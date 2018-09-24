E.T. Phone Home: How Much More Offshore Cash Will Be Repatriated?

Here, in the most straightforward manner possible, are the answers to your repatriation questions.

Implicit in that question is a query about buybacks and, in turn, about one of the key pillars of support for the U.S. equity market.

In what I'm sure will be a relief for some readers given my penchant for penning lengthy, intellectually challenging posts on seemingly esoteric topics, this piece will be brief and relatively straightforward.

It's no secret that buybacks have helped buoy the U.S. equity market in 2018.

Early last month, Goldman's buyback desk upped their estimate for repurchase authorizations in 2018 to a record $1.0 trillion which, if it pans out, would amount to a 46% increase from 2017.

(Goldman)

As a reminder, there are two easy answers if the question is "What explains the vast performance disparity between U.S. stocks (SPY) and ex-U.S. equities this year?". Buybacks are one answer and record corporate profits is the other.

Both buybacks and robust bottom line growth are directly attributable to the late-cycle fiscal stimulus enacted by the Trump administration. That same fiscal stimulus has played dollar positive since April because it turbocharges the late-cycle expansion and threatens to overheat the economy, forcing the Fed to lean more hawkish than it otherwise might. The more hawkish the Fed, the wider the monetary policy divergence with the rest of the world and the wider that policy divergence, the more impetus for the dollar to rally. The stronger the dollar, the tighter are global financial conditions. Tighter financial conditions put pressure on ex-U.S. assets that are vulnerable to the Fed's tightening cycle. That, in turn, exacerbates the divergence between U.S. stocks and, for instance, emerging market equities.

Over the past couple of weeks, concerns about America's fiscal trajectory have reemerged and those concerns look to be weighing on the greenback much as they did late last year and during the first three months of 2018, but that's another story. For the purposes of this post, just note that U.S. fiscal policy has helped prolong the stateside rally in stocks and buybacks are a big part of the equation.

In the context of U.S. fiscal policy and buybacks, one reader recently asked if the pace of corporate cash repatriation was sustainable. Implicit in that query is the notion that if the clip at which U.S. corporates are repatriating cash were to slow, buybacks could slow as well.

That question garnered renewed attention earlier this month thanks to a Wall Street Journal article entitled "Trump Promised a Rush of Repatriated Cash, But Company Responses Are Modest". You can read that for yourself, but the gist of it is captured in first two sentences because unlike Heisenberg, WSJ isn't trying to bury the lede. To wit, from the linked article:

The tax-law revamp ended the practice of taxing U.S. companies when they bring home foreign profits. Companies long complained that profit earned abroad was trapped and held it in foreign subsidiaries to avoid additional taxes. U.S. companies have moved cautiously in repatriating profits stockpiled overseas in response to last year's tax-law rewrite, after the Trump administration's assertions that trillions of dollars would come home quickly and supercharge the domestic economy.

In order to answer the reader question mentioned above, I wanted to quickly highlight some commentary from the latest edition of JPMorgan's weekly "Flows and Liquidity" series, penned by the bank's Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

The note, dated Friday, is a followup to a similar piece Panigirtzoglou put out back in June. Those interested in the background can read some highlights from that piece here, but that's not a prerequisite for understanding his most recent analysis.

JPMorgan uses the line item "foreign earnings retained abroad", found in Table F.103 in US Flow of Funds for the "Nonfinancial Corporate Business" to assess corporate cash repatriation.

In the June note referenced above, the bank predicted that the torrent pace of cash repatriation would likely slow in Q2 following a Q1 that likely saw some $225 billion return to U.S. shores.

The latest Flow of Funds data seemingly proves JPMorgan was correct. Here's Panigirtzoglou, noting the Q2 figure and providing some context with the 2005 episode that was frequently cited last year as a blueprint for what to expect from the new tax law:

The repatriation flow appears to have slowed considerably in Q2 to $105bn, less than half of the Q1 amount. Despite the deceleration in Q2, the current repatriation episode is still bigger and faster than the previous US repatriation episode of 2005. During the repatriation episode of 2005, $134bn was repatriated by US nonfinancial companies during the last three quarters of that year based on the decline in "foreign earnings retained abroad" relative to previous four quarters (Figure 1). This represented around 16% of the estimated $842bn stock of offshore cash at the time which we proxy via the cumulative "foreign earnings retained abroad" flow over the 10 years preceding 2005. In Q1 this year alone we had 11% of offshore cash being repatriated. In Q2 we had an additional 5% of cash being repatriated. So the cumulative 16% repatriation of 2005 has already been reached in only two quarters this year.

What does this mean going forward and, more to the point, what might it mean for buybacks? Well, Panigirtzoglou predicts that the current episode will ultimately result in 20-25% of offshore cash being repatriated, for a total of between $400-$500 billion. Considering that, as noted in the excerpted passage above, 16% has already come home, the pace will slow markedly going forward.

Of course, just because a company repatriates cash, doesn't mean that cash is actually deployed via buybacks (or anything else for that matter). JPMorgan proxies this by simply taking a look at the 15 U.S. companies with the largest cash holdings which together account for roughly 50% of all offshore cash piles. Here's a table:

(JPMorgan)

What's implied there is that in the first half of 2018, $127 billion in offshore cash was deployed and if you simply double that (because those 15 companies account for nearly half of all offshore cash holdings), you end up with something on the order of $260 billion in deployed cash during the first half of the year.

If you go back up and look at JPMorgan's estimates for how much offshore cash was in fact repatriated over the same period, you end up with $330 billion ($225 billion in Q1 and $105 billion in Q2). $260 billion is about 80% of $330 billion, so out of all cash that's repatriated, more than three quarters is being spent on something. Here's Panigirtzoglou explaining how much went to buybacks:

The reported "net decrease in the capital stock", a proxy for share buybacks, increased sharply to $170bn per quarter in H1 vs. $108bn per quarter in the previous year. So in total a net incremental change of $124bn in share buybacks appears to have occurred in H1. This implies that a bit less than half or 46% of the $270bn of offshore cash deployed in H1 has been used for share buybacks

The implications here are straightforward. The pace of offshore cash repatriation is slowing markedly and should continue to decelerate going forward. Thus, to the extent you're counting on repatriated cash to turbocharge the already robust buyback bid, you might want to curb your enthusiasm.

In the interest of not leaving readers on a sour note, I'll give you the good news courtesy of Goldman, presented without further comment.

Surging corporate profitability has led to a jump in share repurchases in 2018. S&P 500 revenues rose by 11% during 1H vs. the comparable year-ago period. EPS climbed by 25% during the first half as firms benefitted from lower corporate tax rates. As a result, S&P 500 cash flow from operations surged by 35% to $917 billion in 1H 2018. The rise in CFO created a high-quality problem for managements: How should they spend all the cash?

