait for takeaway capacity to return.

Some industry observers predict takeaway bottlenecks in the Permian to persist until at least mid- to late 2019, hampering production gains.

With Riley’s sole focus on the Permian Basin, the firm is at risk of much higher takeaway costs in the form of truck transport since pipeline and rail options have been largely contracted for.

Financial Performance

REPX’ recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharp growth in topline revenue

Swing to positive operating profit

Swing to positive operating margin

Strong growth in positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s comparative financial results for the last two and ¾ years: (Audited PCAOB for full years)

(Source: Riley S-1)

Total Revenue

Through FYE Q2 2018: $47.6 million, 303.4% increase vs. prior

FYE 2017: $21.8 million, 431.7% increase vs. prior

FYE 2016: $4.1 million

Operating Profit

Through FYE Q2 2018: $9.0 million

FYE 2017: ($9.4 million)

FYE 2016: ($4.1 million)

Operating Margin

Through FYE Q2 2018: 18.9%

FYE 2017: Negative

FYE 2016: Negative

Cash Flow from Operations

Through FYE Q2 2018: $22.1 million cash flow

FYE 2017: $3.3 million cash flow

FYE 2016: ($9.1 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $1 million in cash and $85.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended June 30, 2018, was $21.9 million.

IPO Details

REPX intends to raise $115 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering [i] to fund our fiscal 2019 capital program, [ii] for general corporate purposes, [iii] to fully repay our existing balance [...] under our revolving credit facility and [iv] to pay an aggregate of $2.1 million in one-time cash bonuses to our named executive officers and certain of our employees.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Seaport Global Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar.

