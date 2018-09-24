Natural Gas: Despite Higher Dry Gas Production, Storage Level Outlook Revised Lower, Forward Curve Still Overvalued

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 535 bcf for the week ending September 21 (up 7.0% w-o-w and up as much as 13.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive and actually surged from +22% to +32% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017. The weather conditions heated up significantly across the country. We estimate that the number of nation-wide cooling degree-days (CDDs) jumped by no less than 30.0% w-o-w, for the week ending September 21. In addition, non-degree-day factors - such as higher nuclear outages - spurred additional consumption in the Electric Power sector. Overall, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) was above last year's level by around 12%. Seasonal trends call for a declining number of CDDs and TDDs. Natural gas consumption should hit a trough at the end of September or early October.

Total exports increased by 6% w-o-w, mostly due to stronger LNG sales. According to Marine Traffic data, Sabine Pass and Cove Point together served at least 7 LNG tankers last week (total natural gas carrying capacity 25 bcf). In annual terms, total exports were up 35.0%.

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 68 consecutive weeks now. Indeed, this weekend, dry gas production has set a new all-time high - 85.0 bcf/d (+600 MMCF/d from the previous all-time high reached on Sep. 17). Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 84.8 bcf/d in September, 84.8 bcf/d in October, and 84.9 bcf/d in November. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 92.3 bcf per day for the week ending September 21 (up 11.0% y-o-y and up 0.6% w-o-w). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around 110 bcf. The volume is some 30 bcf smaller than a week ago and 10 bcf below 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note, that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms, and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bullish for natural gas prices since it is below last year's level and also below the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast, but because we are also in the midst of a shoulder season, other factors play an important role - notably, end-of-season (EOS) storage outlook and winter forecast.

Storage Outlook And Trading

Despite higher dry gas production, we still had to revise our storage outlook lower this morning (see the table below) because nuclear outages remain elevated. U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission reported that as of today, there are a total of 16,400 MW of nuclear power generation offline (+2,600 MW from Friday and +50% vs. 5-year average).

Source: Bluegold Research

Figures in the Storage table are measured in billion cubic feet. Deviation is from 5-year average, measured in billion cubic feet.

4-week outlook is for the week ending Oct. 12, 2018 (reported on Oct. 18)

(reported on Oct. 18) 8-week outlook is for the week ending Nov. 9, 2018 (reported on Nov. 15)

(reported on Nov. 15) End-of-season is the week ending Nov. 2, 2018 (reported on Nov. 8).

At the same time, we believe that forward curve is starting to look seriously overvalued and in particular, November contract price already deviates from market fundamentals. Total balance in October is currently projected to be 5.1 bcf/d looser relative to 2017 and yet natural gas price is up almost 10% over the past seven trading sessions.

Still, judging solely by technical analysis, bulls remain in control. Here's a part from Monday morning report (sent to our clients by 07:40 AM EDT):

As long as Nov. contract price remains above 2.962, traders are likely to continue holding their long positions with targets: 2.994, 3.013 and 3.033. Alternatively, a push below 2.962 will prompt further downside with targets: 2.943, 2.911-2.907 and 2.892. We think that today (Monday, 24), the upward potential is likely to be limited by the resistance at 3.033 (November contract price).

Therefore, if you are thinking about shorting November or December natural gas contracts or buying DGAZ, make sure you have proper risk management in place - do not open "large" positions (more than 25% of available equity). Always leave some equity as "safety cushion" for hedging purposes or to average up/down on the trade.

