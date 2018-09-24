The State Of Cardinal Health Going Into 2019

Finally, I will look towards the future and discuss what Cardinal Health needs to do in order to return maximum value to shareholders.

Cardinal Health (CAH) is a dividend aristocrat which has been in business for 39 years. Businesses like these rarely go on sale, especially in a market where a vast majority of asset prices are being artificially propped up by low interest rates, cheap money, ridiculous and unnecessary debt-laden stock buybacks, and financial engineering. However, this is that moment in time where opportunity meets preparation.

What Happened in the Past?

Let’s not beat around the bush. Cardinal Health has seen its market price decline around 30% YTD. So, the obvious question is why?

1. Generic Price Deflation

I spent an entire article discussing this issue in depth, so please take a look. However, to summarize here, generic price deflation is a significant threat that faces CAH. The government has sped up the process at which generic are entering the market. Since demand is inelastic and supply is increasing, the price of those drugs being sold is falling. There have also been reports of drug manufacturer collusion to keep the price down. This issue is most likely to persist as President Trump signed into law the reauthorization of the Generic Drug User Fee Amendments (GDUFA) through September 2022. Thus, the government is carrying out its agenda of lowering prices, and this will not cease.

An analyst asked Jorge Gomez in the Q3 2018 earnings call, “What kind of volume growth do we need to see in generics given the depreciation there is in order to grow EBIT in that segment?” Mr. Gomez did not provide any specific granularity. However, I believe the demand (and increase in volume) will start increasing in the coming decade.

Baby boomers are turning of age rapidly, and as that demographic gets issued scripts for prescriptions pills, the demand will rise. Further pushing that trend is the increase in rates of ADHD and other conditions which require prescription pills. As more and more Americans are prescribed pills for their conditions, the demand and volume are going to shoot through the roof for generics. It is precisely this demand that is going to pressure prices to move back up. Therefore, the generic price deflation problem is a real threat – but in the short run.

2. Operating Profit Decline

While we are on the subject of declines, it is quite noteworthy to point out that Cardinal Health’s operating profit declined by 94% in 2018. Yes, you read that correctly. Operating profit fell from $2,120 million in 2017 to $126 million in 2018.

Obviously, the impairment charge is what stands out the most. During Q4 of fiscal 2018, CAH recognized a $1.4 billion non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to their Medical segment. The impairment was primarily driven by inventory and cost challenges within their Cordis business, which manufactures interventional vascular technology. Cardinal Health bought this business from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) back in 2015 for a little under $2 billion. The massive $1.4 billion impairment charge is due to the writeoffs Cardinal Health made for device consigned inventory. Consigned inventory is inventory that is in the possession of the customer but is still owned by the supplier.

Once it was revealed to them that they had inventory which needed to be reserved due to excess amounts in certain parts of the world and some inventory that needed to be discarded as it expired, Cardinal Health decided to implement new processes and technology improvements that will better manage their Cordis inventory.

For example, say that Cordis has a bunch of Product A that it plans on selling in Country X. If that country has no demand for that product because it is already in abundance, then Cordis obviously cannot sell it there – there is no market for it. This causes that inventory to remain on the balance sheet unsold. As a result of these situations, companies have something called an inventory reserve account. This is a contra asset account which accounts for the predicted amount of inventory that will not be able to be sold that year. Companies set aside percentages that they expect this to be based off of history. Once the inventory in question is identified, it will be written down. Cardinal Health’s Cordis business clearly did a tremendously poor job of this as they wound up writing down $1.4 billion worth of inventory which they couldn’t sell and subsequently, a lot of it expired.

This new technology will focus on reducing the reserves for excess and obsolete inventory going forward. These new processes should also help the accuracy of predicting customer demands. It goes without saying that it is crucial for manufacturers to accurately forecast demand and adjust production accordingly. Clearly, Cordis had some issues with their demand signals because the amount demanded and the amount produced were not even close to being in alignment. This obviously drives up manufacturing costs in the form of unnecessary production, storage costs, and disposal costs. The bright side of this is, many times, companies charge obsolete inventory to their cost of goods sold (thereby reducing taxable income), or they might donate it (providing tax deductions). Sadly, taxes instead went up for them in the Q3, because, as CEO Mike Kaufmann puts it,

It [Cordis’ Components] changed where we believe our income was going to be in various jurisdictions and that caused us to have to go back and restate what we expect the tax impact would be on Cordis. I know that's below the line, but that was what drove the tax component that also had the impact on EPS that we mentioned.

Cardinal Health says that its new IT projects will more accurately assemble demand data and analytics and improve visibility into the demand of its product markets. For example, they implemented new ERP functionality which allows them to identify inventory positions in certain geographies that require higher inventory reserves. This new functionality gives them greater market visibility in the global supply chain.

In addition, they have changed the management heading that division with Pat Holt being the new leader. He was previously running the Asia-Pac business within Cordis, which was very profitable. Cardinal Health expects that Cordis as a whole will be on a path to profitability the end of FY 2019. They stand by the business and believe it will be a driver of growth for the company in the future.

Many readers are probably wondering at this point, if this inventory debacle happened to the Cordis business, can it also happen to the Patient Recovery Business? Highly unlikely. We need to differentiate the two businesses here and understand that over 70% of Cordis’ business is outside the US, whereas over 75% of Patient Recovery’s business is in the US. This distinction matters because Cardinal Health has much more clarity regarding inventory since those products are coming directly into Cardinal Health’s warehouses and are part of their everyday offering.

Another two distinctions between the two are that the Patient Recovery business’s inventory is not consigned inventory and also has no expiry date. This further illustrates the point that Cardinal Health’s visibility into this inventory is much more clear than in the Cordis segment.

The write-off and subsequent impairments are of course concerning, but they do not occur ordinarily, and I believe management is taking the appropriate measures to resolve that issue. These types of occurrences happen in the daily course of business. No business is perfect – what matters to investors is if management recognizes the mistakes and plans to fix them. The answer here to both of these questions is yes. At the end of the day, I do not see this as a threat to long-term business operations because these issues are being addressed, but it will have to be monitored closely.

3. Customer Contract Renewals, Customer Contract Repricing, Divestitures

Cardinal Health lost their Prime Therapeutics contract. However, they extended the OptumRx account to fiscal year 2024. This is great news because CVS and OptumRx accounted for 25% and 11% of Cardinal Health’s fiscal 2018 revenue, respectively. Their pharmaceutical distribution agreement with CVS only lasts until June 2019. If the contract is not renewed, that would cause a big problem for the company. However, given the fact that Cardinal Health and CVS Caremark have partnered to form Red Oak Sourcing, I think both companies have a strong relationship and clearly benefit from one another.

CEO Mike Kaufmann stated that there would some headwinds going forward in FY 2019, but that it is just the normal course of business. They have great relationships with their customers, and as far as the market is concerned, it is not that there is necessarily more pressure or higher competition. It is simply that they have a large share of repricings coming up that they must negotiate.

Lastly, the market has seen the Chinese distribution divestiture and partial equity selling (55%) of naviHealth to a private equity firm as negatives. If money is not being used productively, then it is hurting the shareholders. By eliminating this waste of resources, Cardinal Health is freeing up capital that can now be deployed to higher returning assets. This reallocation of capital makes the business more efficient and shows that management has the ability to adapt and keep the portfolio mix as profitable as possible. This is good news for the long-term shareholders, not bad news.

Also, this is 2018 and thus, every article has to mention Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Once Amazon started making headlines that it was entering the healthcare business using their expansive distribution capabilities, investors started quaking in their boots. The reality is the barriers to entry in this business are high, there is effectively an oligopoly controlling the drug distribution game (Cardinal Health, McKesson (NYSE:MCK), AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)), and it takes time to develop the infrastructure, relationships, and resources to conquer this industry. Not to mention, the profit margin in this business is extremely thin, and it would make sense for Amazon to grab from lower hanging fruit. Of course, it is necessary to monitor the situation closely because in this world, you never know. However, at the moment, I do not forecast this as a huge threat.

What About the Present?

Now that we have a picture and reference point for how in the world we wound up here at around $50 a share, let’s look at where we are right now. Cardinal Health distinguishes its business in two segments. Let’s see how they performed for FY 2018.

Pharmaceutical Segment

The pharmaceutical segment grew revenue 4%, while profit fell 9%. Revenue grew overall from distributing more products and was offset by the loss of a large mail order contract and divestiture of the Chinese distribution business. Cardinal Health distributes drugs, and the fact that their core business is profitable and increasing sales is a great sign. Furthermore, the divestiture should be viewed as a good decision, not bad. Wall Street’s eye for the future is so short-sighted, the only thing that they can see clearly is the quarterly report in front of them. Instead of focusing on the long term and what is best for companies, they constantly flip buy, hold, and sell ratings like it’s a light switch. Like I stated earlier, if a company is divesting from assets which are not producing returns – that is a good thing. That frees up capital to deploy in more profitable areas and increase shareholder value in the long run.

One of the biggest drivers of the decline in profit is Cardinal Health’s ongoing investment in their pharmaceutical IT platform. However, sacrificing profit now, to make the long-term business more profitable is exactly what we want as shareholders. Wall Street becomes upset at this because it brings down quarter to quarter performance since costs are higher.

As a quick side note, this is an economy-wide problem where businesses and consumers do not forfeit consumption today in order to consume more tomorrow. Savings are not encouraged in today’s economy for consumers the same way investing in the long run is not encouraged for businesses since analysts solely want quarter to quarter EPS targets hit.

Medical Segment

Cardinal Health delivered great growth in this area of the business as revenues increased 15% and profit increased 16%. The increased revenue was primarily driven by the Patient Recovery business, offset mostly by the debacle in their Cordis business. If they managed to increase profits by double digits while simultaneously recognizing a $1.4 billion impairment to Cordis, imagine what they can earn when Cordis starts firing on all cylinders. This is a huge opportunity for Cardinal Health, and I believe management is righting the ship.

Also, I want to point out that there is a growing shift to decentralize medical care. Many patients would prefer pharmacies to provide basic medical care rather than going to a doctor, which might be more time consuming and costly. Therefore, as we shift to that type of model, I believe Cardinal Health medical supplies will be in higher demand since this is an untapped market that will require at least some physical supplies.

Overall, revenue for 2018 was $136.8 billion, a 5 percent increase from the prior year. This increase was primarily due to higher sales from the pharmaceutical distribution, higher sales from specialty pharmaceutical customers, and the acquisition of Patient Recovery.

What About the Future?

Cardinal Health has six main goals for 2019. Rather than simply copy them here, this illustration from their Q4 earnings call slides depicts their plans to adapt going forward.

If these policies and changes are executed, I believe Cardinal Health is going to become an even stronger business than it is now, and as that occurs, we as shareholders will be rewarded for our patience.

The biggest tailwinds CAH will have pushing it forward in FY 2019 will be:

Patient Recovery growth Specialty business growth Tax breaks No discretionary 401K contributions at this point in time Cost-cutting initiatives (labor reduction, change in spending policies, indirect procurement initiatives)

The biggest headwinds CAH will have pulling it backwards in FY 2019 will be:

P&L impact of divestitures Customer renewals Generic price deflation (expected to have same sell side pattern as 2018) Tampered brand inflation (expected to be in the mid single digits) Loss of PharMerica contract

I want to discuss the future of Cordis, however, since that has been one of the most talked about issues during earnings calls. The company bought Cordis because it helps bring a total package of products to customers that further increases the value of Cardinal Health supplies. CEO Mike Kaufmann stated that, in addition to the value proposition it provides, Cordis also provides a foundation for growth outside the US. Cordis allowed Cardinal Health to build an ex-US infrastructure consisting of third party logistics companies, HR processes, and presence in foreign markets. In fact, they are leveraging this infrastructure for Patient Recovery’s ex-US use as well. Cardinal Health truly believes in the value Cordis provides and is going to continue to pursue this avenue, despite the recent headwinds.

The company expects low single digit revenue growth for FY 2019 and non-GAAP EPS in the range of $4.90 to $5.15, which has potential to be an increase over the past fiscal year which ended in June 2018. They expect the cadence of growth to be strong and continue to ramp up throughout the year.

With that being said, there is one thing that I must bring to every reader’s attention. Cardinal Health financed its stock buybacks in 2018 partially by cash and the rest by borrowing money.

This is a huge turnoff for me, and it might be for you as well, given the situation we are in economy-wise. When interest rates are suppressed at artificially low levels, such as now, that makes borrowing money ‘cheap.’ After all, interest rates are merely the price of borrowing money. Businesses take advantage of that and begin to borrow money to finance operations that they normally would not be able to (or even consider) in an economy of normal, higher rates.

As investors, we want businesses borrowing money in order to produce higher earnings in the future – not borrowing money to artificially increase their EPS (by reducing outstanding shares) as the latter provides no real value to the core operating business. As much as all the positives I had to say about Cardinal Health, this, to me, is a negative. We will have to keep an eye on this for future stock buybacks.

Takeaway

Cardinal Health fell due to inefficiencies in its business. Many investors see a struggling Cordis business and extrapolate (in their minds) that struggle to the rest of the business, even when it doesn’t exist. For investors who follow my work, we see opportunity so long as management shows that it understands the issue and has concrete plans to resolve them. Cardinal Health shows both. Furthermore, the core business is currently profitable, and that is projected to stay the same next year. Please take a look at my valuation article as well as the other article I linked up above and will do so here as well. Reading all three in conjunction will help investors understand the business far more holistically.

I believe Cardinal Health is undervalued at these prices from a qualitative perspective. The goal of this article was to show that the business has room to grow. Thanks for taking the time to read/comment on my work. Hit that follow button if you so wish.

