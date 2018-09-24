Amarin 'Proves It'

Lacking lots of info, I toss out a guesstimated price target of $15 from the current $10 by the end of 2019.

In this article, I briefly comment on the old PROVE-IT study and suggest that REDUCE-IT has results that could turn things around for AMRN.

Background - comments on PROVE-IT

After the real world benefits of a statin were shown in a large scale outcomes trial of high cholesterol patients with Pravachol, and then replicated with Zocor and Mevacor, the next question was what LDL-cholesterol level was a goal for patients at risk of a cardiovascular, or CV, event. This was answered by the PROVE-IT study that compared high dose Lipitor to high dose Pravachol, with much greater LDL-lowering with Lipitor. Study results were published in the NEJM in 2004. These changed the practice paradigm based on a 16% reduction rate in major adverse CV events, or MACE. The absolute reduction was from 26% from 22%.

This 16% further reduction in risk "proved it:" lower was better in LDL reduction (from 96 mg/dl with Pravachol all the way down to 62 mg/dl with Lipitor).

Now, we have what looks like the next practical advance in risk reduction with an oral agent, with top-line results of a long term CV trial self-consciously named with PROVE-IT in mind. Introducing...

REDUCE-IT reduced MACE

As Amarin (AMRN) announced Monday morning, high-risk patients taking a statin with LDL levels of 40-100 mg/dl and meeting other criteria met the study's primary endpoint of benefit of its marketed drug Vascepa versus placebo with:

...an approximately 25% relative risk reduction, to a high degree of statistical significance (p<0.001)... This result was supported by robust demonstrations of efficacy across multiple secondary endpoints.

Also important, the drug was safe:

Vascepa was well tolerated... The proportions of patients experiencing adverse events and serious adverse events in REDUCE-IT were similar between the active and placebo treatment groups.

We will have to wait until Nov. 10 for more details to be released, in a presentation at the big AHA meeting in Chicago. The company hopes for publication of the results by year-end.

I trust that the results are as stated in the press release and will pass muster with the FDA and medical communities. But I also know that this is a judgment call on my part and that nothing has really been "proven" yet. My bottom line is that the stated percent reduction in MACE is so good, with positive secondary endpoints as well, that Vascepa can now be a major product. But I don't know the details, and only the FDA will see all the data.

Please be aware of this caveat when thinking about this article and the points made within it.

AMRN's basic status

Currently, Vascepa is indicated for very high triglyceride conditions. With a small sales force, and against difficult competition, sales have done pretty well, growing 17% yoy in Q2 to $52.5 MM, or a $210 MM annual rate.

There was an operating loss of $32 MM, comprised of three main factors:

sub-optimal gross margins of only around 75%

high SG&A

ongoing R&D expenses.

In addition, AMRN reported a worsened "total liabilities and stockholders' deficit of $204 MM.

So, it's a dicey fundamental situation. Vascepa has had to be discounted to meet various other forms of "fish oil" competition and competition from other modes of triglyceride lowering, most of which are generic.

But...

REDUCE-IT might send the stock well above $10

The first two articles I contributed to Seeking Alpha on a pharma stock were on AMRN, in Feb. 2013 and then a month later. In the March article, I took a complex point of view. I said that the stock could well have an 80% chance of being worthless or nearly so. Even with that, I said that the ultimate upside was so great that mathematically, the theoretical valuation considerations favored the bulls. Personally, I went long AMRN, but the stock began trading very badly, I quickly sold AMRN for a tiny profit and moved on. Around that time, AstraZeneca (AZN) acquired a "fish oil" R&D competitor of AMRN, which I thought might reflect badly on AMRN and Vascepa one way or another. As a retiree, an 80% chance or so of owning a stock that would drop to near zero was not an investment I favored if AZN liked a competitor better.

Now, 5 1/2 years later, I again believe that the sales possibility is so great that even at a price around $10, or a market cap above $3 B, there is large upside here.

AMRN says in a current presentation that it has capacity to produce $0.5 B worth of Vascepa, with plans to increase that capacity to $1 B next year. That likely understates matters. I offer some reasons two reasons as to why Vascepa can now do much more than $1 B as soon as AMRN secures the appropriate supply of fish (or other source) and processing capacity to manufacture the drug:

pricing should be able to be increased, perhaps substantially

the addressable market is very large and global

the current discounted prices for the injectible LDL-lowering agents Repatha and Praluent are high relative to Vascepa, providing a pricing umbrella

the AZN triglyceride-lowering drug, Epanova, has a CVOT trial ongoing that addresses a more limited patient population (low HDL).

So, I reason that if Vascepa indeed has "proven it" with SECURE-IT, and the drug is doing over $200 MM a year with strong competition and only a niche indication, between net price increases, a large and well-defined new indication, and geographic expansion, a 10X increase in sales is a mid-case scenario. No guarantees, and we - and the FDA - have to see all the data, of course.

Patents alone may not limit the drug's effective lifespan

Vascepa has no exclusivity from the FDA, but it claims protection until 2030, with the principal patent being #8,298,554. There is a different formulation patent also listed in the FDA's Orange Book which expires in 2020, #8188146. While this is a formulation patent, the active ingredient being well-known, in May Teva (TEVA) and AMRN settled a generic challenge, with TEVA agreeing to wait until August 2029 to launch a generic. That TEVA, an ultra-sophisticated generic company would agree to delay a generic intro so many years from now, gives me confidence (not certainty) that AMRN has a strong patent position.

That's point 1 in favor of considering a long position in AMRN.

Point 2 is that actually obtaining the right fish and manufacturing purified EPA is not easy. Before Vascepa was even approved, I spoke with a company that was looking for private investors for a process it was developing to develop a second source of EPA for AMRN, so I know from that time period that the entire supply chain and manufacturing process is not easy to replicate.

AMRN addresses this in a legal action it filed in 2017:

Amarin's Vascepa® capsules are a single-molecule, FDA-approved, prescription product consisting of the ethyl ester form of the omega-3 acid commonly known as EPA. Vascepa® is not fish oil, but is derived from fish through a stringent and complex drug manufacturing process. That drug manufacturing process is highly regulated by the FDA, involves chemical alteration, and is designed to effectively eliminate impurities and isolate and protect the fragile single molecule active ingredient.

AMRN goes on to note that in this action, it seeks to ban importation of certain EPA-based products; please read this and other matters if considering an investment in AMRN, given the risks the situation could pose to the stock. The Company Profile web page shows some of these issues, with links.

Risks

AMRN represents a money-losing corporation with challenged finances and a positive press release.

Please be aware of the inherent riskiness of AMRN at any price.

Concluding thoughts

It is unusual for a clinical study to take quite this long and to potentially make such a difference for a drug. From a relatively small addressable market at a price that only is allowing an industry-low gross margin around 75%, Vascepa is now poised to address a very large market indeed. I will go out on an early limb and wonder if it is reasonable to think of Vascepa surging to $2 B in annual sales and averaging that level of sales in real terms for many years. If so, and if the net profit margin of this one-product company were 50% after all expenses and taxes, then if we are assuming price increases would be available to keep up with the discount rate one applies to future earnings, the company would be worth $2 B x 12 x 0.5 = $12 B. If average sales were half that for as many years, but net profit margins were also 50%, then the stock could have a present value of $6 B. At a price of $10, with almost 300 MM diluted shares outstanding, the market cap would be more like $3 B. So, perhaps, $40 is my ultimate price target, but it's way too early for me to think that aggressively. (On the other hand, I don't know that $2 B is going to represent peak sales. Maybe higher???)

All in all, I'm thinking (speculating) that AMRN could be a $15 stock again next year, assuming the FDA adds the REDUCE-IT results to the label in a timely fashion. Again, there are no guarantees, and all these guesses about sales and the like are fresh-off-the-presses, back-of-the-envelope initial reactions to the REDUCE-IT news.

So, at a price near $10, my reaction to the news on REDUCE-IT is to take a chance and go long the stock. There would be three ways to win here. One would be a trading profit, another would be a takeover from a major company, and a third would simply be for the company to sally forth with a rejuvenated product and generate big profits for long-term holders.

Caveat

The company had a conference call Monday AM. I have not had a chance to listen to it, or read a transcript. Also, I have not had a chance to do a deeper dive into AMRN, and if I come up with anything relevant in the days ahead, I will do an InstaBlog (at least) on the topic. Thus, this article and instituting a renewed long position in AMRN is based on my updated research "to date."

In summary, AMRN around $10 remains a risky stock. The long case for it remains speculative. Having always liked the Vascepa story and believing that the REDUCE-IT story has, given the risks, "proved" the case enough to go long the stock, this time I hope to be in this name for some time to come.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments, and additional knowledge of the AMRN story and related stories, that you may wish to share.

Submitted 1:07 PM with AMRN at $10.21 per share.

