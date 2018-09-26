Garrett Looks Dirt Cheap

(Editor’s Note: There is limited liquidity in the when-issued market, which may not be suitable for all investors)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) is a leading manufacturer of turbo and superchargers for autos as well as technologies for the hybrid/electric market such as electric boosting and connected vehicle solutions. Garrett is slated to be spun-off from Honeywell (HON) on October 1st, and on 9/17/18 began trading on the when-issued market. Garrett stock has averaged 345,000 shares per day in volume and has ranged from $15.77 to $20.00. Investors can purchase GTX/WI through their broker, and following the spin-off on October 1st, the shares will be exchanged for GTX shares with no action required by the investor.

This article will focus on Garrett's valuation, as well as the factors which we believe are contributing to the current valuation. For a detailed overview of the business, see Garrett's recent investor presentation.

Overview Of Investment Thesis

Garrett is presently trading for $16, against what we estimate will be run rate earnings of around $3/shr.

Below are historical financials as well as our estimates for 2018 and 2019

In mil $ 2019E 2018E 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 Revenue $ 3,450 $ 3,500 $ 3,096 $ 2,997 $ 2,908 $ 3,345 $ 3,246 Cost of Goods 2,628 2,668 2,361 2,365 2,179 Gross profit 822 832 735 632 729 SG&A 275 265 249 197 186 Asbestos costs 175 146 $ 130 $ 183 $ 167 EBIT $ 372 $ 421 $ 356 $ 252 $ 376 Int exp $ 75 $ 70 $ 8 $ 7 $ 5 PT Income $ 297 $ 351 $ 348 $ 245 $ 371 Tax $ 80 $ 91 $ 125 Net Income* $ 217 $ 261 $ 231 $ 199 $ 254 $ 235 $ 145 EPS $ 2.89 $ 3.47 $ 2.99 $ 2.57 $ 3.22 $ 2.96 $ 1.82 EBITDA $414 $ 463 $ 424 $ 300 $ 424 Shrs 75 75 77.2 77.5 78.9 79.5 79.7 *2017 adjusts tax rate to statutory 36%

Garrett had relatively flat revenue for the period 2013-2017, but has seen revenue rise 7% organically in the 1st half of 2018 year over year. Garrett has had stable gross and EBIT margins over the past 5 years. The company claims "strong revenue visibility" out to 2022 as shown in the picture below. Since Garrett deals predominantly with OEMs on long-tail car models, their bookings have a decent amount of visibility.

Source: Garrett investor presentation

Garrett actually earned over $2 just in the first half of 2018:

Background

There are a number of factors which we believe are contributing to this deeply discounted valuation:

HON shareholders will receive 1 share for every 10 HON:

Honeywell trades at $166 per share while GTX trades at $16. Thus, a Honeywell shareholder will receive GTX shares worth around 1% of the value of their HON stake. Investors have a tendency to indiscriminately sell such spin-offs as they don't seem worth it to bother with. Honeywell's market cap is $123 billion whereas at $16, Garrett's is around $1.2 billion. See the comments thread of this piece for some investor thoughts and reactions which reflect this.

2. GTX will retain asbestos liability, and that's a scary notion:

GTX will be indemnifying HON for 90% of asbestos claims for the legacy Bendix businesss. Asbestos is scary - it has bankrupted numerous companies, including another legacy HON subsidiary, NARCO. Below is the liability GTX plans to book at the time of spin:

Source: Garrett Investor presentation

However, a couple of factors limit the extent of the exposure. Under the agreement with Honeywell, GTX will reimburse HON for 90% of the claims, but only up to $175 million per year. GTX has been expensing this amount for years, and even net of $175 million, it's likely GTX will earn about $3 in 2019.

Below is a history of claims paid for Honeywell's Bendix-related exposure:

In mil $* 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 Gross payments $223 $201 $193 $229 $188 $166 $166 $157 $148 Insurance reimbursement $20 $37 $33 $24 $24 $60 $34 $41 $ 8 Net payment $203 $164 $160 $205 $164 $106 $132 $116 $140

Payments have been relatively stable. While 2014 and 2017 were both higher than other years, those years saw Honeywell clear out a lot of outstanding claims (25% reduction in 2014, 19% in 2017), as shown below:

* 2018E 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 New claims 2,420 2,645 2,830 2,862 3,694 4,527 3,920 3,592 4,302 Outstanding claims 6,000 6,280 7,724 7,779 9,267 12,302 23,141 22,571 22,480

*Above tables' sources: HON 2017 10K pg.69-72, 2015 10K pg. 61-64, 2013 10K pg. 100-103

The inflow of new claims has dropped, as cases are settled and there simply aren't as many potential litigants remaining out there.

In Honeywell's 2017 10-K, they budgeted $1.1 billion in net future asbestos payouts. They're assuming substantially all of the payments are made by 2022.

Furthermore, Mesothelioma and other cancer claims, which have an average resolution cost of around $60,000, have been declining relative to non-malignant claims, which have an average resolution cost of only $4k or so. Total outstanding cancer claims at 2Q18 were 2,876, versus 5,810 at the end of 2013. Below are historical resolution costs and historical claims (pg 71-72):

Source: HON 2017 10-K pg. 71-72

The remaining 2,876 claims, at $60,000 per claim, represent $173 million in payments, and the nonmalignant claims would represent $10 million or so of future payments. Legal costs are on top of this, and there will be additional claims to roll in. But clearly, the annual cost is quantifiable based on history, outstanding claims are rolling off, and new claims are dropping.

Our base case, assuming a 5% discount rate, comes up with an NPV of $644 million for Garrett's future asbestos liability, based on Honeywell's expectations on future payments

DCF-base case, in mil $ 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Payout $ 175 $ 175 $ 175 $ 175 $ 30 period 1 2 3 4 5 Disc rate 5% 5% 5% 5% 5% NPV $166.67 $158.73 $151.17 $143.97 $23.51 Total: $ 644.05

Source: Author's calculations based on HON projections above

3. Garrett will launch with $1.66 billion in debt.

Garrett will pay a $1.6 billion distribution to Honeywell prior to the spin, which will be funded by new borrowings. While this represents 3.1x their last 12 months EBITDA, Garrett plans to work down the debt, targeting a 2x ratio over the long-term, or about $1 billion in debt (source: investor presentation).

Interest costs are running about $70 million annually at present.

Source: Garrett investor presentation

4. Garrett's legacy business is primarily turbochargers and superchargers.

Technologies for gasoline and diesel powered cars may not be considered sexy in the age of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). However, Garrett has a stable revenue base, 100 million devices installed on existing cars, and a sizeable R&D budget focused on electrification technologies, software and others. Turbochargers allow for smaller engines with comparable performance, and are increasingly utilized in hybrids. Garrett claims a strong outlook and visibility out to 2025:

Source: Garrett investor presentation

Valuation

Garrett, trading around $16 on the when-issued market, is being assigned an equity valuation of only $1.2 billion, against around $3 per share in current run rate earnings, a multiple of under 6x.

On an Enterprise value basis, Garrett is valued at $2.8 billion including net debt, against last 12 months EBITDA of $513 million, only ~5.4x.

Source: Garrett investor presentation

Note: ttm EBITDA =$448 mil 2017A + 1H18 delta of $65 mil above = $513 mil

Even including the asbestos liability on an undiscounted basis, they will book upon the spin-off, Garrett would be at a total EV of $4.1 billion, 8.0x trailing EBITDA. At our $644 mil NPV, a total EV of $3.4 bil is only 6.6x.

Assuming an EV/EBITDA, including the asbestos liability, of 9x into EV, we arrive at an equity value of $32.04 per share, double the current $16 price. Notably, this would only represent a 9.2x P/E to our estimate of 2018 earnings. Below we illustrate how Garrett's equity valuation would look at various EV/EBITDA multiples. Given the debt and asbestos liability, a modest increase in the multiple provides significant upside to the share price:

Garrett valuation at $513 mil EBITDA, PV of Asbestos estimate, in mil $ EV/EBITDA multiple Total EV Net Debt Asbestos Resulting Equity Value Stock price per share 7x $3,591 $1,570 $ 644.00 $ 1,377.00 $ 18.36 8x $4,104 $ 1,570 $ 644.00 $ 1,890.00 $ 25.20 9x $4,617 $ 1,570 $ 644.00 $ 2,403.00 $ 32.04

Source: Author based on author's projections

Should Garrett devote the bulk of their cash flow to debt reduction over the next 2 years, and assuming stable revenues and earnings, debt would come to 2x EBITDA, their "long-term target," at the end of 2020. With 2 years of asbestos payments behind them, Garrett will take out a huge portion of their legacy obligations, and upside would be even higher.

Garrett valuation year-end 2020 ($570 mil debt/$350 mil asbestos reductions), mil $ EV/EBITDA multiple Total EV Net Debt Asbestos Resulting Equity Value Stock price per share 7x $3,591 $1,000 $ 369.00 $2,222.00 $ 29.63 8x $4,104 $1,000 $ 369.00 $2,735.00 $ 36.47 9x $4,617 $1,000 $ 369.00 $3,248.00 $ 43.31

Source: Author based on author's projections

Garrett runs an efficient operation, and enjoys very high returns on invested capital. Based on their June 30th balance sheet, Garrett had only $555 million in invested capital (AR+Inventories+PP&E-AP), against ~ $400 mil in current run-rate EBIT, Garrett has an ROIC of over 72%. At the current price, Garrett would be a top "magic formula" stock, with an earnings yield of ~14% ($400 mil EBIT/$2.8 bil EV) and an ROIC of 72%.

Source: Garrett form 10 page 56

Risks

Risks to the thesis include the following:

Debt: Garrett will list with $1.65 billion in gross debt, which could limit their ability to return capital to shareholders and raises risks should the company's operating results deteriorate.

Asbestos: Asbestos liabilities could turn out worse than the companies are currently projecting. If asbestos claims resurged, Garrett could be on the hook for $175 million per year for 30 years, or a total of $5.25 billion on an undiscounted basis.

Trading history: Garrett has no trading history and thus far, the stock has been weak in the when-issued market, falling from an initial $20 to the present $16. Garrett may experience selling pressure from HON shareholders who receive relatively small values of shares.

Markets: Garrett at present derives the bulk of their business from superchargers and turbochargers for the gasoline/diesel car markets. As electric cars take a larger share of the market, Garrett's operating results could deteriorate if turbocharger revenues decline and Garrett fails to replace them with new product lines.

Conclusion

Garrett appears quite cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis, and extremely cheap relative to current run rate earnings and our expectation of results over the next few years. Garrett's business enjoys very high returns on invested capital and they have a large base of installed product and are a market leader.

Investors would be well served to revisit Honeywell's last spin-off: AdvanSix (ASIX), a specialty chemical maker, distributed to HON shareholders in the fall of 2016. Like Garrett, AdvanSix operates in an industrial, old school industry, and was spun-off with an overhang related to expected environmental control spending.

Advansix was also tiny relative to Honeywell at the time of the spin: a mere $500 million market cap when ASIX hit the market in October 2016, against a Honeywell market cap of $81 billion at the time. At $15, ASIX was trading at under 8x 2015 earnings. It all worked out pretty well for ASIX shareholders, with the stock rising over 150% in the first year after the spin.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.