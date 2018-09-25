Is Inflation A Threat? - Today's Editors' Picks

Inflation hasn’t been a major issue for the past few decades but is what used to be public enemy number 1 lurking in the shadows? In his editors’ pick, contributor Saad Filali argues that globalization, oversupply and online retail will keep putting downward pressure on consumer prices. Do you think inflation will remain subdued for the foreseeable future?

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Jonathan Cooper, Rida Morwa, Richard J. Parsons, Courage & Conviction Investing, Silver Coast Research, Stephen Simpson, CFA, Minutemen, Scott Kennedy and Saad Filali bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Chart of the day: The Consumer Price Index

Comment of the day, by contributor Yankton

Public employee unions are alive and well, and, growing at the same or faster pace than population growth in some states. Automatic wage increases and enormous pensions are the result. Stay away from munis in California. Lots of phony "bankruptcies" whereby the bond holders got stiffed as a result of public employee unions (typically fire departments) extorting bigger and bigger pensions from the cities to the point where the debt could no longer be serviced. In each case, unions didn't give an inch and with help from the judges (also on the pension system) bond holders got little or nothing. Same cities are once again floating bonds - Stockton, Vallejo, San Bernardino just to name a few. Bond brokers will tell you insured bonds will cover you - not true in many cases. Insurance companies and their legal teams will outlast you and the other bond holders seeking claims. Muni buyers beware. Meredith Whitney who predicted years ago the great muni bond debacle will some day be right.

Image of the day: Money, money, money, money



Fun Fact Of The Day:

The term “inflation” is from the Latin term inflare, meaning to “blow up or inflate,” and it was first used in a monetary sense to describe “an increase in the amount of money” in 1838. Today, economists argue over the definition of inflation but generally agree that it means a continued rise in prices while the value of money declines. The post-WWII hyperinflation of Hungary holds the record for the most rapid monthly inflation increase ever: 41,900,000,000,000,000% for July 1946, which means prices doubled every 13.5 hours. The first country to hyperinflate in the 21st century is Zimbabwe. In 2008, a loaf of bread cost 1.6 trillion Zimbabwe dollars. Officials in Zimbabwe blamed it on rising global food prices and international sanctions. Inflation The U.S. inflation rate has fluctuated between nearly zero inflation and 23% The annual inflation rate in the United States has fluctuated greatly over its history, ranging from nearly zero inflation to 23% inflation. The federal government tries to keep inflation around 2-3%.

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason