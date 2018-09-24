Spotify's Future Looks More Like Amazon Than Netflix

Spotify has plotted a course to become a core infrastructure component of the music industry going forward, just like Amazon did with the book industry.

Spotify's business model has nothing to do with imitating Netflix, a fact that the market has not fully realized yet.

This is the first part of my analysis on Spotify where I discuss its business model and why comparing it to Netflix is a grave mistake.

Spotify (SPOT) is NOT just the most popular music streaming service on the planet. Spotify is a marketplace in the second phase of its creation. The first phase was getting the attention of consumers and enough data about their preferences so that it can provide the best music experience.

Source: Spotify's website

The public perception is that Netflix and Spotify are very similar. No, not really. Both are consumer subscription businesses, in media, but that’s where the similarities end. -Daniel Elk, Spotify's CEO (FastCompany.com interview)

If you watch Spotify's Investor Day video you will understand just how obsessed they are with providing the best user experience. And for good reason. Most of Spotify's paid subscribers are generated from its free subscriber base. Spotify's flywheel model works like this. Spotify collects user data through playlists, likes and dislikes of songs and provides its users with more of the music they like. As the customer experience gets better, churn falls, resulting in bigger customer lifetime value and higher margin recurring revenue. And as Spotify users compile more and more playlists, Spotify's ability to improve the service increases.

As Spotify locks more and more consumers into its platform, suppliers (ie artists, labels, podcasters) will want more and more access to it so that they can reach them. And this leads us to Spotify's key strength and competitive advantage. Discovery.

Discovery also is one of the most passionately mentioned concepts by the Spotify management team on their Investor Day presentation. By processing billions (as was explicitly stated in the Investor Day) of user-generated playlists Spotify's AI software creates certain thematic playlists, which are pretty popular as you can see in the app screenshot below.

Source: author's Spotify app

The important feature though is that the same data to create these playlists allow Spotify to propose songs to its users that they haven't ever heard and that they actually like. It allows users to discover music that they like and never knew existed.

This is the linchpin of the Spotify model and its unassailable competitive advantage. Yes, unassailable. Because it's built on unique proprietary data that Spotify's users are generating at an exponentially faster pace, more users join the service, which currently has more than double the paying users and five times the amount of data compared to its next competitor.

Discovery drives Spotify's success going forward because through this process small unknown and niche artists have the opportunity to find and communicate globally with people that like the type of music they make, and if they are good enough to create a dedicated fanbase. And they can use Spotify's data to organize their tours in the most efficient way so that they cover the maximum number of fan locations possible and customize their program to the preferences of each locale.

These tools aren't for small independent artists only. Labels big and small will be able to monetize their IP in ways that were impossible a few years ago and take their marketing to a whole new level. Music that stayed "hidden" in the archives of the big labels will be monetized in new, novel ways. Labels will turn down way fewer artists because the profitability threshold of its artist will go down. And all these are possible because of Spotify and its algorithms.

The fallacious comparison with Netflix

The bear case for Spotify rests on the fact that the bulk of the music IP worldwide is controlled by the three big labels. The case goes that labels can threaten to pull out their massive song libraries from Spotify and thus kill the service if their whims are not satisfied, and that they will impose marginal profitability on Spotify and impede it from realizing its full potential and become the music equivalent of Netflix (NFLX).

However, this could not be further from the truth. On the company's Q2 earnings call, Daniel Elk, Spotify's CEO, said:

Before we begin the question-and-answer session, I did want to address one thing that's been written about a lot over the past few weeks around Spotify signing direct licensing deals with artists. As we spoke at our Investor Day, we're really building a two-sided marketplace that provides tools and services for labels and artists to focus on promotion and marketing, and as a platform we have always licensed music from rights holders, both large and small and we will continue to license music from whomever owns the rights And we have been doing this for years because our goal is to get as much music onto the Spotify platform as we possibly can. The long-term success metrics for this platform is growing the number of creators on our platform, growing the number of creators using our promotion marketing and career management tools. And three, the number of artists and labels paying us to use those tools and services. And licensing content does not make us a label, nor do we have any interest in becoming a label. We don't own any rights, any music and we're not acting like a record label. Our agreements are specific to Spotify and are not exclusive. We want to grow the number of labels and creators on the platform as well as the number of creators using our tools and services. So in some cases we license from labels and others artists if they own the rights to their own music. We believe there has been some confusion regarding our intention and for us it's really about providing the largest opportunity for the widest group of creators and artists to bring their music to Spotify.

Many think that Spotify is on a collision course with the big labels, but I beg to differ. And this is due to a crucial difference between the way the movie and music industries operate.

In the movie industry, the talent that creates the content is paid on a project-by-project basis no matter if it's a movie or a serialized production. On the other hand in the music industry talent is mostly paid through content rights and royalties. Netflix can pay a one-time cost to create content and then own it forever with no additional cost. The music industry though does not operate that way and Spotify cannot either.

On the other hand, Spotify can become the platform where content creators (artists) and other content owners (labels) go to monetize and increase the value of their content. It's more similar to what Amazon (AMZN) did with books. It didn't commission the creation of millions of titles replacing publishers. It provided authors and traditional publishers with a marketplace where they could showcase their goods.

Spotify is not disrupting the way music content is created. It's disrupting the way music is discovered and distributed.

Spotify, given its velocity, is becoming an essential partner of the music industry. It is on a trajectory where it assumes the functions that the radio industry (discovery and marketing) and music stores (distribution) played in the past. It strives to become the core infrastructure where the music industry showcases its creations and connects with its customers.

And it's driving this by bringing more and more music listeners to its platform and by providing all kinds of marketing tools to music creators and owners. It isn't an aggregator but a two-sided marketplace.

Finally, I would like to address the role that Spotify will play in relation to podcasts. Podcasts are the equivalent of the radio show but with an unrestricted form factor and a virtually unlimited audience pool. Given the magnitude of Spotify's user base that keeps growing and growing, and its powerful discovery tools, it's only a matter of time before it becomes the platform of choice for podcast creators and consumers.

And once this happens the whole function of the radio industry will indeed be contained within "just" an app.

This was part 1 of my analysis on Spotify. Stay tuned as in part 2 I will go over Spotify's competition and its valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPOT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.