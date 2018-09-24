Is Thor Cracking?

Last week, Thor (THO) reported quarterly earnings. The company beat on revenue by $20 million, but missed on earnings. THO is down by double-digits post earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

Thor's Top Line Could Be Cracking

In previous quarters, Thor has reported outsized revenue growth either through acquisitions or via organic sales. Things have suddenly changed. In the most recent quarter, Thor generated revenue of $1.8 billion, down 3% Y/Y.

Revenue from Towables was flat, while revenue from Motorized vehicles was down by double digits. Based upon Thor's current book of business, this could be a line of demarcation. The company's organ revenue could continue to fall sans.

I interpolated unit sales for Thor by taking the difference between (1) year end unit sales and (2) unit sales through the first nine months of 2018 and 2017. Unit sales for Towables and Motorized vehicles were down Y/Y by 6% and 25%, respectively; on a blended basis, unit sales were only off by about 8%. Some of the lost unit sales were made up for by an increase in average selling price ("ASP"). ASP for Towables was up 6% Y/Y, while asp for Motorized vehicles was up 16%. If the price increases trail off, then Thor's total RV sales could decline by double digits. Motorized vehicles have an asp of anywhere from $80 to $95 thousand, versus about $25 thousand for Towables. Motorized vehicles also make up over 20% of Thor's total sales. Going forward, this is the segment that will likely get hit the most.

Growth in industry RV shipments is also slowing. Industry RV shipments grew 17% in calendar year 2017 to a record 504,599 units, or a five-year compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of 17%. One analyst believes industry-wide projections for 7% growth in RV shipments in 2018 could be difficult to achieve. That does not bode well for Thor and other industry participants like Winnebago (WGO).

The Backlog Is Falling

My thesis has been that, eventually, Thor's revenue growth would slow, marking the death knell for the company. That slowdown appears to be here. The company's backlog at fiscal year ended July 2018 was $1.4 billion, down 40% Y/Y. The backlog for Towables and Motorized vehicles was down 46% and 31%, respectively. Its total backlog represents about 77% of revenue from the most recent quarter. Thor would need to generate new sales in order achieve sequential revenue growth next quarter. The days when Thor had next quarter's revenue already in the backlog appear to be gone, which puts more pressure on its sales people and makes revenue growth less predictable.

Will Erwin Hymer Acquisition Help?

Just when you understand the diminution in Thor's core business, the company goes out and acquires Erwin Hymer Group for about $2 billion in cash and equity. Erwin Hymer is the largest RV manufacturer in Europe with over $8 billion in revenue. The combined entity will be the leading global RV manufacturer. However, the transaction comes as U.S. RV sales growth appears to be slowing, and Thor's own backlog is in free fall.

The transaction will bring more revenue and earnings to Thor, yet it is not organic. Previous acquisitions have spurred THO, but this time could be different. I believe the market will see through Thor's attempt to goose growth at a time when its underlying fundamentals appear to be cracking. The Erwin Hymer deal could look good cosmetically, but if the market focuses on Thor's organic growth then THO bulls could be in for a rude awakening.

Conclusion

Thor appears to be cracking. THO is down over 30% Y/Y despite a low EBITDA multiple of less than 7x. I believe the stock could fall further due to continued declines in organic growth. Sell THO.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.