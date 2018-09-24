Callon Petroleum Margins Are Too Good To Ignore

As a result of their superior margin growth, CPE should be more insulated from commodity price volatility than peers, and shares look ready for takeoff.

CPE is using less sand per well in the Wildhorse region of the Permian, despite having an abundance of new regional supply. They are using Northern White to offset decline rates.

Callon boasts some of the highest margins in the industry, which is protecting earnings from widening differentials seen in the Permian.

Callon Petroleum (CPE), is showing investors why their stock held up so well during the downturn of 2016. The company displays some of the best economics in the Permian, with operating margins of $44.17 per BOE being higher than the average E&P by almost $15 dollars. These superior margins are due to faster cycle times, pad development, longer laterals, optimized completions, increased takeaway capacity, and new initiatives to recycle water, to name a few.

So, it is no wonder that CPE is deciding to grow production 10% per quarter in order to take advantage of the highly-profitable oil price environment, which the company said it is well on track to meet. As a result of these dynamics driving margins for CPE, and its share price lagging peers, investors should consider going long the stock here at $11.75, and taking it for a ride to $14.

Pad Development Causing Faster Cycle Times

Callon is realizing faster cycle time synergies and beating expectations for wells put on production due to innovations in pad drilling. Larger pad designs are offsetting weaker pricing seen from widening differentials, as well as Frac interferences.

The efficiencies in mega-pad developments that lower cycle times are partially caused by fewer rig moves, which undoubtedly, are employed throughout a cube-style development strategy. Partnering with other E&Ps to core up acreage and push laterals to 10,000 feet also leverages efficiencies.

In the Midland Basin, for example, CPE is using three-well pads with simultaneous operations right alongside of each other (most likely zipper fracs). Some jobs are designed with six-well-mega-pads to do the trick. Every well requires different strategies.

Optimized Completions Outperforming Early Time Oil Production Estimates

As alluded to above, early time oil production and faster cycle times lead to a better than 30% outperformance of expectations (slide 9), which were due to pad drilling and longer laterals, and these innovations have bolstered CPE’s margins.

Optimized completions are also responsible for their margin gains. In the Wildhorse area, wells are being downspaced to eliminate frac interferences, which require less sand and fluid loading, leading to 5% costs savings per well. Again, this particular strategy with less sand and water is being used in the Wildhorse area, and not necessarily in other areas, because every well is different.

Local, brown sand is now available in abundant quantities, which is driving costs down further for CPE. However, they mentioned that they are complementing brown sand usage with Northern White sand in order to improve longer term well results. They are open to using 100% brown, but are waiting on results from other E&Ps in order to make the most informed decision as to what sand they will use in the future.

Takeaway Capacity

Measures to address takeaway capacity have been taken by Callon, as the company just signed another firm transport agreement for 15,000 barrels a day that will send oil volumes to the Gulf Coast, which will be occurring in late 2019.

More negotiations for firm transport agreements are in the works, especially for access to a new pipeline being built in the Permian that will plug into CPE’s regional gathering systems, and ultimately take those volumes to the Gulf. All of these measures to address takeaway capacity should improve differentials significantly.

CPE is also partnering with Goodnight Midstream to secure their water disposal needs, which can affect well costs significantly. In some cases, securing water disposal services can save E&Ps $400,000 to $500,000 per well.

Financials

Callon reported revenues of $137.1 million, which was a 66.6% increase year-over-year (seen by the income statement below).

CPE also has no outstanding borrowings on their credit revolver facility, and have pushed out $400 million of debt maturities into 2026. Their borrowing base should also be renegotiated soon under more attractive terms due to the new properties and production volumes that CPE has under its belt.

Their balance sheet also remains strong (seen above), with assets accounting for more than twice the amount of liabilities, which indicates that the company should have no trouble renegotiating the terms of their credit revolver or extending any future maturities.

Risks

The obvious risks facing Callon, as well as other E&Ps, is the delays in completions currently being experienced as companies await additional takeaway capacity to come online. Most E&Ps like CPE are still upping production guidance in what is perceived as a bottlenecked environment; and, make no mistake, the Permian is bottlenecked, judging by how wide differentials have gotten lately. But, that isn’t stopping CPE. If anything, they are just not able to raise production as much as they would like.

Inflation is also creeping in. Steel tariffs and equipment pricing are the culprits, but those numbers are being offset by lower sand prices, which can account for almost 10% of well costs. So, inflation is a wash at the moment, and delays in completions are not affecting E&Ps as much as the negative headlines would imply.

Conclusion

Callon has some of the highest margins in the business, which are helped out by their premium acreage position in the Permian. Other factors driving margins are step-changes from pads to mega pads, longer laterals, faster cycle times, (most likely due to zipper fracking or cube development strategies), and switches to cheaper, local brown sand.

New takeaway capacity is also being negotiated, which should lower differentials significantly and lift margins further. As a result of these bullish undercurrents driving earnings, and valuations being cheaper than peers who do not have the same quality margins, CPE deserves to play catch-up with the E&P sector.

