Fair Isaac: A Royalty On U.S. Credit Scoring

Fair Isaac (FICO) Occupies a Dominant Position in Credit Scoring

The renowned FICO score effectively determines a citizen's propensity to repay a piece of debt. This is achieved by analysing the person's underlying credit report, which is maintained by the principal credit reporting agencies in the United States. Fair Isaac does not aggregate underlying credit data, rather it derives analytical insights from an array of data to formulate a credit scorecard. The company has been the market leader since its inception 28 years ago. The company has many attractive characteristics: high, stable returns on capital, strong cash generation, and a long track record of returning significant amounts of capital to shareholders. In the shorter term, there is under-appreciated upside to the earnings power of the business, thanks to a deal with Experian (OTCQX:EXPGY) and an upturn in the Scores division.

Like the credit bureaus themselves, FICO's business model allows it to monetise the same data (or in FICO's case the same algorithms) multiple times. As a result, the company's return on capital and margin structure are very attractive: EBITDA margins and ROIC close to 30%. The company also has outstanding cash conversion characteristics, converting almost exactly 100% of operating profit into operating free cash flow over the past 15 years.

Although FICO is exposed to the credit cycle (particularly in the US), its business model confers significant stability in terms of cash generation. Transactional, recurring revenue accounts for c. 70% of total sales. During the financial crisis, even as credit origination crashed and banks pulled back on discretionary technology spending, the company was able to maintain non-GAAP operating margins of c. 23%, a decline of only c. 300 bps at the trough.

FICO's Scoring Business enjoys High Barriers to Entry

Such stability partly reflects FICO's high barriers to entry. Although it should, in theory, be possible for another company to develop competing algorithms (and many have tried), the reality has proven somewhat different. The credit bureaus themselves - arguably the best positioned potential competitors - tried for some years to muscle in on FICO's turf through the Vantage score. Ref: Forbes

However, Vantage has failed to gain meaningful traction and Experian's deal to offer FICO scores on its websites in 2014 represents a pragmatic step to reflect FICO's continued dominance.

In-house risk management tools have likewise been used to enhance, rather than replace, the FICO score. Whilst the score is rarely the only input in a lending decision, it tends to be deeply embedded in the processes of the lenders. The FICO score forms an important component of the risk management process - one that continues to be used even when parallel and/or complementary risk management tools have been developed.

How is FICO's business model configured?

FICO's business is categorised under three operating segments:

Scores

The Scores segment provides business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) scoring solutions and services. The scoring is distributed through major credit reporting agencies worldwide, as well as to clients directly. The company is best known for its credit score: a figure (or set of figures) generated by the company's proprietary algorithms from data provided by the credit bureaus' extensive databases. The resultant score is used by financial and other institutions (insurers, retailers, telecoms providers, automotive companies, pharmaceutical makers, healthcare reorganisations and public agencies) - which pay a small amount on a per score basis - to help inform lending decisions as a measure of consumers' creditworthiness. The FICO Score is a three-digit score ranging from 300-850. It is calculated by running data from the three US national credit reporting agencies - Experian, TransUnion and Equifax though one of several proprietary scoring models developed by FICO. In addition to fees derived from lenders and users of the data, the credit reporting agencies pay an associate fee to FICO.

Individuals have more than one FICO Score and are evaluated by lenders using different FICO Score versions. Auto lenders, for instance, often use FICO® Auto Scores, an industry-specific FICO Score version tailored to their needs. Credit card issuers use FICO® Bankcard Scores or FICO® Score 8.

A credit score can be pulled for a number of reasons - screening, marketing or account management purposes comprise around 80% of the Scores' revenue. These scores may be lower priced, on average c. $0.01 per score, whereas scores used for credit card origination decisions might be priced at $0.05 per score - still a relatively low cost for a user. Markets like Autos (between 5-7% of B2B sales) and Housing (representing 10-15%) are important, but credit cards still represent by far the majority of the business. Scores of the more generic variety, used for marketing, screening or account management purposes, are typically lower priced. Credit origination scores, on the other hand, are more focused and priced at a multiple of other scores. The Scores products are sold through reseller channels which pay a royalty fee as they re-sell back to the end-customer. As a result of the royalty schedule, distribution is straightforward with very minimal cost of goods associated with revenues.

FICO Enjoys a Dominant Market Position

FICO has become the de facto personal credit score provider. Regulators, pushing for greater transparency and consistency, encourage the use of the one product that best achieves this: the FICO score. As a consequence, the company's market share is enviable: it enjoys over 90% share of the B2B scores market and counts 98 of the top 100 US financial institutions as well as 75% of the biggest financial institutions globally among its customers. FICO is, in effect, a high margin toll road on the vast majority of major personal credit decisions made in the US. Ref: Fair Isaac

A Cyclical but Improving End-Market

Whilst the Scores business has been lacklustre during the ensuing recovery period following the Financial Crisis, reflecting a sluggish coverall credit environment in the US, consumers' willingness to spend on credit started to pick up in 2015. This has enabled FICO's Scores business to return to top-line growth over the past three years. Indeed, FICO scores volume peaked at 14.5 billion pre-crisis, before reaching a nadir of 9 billion in 2009-10. Last year volumes staged a robust recovery at around 13.8 billion - yet are still almost 10% below the previous peak.

Close to 100% of incremental revenue growth - particularly where it is price-driven - drops-through to operating income - reflecting the negligible incremental cost associated with generating additional scores or enacting price changes. Hence, small increases in sales can have a disproportionate impact on profit. Management have pushed through fee increases for mortgage scores, which had been previously priced in line with credit card origination scores, despite the fact a mortgage is a materially higher value product. Prior to the price hikes mortgages only accounted for around 10% of FICO's B2B revenues with credit cards accounting for c.80% of segment sales.

In FY2018 the Scores business is set to account for two-thirds of group profitability. Over the past three years, the business has experienced a step-change and prospects for future growth remain compelling.

B2C Represents an Exciting Growth Opportunity

In addition to licensing scores to lending institutions through the credit reporting agencies, Fair Isaac monetises its IP by providing information about credit ratings to consumers themselves. However, FICO's dominance of the B2B Scores business is not matched by its position in this B2C segment: against its 90% market share of B2B, it currently has less than 5% of consumer business. However, this situation is evolving.

There are two recent and powerful indications of FICO's increasing relevance in the consumer niche. The first is the Open Access program, initiated in 2013, which allowed banks and other organisations to provide FICO scores, previously used for risk management, directly to consumers for no incremental cost. This benefits the banks (since they are able to offer value-added information to their customers) but also benefits FICO through further reinforcement of its position - in the mind of both the bank and the consumer - as the default credit score in the US. In its push for consistency and transparency, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has actively encouraged lenders to adopt the Open Access program.

Experian Deal is a Game-Changer

The second and potentially more immediately lucrative change is the deal signed with Experian in 2014, which was facilitated by the Open Access program. As a result of the deal, Experian was permitted to use FICO scores on its consumer-facing website in lieu of paying a royalty. Experian now provides FICO-branded scores direct on its own consumer sites (B2C) included in its bundled credit information service offered to consumers on the Experian site. The terms of the deal have not been disclosed by either party, but FICO receives a monthly fee for each customer that is paying Experian for its scores. Both companies have been encouraged by the early trends and the level of growth being achieved in FICO's B2C division has exploded. The deal also catalysed a range of collaborative agreements that have further expanded FICO's B2C reach. Importantly, the move by Experian represented an admission that FICO's eco-system brand proposition in the Scores segment was insurmountable. Subsequently, FICO signed other affinity and re-seller agreements, recently with American Express. FICO and Experian also expanded their own agreement to include lead generation. B2C now contributes 35% of Scores revenue versus 20% five years ago.

Whilst FICO is best known for its Scores product, this is not the only string to its bow. Over the past decade, its Applications business, in particular, has become a more material part of the company: it now accounts for just over half of the Group's EBIT. The group's software offerings are dominated by two products, Falcon and Triad, focused on fraud and customer management respectively. These well-established products account for around 50% of the Apps revenue base and generate attractive operating margins.

Competitive Threats have been Quashed

There are several companies that sell credit scores, and each of the three major credit bureaus has its own version of the credit score. Plus, the major credit bureaus collaborated and came up with their own brand of credit score, the Vantage Score. The FICO score is arguably the most well-known credit score. A FAKO score is a term that refers to any credit score that is not a FICO score. FAKO scores are for educational purposes only and do not reflect the scores that lenders use to approve your applications. A FICO score purchased online may not be identical to the one a lender uses because there are different versions of the FICO score for various industries and segments, as well as previous versions introduced in the past.

The Vantage Score gives different weights to credit report information. Since each company's exact formula is unavailable, it is difficult to pinpoint the specific differences. Creditors and lenders use the credit score from the company they have a business relationship with. It could be a credit bureau's credit score, the FICO score, or the lender's own credit score.

FICO is considered to be the gold standard for credit scoring and risk analytics with over 90% market share for retail credit scores where it has retained leadership for three decades. The company regularly updates its scoring algorithms to include more factors and to improve probabilistic forecasting. Its tools are generally considered simpler and easier to use for clients without advanced quantitative departments. The deep integration of FICO scores and products into companies' operations has raised switching costs, and with the brand recognition of the FICO score, we believe the company has established a strong and sustainable competitive advantage. Within software analytics and tools, FICO occupies either the number one or two position in each of their respective software application categories.

Valuation: Fairly Valued for a High-Quality Franchise

FICO trades on a forward FCF yield of 3% with the potential to expand volumes and price with minimal capital intensity. Taking into account the portion of earnings retained by the company and the historic incremental return on invested capital 28%, the total return may be around 7-8% per annum.

Conclusion: A Well Oiled Royalty Machine

FICO is the industry standard in determining an individual's credit standing. End users of FICO products include 98 of the 100 largest financial institutions in the United States and two-thirds of the largest 100 banks in the world. FICO effectively receives a modest fee on a significant proportion of personal credit decisions made in the United States. This helps clients reduce the cost of doing business and minimise losses from risks and fraud. A regulatory push towards consistency and transparency has buttressed its leading market position, which stands at over 90% share of the business-to-business credit scores market. Such dominant industry positioning has allowed Fair Isaac to sustain highly attractive returns on capital margin and cash generation.

The combination of strong cash generation and relatively low capital requirements has enabled FICO to buy-back significant amounts of stock over time, more than halving its share count in the last decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FICO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.