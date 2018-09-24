Hess Corporation: Consider Taking Profits

Its output from Bakken will rise in the short term, but its total production will still fall in 2018 as compared to 2017, thanks to asset sales.

Hess Corporation (HES) is well positioned to turn around in the long term by significantly growing its oil production driven by the start-up of its project in Guyana. This will also have a positive impact on the company's cost structure. But the company has a poor track record of generating profits and free cash flows, and it could report weak production numbers in the short term.

Hess Corporation is one of the biggest operators at the Bakken field with leading positions at the core of the shale oil play. But the company's future is underpinned in large part by the offshore oil production project in Guyana. Hess owns a 30% stake in the Stabroek Block which is located around 130 miles offshore Guyana and is operated by Exxon Mobil (XOM). The block, which is spread over 6.6 million acres, holds more than 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent resources, although this estimate may climb significantly in the future as Hess and Exxon Mobil continue with exploration and appraisal work.

Image: Hess Investor Presentation

So far, Exxon Mobil and Hess have announced nine major oil finds at Stabroek, including an oil discovery at the Hammerhead-1 well which was announced at the end of last month. The companies will carry out appraisal work at Hammerhead which could be followed by an upward revision in the block's resource potential. Hess' CEO John Hess has said that we could be looking at "multi-billion barrels of additional exploration potential." The increase in the size of the resource base can have a positive impact on Hess' valuation.

Exxon Mobil has accelerated exploration work and plans to rapidly develop the Stabroek project. The Hammerhead find was made by the Stena Carron drillship which began working in late-July. Another drillship, called Noble Tom Madden, will arrive in October to work near Turbot. The company has planned to add FPSO (floating production, storage and offloading) unit and subsea equipment on Liza in the coming quarters which will begin producing up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day (gross) from early 2020. Hess' share of production will be 36,000 bpd. This will be followed by the addition of another FPSO vessel on Liza which will produce up to 220,000 bpd from 2022. A third vessel will tap into Payara to produce around 180,000 bpd from as soon as 2023. Overall, Exxon Mobil has planned to install up to five FPSO units which, together, will produce 750,000 bpd by 2025.

This could lift Hess' production by 225,000 bpd, which is significant for a company which produced 247,000 boepd (net, ex. Libya) in the second quarter of this year. This could translate into up to 90% increase in production in a span of just seven years. Moreover, the offshore project will produce low-cost barrels with a breakeven oil price of just $35 a barrel (WTI). In fact, the Liza development is one of the most lucrative oil projects in the world right now since it has the lowest breakeven price among all global offshore oil and onshore shale oil plays.

Image: Hess Investor Presentation

The increase in low-cost production from Guyana could greatly help Hess. The company is a high-cost operator which has failed to consistently report profits, even as oil price environment improved to more than $60 a barrel in 2018. By comparison, a number of its peers, such as Anadarko Petroleum (APC), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Apache Corp. (APA), Marathon Oil (MRO), and ConocoPhillips (COP) have been reporting quarterly profits since the second half of last year. Hess, on the other hand, reported a loss of $56 million in the second quarter of this year on an adjusted basis, with a realized price of crude oil of almost $63 a barrel. Although this was an improvement from a loss of $449 million reported a year earlier and a loss of $72 million in the first quarter of this year, the company's earnings have remained in the red nonetheless.

The addition of low-cost barrels from Guyana, however, should improve Hess' cost structure. The company is targeting 30% reduction in cash production costs and 35% reduction in DD&A charges on a per boe basis by 2023. The improvement in cost structure should put the company in a better position to report profits even in a weak oil price environment, just like its peers.

Hess is also targeting higher production from Bakken in the coming quarters. In the second quarter, the company reported a 6% increase in output from Bakken on a year-over-year basis to 114,000 boepd. The company will increase drilling activity in the second half of the year by adding two additional drilling rigs, one of which has already been deployed. That will fuel production growth. For the full year, Hess expects to produce between 115,000 and 120,000 boepd from Bakken which depicts a gain of 6.8% at the mid-point from last year. The company has planned to increase Bakken production to 175,000 boepd by 2021 which shows a CAGR of more than 10%.

Hess' long-term outlook is looking positive but in the short term, it will continue to struggle with weak production. Although its output from Bakken has been growing, it isn't enough to offset the negative impact coming from the sale of assets. This year, the company's net production (ex. Libya) is forecasted to drop to the range of 245,000 to 255,000 boepd from 296,000 boepd in 2017. On the other hand, a number of Hess' peers, such as Anadarko Petroleum, are growing production. In this backdrop, Hess' earnings growth will lag behind its peers in the current and next year, or until Guyana comes online by the end of this decade.

Furthermore, Hess has now reported quarterly losses in 15 straight quarters. The company has also been burning cash flows. Hess does not generate enough cash flows to fully fund its capital expenditure, which is in contrast to some of its peers, such as ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum. In the first six months of this year, Hess generated $635 million of net cash flow from operations but spent $793 million as capital expenditure (E&P only). As a result, it faced a shortfall of $158 million ($635Mn-$793Mn). The company relied mainly on asset sales to bridge the funding gap. If the company continues to report weak levels of cash flows, then it will continue relying on asset sales to fund a part of its operations. It could also borrow additional debt but that may have a negative impact on the company's financial health.

Shares of Hess Corp. have gained by 48% this year. That's made it one of the most expensive oil and gas stocks. The company's shares are trading almost 64 times next year's Thomson Reuters' consensus earnings estimate. The markets have already priced the positive impact associated with the Guyana project. It seems unlikely that Hess will continue to outperform in the short term if the company continues to struggle with production growth while reporting losses and weak levels of cash flows. I believe long-term oriented investors who are looking at the immense potential of Guyana should continue to hold this stock but consider taking profits on some of the holdings.

