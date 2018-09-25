Rare Earth Metals And REMX

Rare earth metals are commodities that may not trade on futures exchanges, but they have a myriad of applications in computers, DVDs, rechargeable batteries, cell phones, catalytic converters, magnets, fluorescent lights and many other products we use in our daily lives.

The rare earth sector of the commodities market contains seventeen chemical elements that occur together on the periodic table.

Source: Geology.com

The chart highlights the members of the sector that has experienced growing demand over the past two decades. Additionally, rare earth metals play a critical role in national defense. Night-vision goggles, precision-guided weapons, communications, and GPS equipment, batteries, and other defense electronics contain these elements. Additionally, jet engines and oil and gas drilling technology contains rare earth elements.

Before 1965, there was little demand for rare earth elements, but the first color television sets used Europium for producing color images which began the exponential demand for the commodities.

The VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) is a market product that seeks to replicate the price action in the rare earth and strategic metals sector. The fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the MVISA Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index which produce, refine, and recycle the commodities. The ETF construction representing top holdings at total over 70% of the companies contained in the portfolio can be found here. While not explicitly stated, it is likely that the balance of 20% of the ETF is available for opportunities in the market as they arise.

China is in a dominant position in this sector of the commodities market that has so many critical applications for technology, the current trade dispute between the United States and China threatens U.S. supplies of the raw materials.

Trade issues stand between China and the U.S.

Over recent months, the U.S. and China traded $50 billion in tariffs as the Trump Administration in the United States seeks to address the trade imbalance with China and create “fairness and reciprocity” in trade protocols. The proportionate retaliation by the Chinese and a lack of progress in trade negotiations led President Trump to up the ante in September as he rolled out a 10% tariff on another $200 billion in Chinese exports to the United States. The President said that the tariff rate would increase to 25% if no progress on trade occurs and threatened the Chinese that he would slap tariffs on an additional $257 billion in Chinese exports if the world’s two most prosperous nations cannot come an am agreement on trade.

China has retaliated by slapping protectionist measures on U.S. agricultural products as well as exports of LNG, which is a burgeoning business in the U.S., to China. China has also been devaluing their currency as a tool in the trade dispute. The U.S. has the upper hand in the trade dispute as China exports more to the U.S. than it imports. However, China has several economic tools at its disposal as it can weaken its yuan to make Chinese exports more competitive around the world, and they are the leading holder of U.S. government debt. If China were to stop buying U.S. bonds or sell some of their holdings, interest rates in the U.S. would move higher causing pressure on U.S. markets. Another tool in the trade war could be China’s position when it comes to ownership of rare earth metals.

Rare earth metals are under China’s control

In the 1990s, China became the world’s leading producer of the rare earth commodities. As global demand increased, China took advantage of its dominant position with restrictions on exports which led to a significant increase in prices. Aside from Chinese dominance on the supply side of the fundamental equation, like in many other raw material markets, China is the world’s leading consumer of the elements. In 2010, the Chinese controlled 95% of annual production of rare earth elements. When it came to output outside their borders, the Chinese made strategic investments to maintain their control of the market.

Source: Geology.com

As the chart shows, China leads the world in strategic reserves and production of the rare earth elements as of 2016 estimates. Brazil and Vietnam are the nations that are tied with the second largest reserves followed by Russia. Together the four countries have over 87% of the world’s reserves within their borders. However, the Chinese have made investments in many of the countries that hold significant reserves increasing their level of control.

An exclusion from the wave of tariffs

The United States did not include rare earth elements in its final list of the latest tariffs which is a sign of U.S. reliance on China when it comes to sourcing the strategic commodities. Rare earth metals are critical to U.S. security and economic prosperity, and they could be the Achilles heel in the ongoing trade dispute. The bottom line is that the Chinese dominate rare earth metals supplies and U.S. demand is increasing as a function of technological advances in many sectors of the economy including national defense. The trade dispute and a hard line by China when it comes to U.S. demand could become an unintended consequence of the current policy on trade and the wave of protectionism. The current environment seems ripe for China to begin to squeeze the prices of rare earth metals which means that they could be heading significantly higher.

REMX is an ETF that tracks the prices of the rare metals

Direct investment in the rare earth metals of the commodities market is a tricky business. As they do not trade on futures exchanges, the only potential avenue for investment or trading is via the companies that are involved in the production, distribution, processing, and recycling of the elements. The VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (REMX) is one of the few products that attempt to replicate price action in this market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart dating back to 2010 illustrates, REMX has traded in a range from $11.07 to $115.64 over the past eight years with the high coming in 2011. During that year, many raw materials hit all-time highs, and China was in full control of the rare earth elements market. At $20.38 per share on September 24, REMX is closer to the bottom than the top of its trading range.

Could rare earth metals become a critical issue in protectionism?

When the two sides in the trade dispute finally make their way to the negotiating table in earnest, rare earth metals may be in the spotlight. Chinese control could either squeeze prices higher or restrict or ban availabilities of the elements to the United States as part of their retaliatory measures. Therefore, a full-fledged trade and currency war with China could put the U.S. in a challenging position when it comes to fulfilling requirements for the commodities.

Rare earth elements could become a critical bargaining chip for China in trade negotiations. While the balance of trade favors the U.S. putting intense pressure on the Chinese economy, China could hold a critical group of commodities hostages over the coming months. Henry Clay, the U.S. Senator in the 1800s, was “the great compromiser.” Clay said that a negotiation that leads to a fair deal often leaves both sides at the table feeling like they had lost. Rare earth metals could be China’s ace in the hole when it comes to negotiations as they could force the U.S. to abandon some of their demands when it comes to a new trade deal with the world’s most populous nation. REMX could be set to soar if rare earth metals become the market in the center of the dispute over the coming months.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.