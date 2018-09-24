Great Panther Acquires Beadell Resources - A Quick Look At The Deal

However, if the Tucano mine performs in line with expectations, the purchase of Beadell may be a positive milestone in the company's history.

At first sight, the deal does not look like a good idea for Great Panther.

Today, Great Panther Silver (GPL) announced its intention to purchase all the shares of Beadell Resources (OTCPK:BDREF). In this article, I am discussing this deal.

Introduction

Great Panther

Currently, Great Panther operates two mines in Mexico: the GMC complex and the Topia mine. Unfortunately, the GMC complex is a high-cost mine with an all-in sustaining cost of production (AISC) of $16.28 per ounce of silver equivalent (2Q 2018). It means that at current silver prices ($14.3 per ounce), the complex is cash flow negative. The second mine, Topia, is much better than GMC, producing its metals at AISC of $11.93 per ounce of silver equivalent. However, the consolidated AISC stands at $16.82 per ounce of silver equivalent (corporate costs and capital spending included), so, definitely, Great Panther is a high-cost producer.

However, the company is very ambitious. For example, in 2019, it wants to put online the third mine called Coricancha located in Peru:

Source: Great Panther

As the chart above shows, Coricancha should increase the total production from the current 4.0 million ounces of silver equivalent to around 7.0 million (an increase of 75%). However, as I discuss below, this mine is going to have only a minor impact on the company's general picture; so, to realize its growth strategy, Great Panther should have tried something different. In my opinion, the deal announced today seems to be such an idea.

Beadell

Beadell is an Australia-based gold producer operating the Tucano mine in Brazil (I have discussed this miner in my previous article on Seeking Alpha). Similar to Great Panther, it is a high-cost producer as well. For example, in 1H 2018, the company reported AISC of $1,247 per ounce of gold or $14.9 per ounce of silver equivalent (using a gold/silver ratio of 83.8). What is more, most recently the company encountered a number of technical problems (I discuss these issues in detail on my Marketplace service) followed by the changes in the company's top management. As a result, Beadell is at its pivotal point now.

The pros and cons of the deal

The deal

According to the today's announcement:

Beadell shareholders will receive 0.0619 common shares of Great Panther for each ordinary share of Beadell (resulting in the issuance of approximately 103.6 million Great Panther Shares, exclusive of shares that may be issued in connection with Beadell's outstanding options and performance rights…The Exchange Ratio implies consideration of A$0.086 per Beadell Share. The implied equity value for Beadell based on the Consideration is approximately A$144 million (approx. US$105 million), based on the closing price of a Great Panther Share on the NYSE American on September 21, 2018"

Below, I discuss a few issues that, in my opinion, seem to be important for the shareholders of both companies.

Beadell acquisition will change the profile of Great Panther

Today, Great Panther is a mostly-silver producer. For example, in 2Q 2018, the company sold 480 thousand ounces of silver, which accounted for 46.1% of total revenue. However, after adding the Tucano mine, Great Panther is going to become a mostly-gold producer with the silver contribution going down to around 13% (assuming the 2018 Tucano production of 130 thousand ounces of gold and Great Panther production of 4.1 million ounces of silver equivalent). It means that the investors betting on Great Panther in order to get exposure to silver will have to sell the company's shares.

After Beadell acquisition, the balance sheet of Great Panther will not be that strong as it used to be but… there is a chance that the overall picture will improve

At the end of 2Q 2018, Great Panther was not only a debt-free company, but it also had a lot of cash ($60M). On the other hand, Beadell runs up a heavy debt of $83M. What is more, currently, this Brazilian miner is upgrading the Tucano mill. It is a $32M investment converting the formerly only-oxide processing plant into the oxide/sulfide one. In September 2018, Beadell completed the ball mill, a crucial element of an upgraded plant. As a result, according to the company, now it is able to process the ore containing up to 80% of sulfide feed with recoveries of 88%. When the entire processing plant is completed, recoveries should increase to 93%. In my opinion, Great Panther is getting involved in Beadell at a final stage of construction; so, if the upgraded mill works according to expectations (for example, showing high recoveries), the company's shareholders may see the first positive result very soon. In other words, there is a good chance that the Tucano mine will become a lower-cost operation soon, improving Great Panther's consolidated results.

Coricancha looks like a minor operation now

Great Panther is developing its third mine called Coricancha. According to the company, it is going to be an important milestone in its history, but in my opinion, the Coricancha mine is of a minor importance for Great Panther. Why? Simply put, the net present value to be delivered by this operation is very small, too small to change anything in the general picture of the company. Look at the table below:

Source: Technical Report for Coricancha

As the table shows, the Coricancha net present value stands at $16.6M, using the gold price of $1,300 per ounce (the row marked in red). Compared to the current market capitalization of $186M, it is nearly nothing. What is more, it looks like the value disclosed by the company is underestimated. According to the purchase agreement signed with Nyrstar (OTCPK:NYRSY) (July 3, 2017):

Under the earn-out, Nyrstar will be paid 15% of the free cash-flow generated by the CMC during the 5-year period after which the CMC is cumulative free cash-flow positive"

Now, according to the technical report for Coricancha, during the third year of operations, the mine is supposed to deliver the first positive cumulative post-tax free cash flow; so, starting from that year, a 15% of the free cash flow should be paid to Nyrstar. However, the company has "forgotten" about it. In my opinion, it is a mistake and, as a result, the final net present value should be lower, which makes Coricancha a totally minor operation for Great Panther.

Acquisition of Beadell is a real milestone for Great Panther

And here is my point - it looks like the acquisition of Beadell is a real milestone in the company's history. If the Tucano mine works in line with expectations, it will dominate not only the Coricancha mine but the other two mines as well (GMC and Topia). Simply put, the Tucano looks like a main value driver converting Great Panther into a different league.

What is Great Panther betting on?

I have made a few calculations and found that the acquisition of Beadell has a chance to look pretty well - look at the table below:

Source: Simple Digressions

Comment:

According to the Tucano mineral reserve estimate, as of the end of 2017, there were 1.5 million ounces of gold classified as reserves

I assume that the upgraded processing plant will show the expected recoveries (93%)

Assuming the average annual production of 130 thousand ounces of gold, the Tucano mine should operate for 10.5 years

Assuming current gold prices ($1,200 per ounce) and an all-in sustaining cost of production of $996 per ounce, the net present value delivered by the mine should stand at $173.1M

To arrive at fair value of Beadell (equity value), the net present value has to be adjusted by the debt and cash held by Beadell and corporate expenses (I assume the average annual corporate expenses at $15M)

No taxes assumed

Now, the final conclusion is as follows:

If Beadell is able to increase recoveries to 93% and cut an all-in sustaining cost of production to $996 per ounce, the consideration paid by Great Panther ($105M) is fully justified.

Well, I think that a positive scenario is likely. Yes, now the Tucano mine is a high-cost producer (AISC of $1,247 per ounce of gold in 1H 2018), but in 2016, the mine was producing its gold at AISC of $866 per ounce. It means that a cost cut to $996 per ounce seems to be possible. Additionally, if Beadell is able to replenish reserves (and at the end of 2017, there were additional 0.7 million ounces of gold classified as resources) and extend the life of the mine, the Tucano's net present value should go up, increasing the value of the deal. Finally, the calculations were made using the current, pretty low gold prices. Any jump in gold prices makes the deal better.

Toronto listing

Since the beginning of 2018, Beadell has made a few attempts to list its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Strangely, the company has chosen a bit of an unorthodox approach, proposing a merger with a company listed on this exchange (firstly, it was Golden Harp Resources (OTC:GLHRF) and then, Ring The Bell Capital Corp). Now, it is Great Panther and this time such a merger makes sense.

Summary

In my opinion, at first sight, the acquisition of Beadell by Great Panther looks like a mistake. Currently, both companies are high-cost producers located in different jurisdictions. Hence, apart from a small cut in administrative expenses, potential synergies are unlikely. What is more, Great Panther is buying an indebted company in trouble.

Therefore, it looks like Beadell shareholders should vote for the acquisition because Great Panther emerges as a white knight taking Beadell out of trouble. What is more, the price negotiated by Beadell is pretty good (a 51% premium over Beadell's closing share price on September 21, 2018).

In the case of Great Panther, the deal looks less attractive. The silver producer is not only buying a company in trouble (high debt, new management, construction of an upgraded mill etc.) but the price offered seems to be quite high. However, if Great Panther and Beadell are able to convert the Tucano mine into an efficient (good recoveries) and a bit smaller-cost producer (AISC lower than $996 per ounce of gold), the deal could bring value to the combined companies.

Last, but not least, according to the today's announcement:

Shareholders holding in aggregate 18.06% of Beadell Shares agreed to vote in favor of the Scheme, in the absence of a superior proposal and not to dispose of their Beadell shares, except in respect of a superior proposal. Those shareholders include funds associated with Equinox Partners holding 9.84%, Donald Smith & Co. holding 7.15%, other smaller shareholders, directors, and management"

Well, I see trouble. The deal is supported by 18.1% of Beadell shareholders; so, definitely, it is not a sure thing.

